Meier puts Sharks ahead to stay in 5-2 win over Vegas

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Timo Meier scored a tiebreaking, power-play goal with 2:47 remaining, and the San Jose Sharks beat the Vegas Golden Knights 5-2 on Tuesday night.

The Sharks handed Vegas its second straight home loss after it had won nine straight, including six on the road.

Luke Kunin, Matt Nieto, Logan Couture and Mario Ferraro also scored for San Jose, while James Reimer made 22 saves.

Jack Eichel and Jonathan Marchessault scored for Vegas. Logan Thompson, who had his six-game win streak snapped, stopped 24 shots.

After Meier’s eighth goal this season made it 3-2, Couture and Ferraro added empty-netters to provide the final margin.

Just after the Golden Knights killed off a penalty, Eichel scored his 10th goal of the season when he one-timed a pass from Shea Theodore from the far side of the left circle to give Vegas a 1-0 lead with 3.9 seconds left in the first period. It was Eichel’s 400th career point.

The Sharks tied it midway through the second period when Erik Karlsson’s laser from the blue line caromed straight to Kunin, who was there to bury a one-timer from the right circle. It was Kunin’s 100th career point.

Vegas got its one-goal lead back when Marchessault finally solved Reimer after being stymied three times earlier. Marchessault caught Reimer cheating off the post while the Sharks defenseman Mario Ferraro anticipated a pass to William Karlsson. Instead, Marchessault’s short-side blast put the Knights in front 2-1.

Nieto wiggled his way in front of the net, where he took a pass from Alexander Barabanov and backhanded the puck past Thompson just 1:04 into the third period to tie the game again.

Sharks: Host Detroit on Thursday.

Golden Knights: Host Arizona on Thursday.

