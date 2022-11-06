NASCAR Cup Series NASCAR Cup Series Championship Results

Sunday At Phoenix Raceway Avondale, Ariz. Lap length: 1.00 miles (Start position in parentheses) 1. (1) Joey Logano, Ford, 312…

Sunday

At Phoenix Raceway

Avondale, Ariz.

Lap length: 1.00 miles

(Start position in parentheses)

1. (1) Joey Logano, Ford, 312 laps, 40 points.

2. (2) Ryan Blaney, Ford, 312, 54.

3. (25) Ross Chastain, Chevrolet, 312, 34.

4. (3) Chase Briscoe, Ford, 312, 48.

5. (7) Kevin Harvick, Ford, 312, 41.

6. (8) William Byron, Chevrolet, 312, 39.

7. (22) Kyle Busch, Toyota, 312, 30.

8. (21) Denny Hamlin, Toyota, 312, 29.

9. (4) Kyle Larson, Chevrolet, 312, 38.

10. (17) Christopher Bell, Toyota, 312, 27.

11. (14) Austin Cindric, Ford, 312, 28.

12. (16) AJ Allmendinger, Chevrolet, 312, 0.

13. (15) Austin Dillon, Chevrolet, 312, 24.

14. (30) Erik Jones, Chevrolet, 312, 23.

15. (12) Martin Truex Jr, Toyota, 312, 36.

16. (9) Cole Custer, Ford, 312, 21.

17. (10) Daniel Hemric, Toyota, 312, 0.

18. (27) Corey Lajoie, Chevrolet, 312, 19.

19. (6) Harrison Burton, Ford, 312, 18.

20. (13) Aric Almirola, Ford, 312, 17.

21. (19) Chris Buescher, Ford, 312, 16.

22. (23) Bubba Wallace, Toyota, 311, 15.

23. (11) Tyler Reddick, Chevrolet, 311, 18.

24. (28) Daniel Suárez, Chevrolet, 311, 13.

25. (20) Michael McDowell, Ford, 311, 12.

26. (32) Ty Dillon, Chevrolet, 311, 11.

27. (26) Justin Haley, Chevrolet, 311, 10.

28. (5) Chase Elliott, Chevrolet, 310, 9.

29. (31) Todd Gilliland, Ford, 309, 8.

30. (34) Cody Ware, Ford, 308, 7.

31. (33) BJ McLeod, Ford, 307, 0.

32. (29) Ricky Stenhouse Jr, Chevrolet, 307, 5.

33. (35) Garrett Smithley, Ford, 304, 0.

34. (24) Alex Bowman, Chevrolet, 304, 3.

35. (18) Brad Keselowski, Ford, electrical, 270, 2.

36. (36) Landon Cassill, Chevrolet, accident, 84, 0.

Race Statistics

Average Speed of Race Winner: 104.758 mph.

Time of Race: 2 hours, 58 minutes, 42 seconds.

Margin of Victory: 0.301 seconds.

Caution Flags: 6 for 39 laps.

Lead Changes: 11 among 6 drivers.

Lap Leaders: J.Logano 0-87; C.Custer 88-90; J.Logano 91-158; R.Blaney 159-187; J.Logano 188; R.Blaney 189-251; A.Allmendinger 252; A.Bowman 253; R.Blaney 254-270; J.Logano 271; C.Briscoe 272-282; J.Logano 283-312

Leaders Summary (Driver, Times Led, Laps Led): J.Logano, 5 times for 187 laps; R.Blaney, 3 times for 109 laps; C.Briscoe, 1 time for 11 laps; C.Custer, 1 time for 3 laps; A.Allmendinger, 1 time for 1 lap; A.Bowman, 1 time for 1 lap.

Wins: C.Elliott, 5; J.Logano, 3; C.Bell, 3; K.Larson, 3; T.Reddick, 3; R.Chastain, 2; D.Hamlin, 2; W.Byron, 2; K.Harvick, 2; D.Suárez, 1; C.Briscoe, 1; A.Dillon, 1; A.Cindric, 1; Ky.Busch, 1; A.Bowman, 1; E.Jones, 1; B.Wallace, 1; C.Buescher, 1; Ku.Busch, 1.

Top 16 in Points: 1. C.Elliott, 5000; 2. J.Logano, 5000; 3. C.Bell, 5000; 4. R.Chastain, 5000; 5. D.Hamlin, 2350; 6. W.Byron, 2339; 7. K.Larson, 2316; 8. R.Blaney, 2300; 9. D.Suárez, 2259; 10. C.Briscoe, 2244; 11. A.Dillon, 2204; 12. A.Cindric, 2198; 13. T.Reddick, 2197; 14. Ky.Busch, 2194; 15. A.Bowman, 2104; 16. K.Harvick, 2085.

NASCAR Driver Rating Formula

A maximum of 150 points can be attained in a race.

The formula combines the following categories: Wins, Finishes, Top-15 Finishes, Average Running Position While on Lead Lap, Average Speed Under Green, Fastest Lap, Led Most Laps, Lead-Lap Finish.

