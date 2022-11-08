Machino replaces injured Nakayama in Japan’s World Cup squad

Japan has drafted in forward Shuto Machino to replace injured defender Yuta Nakayama on its World Cup roster for Qatar.…

Japan has drafted in forward Shuto Machino to replace injured defender Yuta Nakayama on its World Cup roster for Qatar.

Nakayama, who plays for English club Huddersfield, injured his Achilles tendon in a match last week.

The Japan Football Associated announced the replacement Tuesday to its 26-man squad, which was initially announced last week.

Machino plays with Shonan Bellmare in Japan’s J League.

Japan plays in Group E and opens against Germany on Nov. 23, faces Costa Rica on Nov. 27 and Spain on Dec. 1. Japan will play a friendly against Canada in Dubai on Nov. 17.

Japan squad:

Goalkeepers: Shuichi Gonda, Daniel Schmidt, Eiji Kawashima.

Defenders: Miki Yamane, Hiroki Sakai, Maya Yoshida, Takehiro Tomiyasu, Shogo Taniguchi, Ko Itakura, Hiroki Ito, Yuto Nagatomo.

Midfielders: Wataru Endo, Hidemasa Morita, Ao Tanaka, Gaku Shibasaki, Kaoru Mitoma, Daichi Kamada, Ritsu Doan, Junya Ito, Takumi Minamino, Takefusa Kubo, Yuki Soma.

Forwards: Daizen Maeda, Takuma Asano, Ayase Ueda, Shuto Machino

