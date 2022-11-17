RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: 'Barbed wire curtain' rises in Europe | Russia's new barrage | Strikes on Ukraine spotlight energy woes | Who's responsible for missile strike in Poland? | Bush calls Zelenskyy ‘tough dude’
Kyle Connor has hat trick in Jets’ 3-2 victory over Ducks

The Associated Press

November 17, 2022, 11:32 PM

WINNIPEG, Manitoba (AP) — Kyle Connor completed a hat trick with 53.5 seconds left to give the Winnipeg Jets a 3-2 victory over the Anaheim Ducks on Thursday night.

Connor converted a pass from forward Mark Scheifele, snapping a shot past goalie John Gibson.

Connor Hellebuyck stopped 29 shots to help the Jets improve to 10-4-1.

Trevor Zegras and Troy Terry scored for Anaheim. Gibson made 29 saves.

Zegras tied it at 2 with 5:17 left — just 28 seconds after Connor gave Winnipeg a 2-1 edge

NOTES: The Jets inducted Teemu Selanne and Teppo Numminen into their Hall of Fame in a jersey-unveiling ceremony before the game. Selannw had 147 goals in 231 games with the Jets in four seasons before being traded to Anaheim in late 1996. Numminen played eight seasons in Winnipeg before moving to Phoenix with the franchise and played another seven years there.

UP NEXT

Jets: Host Pittsburgh on Saturday night.

Ducks: At St. Louis on Saturday night.

