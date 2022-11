Japan 2, Germany 1

Japan 0 2 — 2 Germany 1 0 — 1 First Half_1, Germany, Gundogan, (penalty kick), 33rd minute. Second Half_2,…

Japan 0 2 — 2 Germany 1 0 — 1

First Half_1, Germany, Gundogan, (penalty kick), 33rd minute.

Second Half_2, Japan, Doan, 75th; 3, Japan, Asano, (Itakura), 83rd.

Goalies_Japan, Shuichi Gonda, Daniel Schmidt, Eiji Kawashima; Germany, Manuel Neuer, Marc-Andre ter Stegen, Kevin Trapp.

Yellow Cards_None.

Referee_Ivan Barton. Assistant Referees_David Moran, Zachari Zeegelaar, Mauro Vigliano. 4th Official_Said Martinez.

A_42,608.

___

