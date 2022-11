Jackie Robinson NL Rookie of the Year Ballots

A breakdown of the 30 individual ballots, submitted by two writers representing each city in the National League. Name, Affiliation…

Name, Affiliation Chapter 1st 2nd 3rd Jason Foster, The Sporting News ATL Harris II Strider Donovan Paul Newberry, The Associated Press ATL Harris II Strider Donovan Meg Rowley, FanGraphs AZ Harris II Strider Donovan Zach Buchanan, The Athletic AZ Strider Harris II Donovan Gordon Wittenmyer, NBC Sports Chicago CHI Harris II Strider Donovan Eugen McIntosh, The Bigs Media CHI Harris II Strider Donovan Matt Snyder, CBS Sports CIN Harris II Strider Donovan Dan Szymborski, FanGraphs CIN Strider Harris II Donovan Manny Randhawa, MLB.com COL Harris II Strider McCarthy Kevin Henry, Rox Pile COL Harris II Strider Donovan Jim Alexander, Southern California News Group LA Harris II Diaz Cruz Alden Gonzalez, ESPN LA Harris II Strider Donovan Jon Heyman, MLB Network MIA Strider Harris II Donovan Mari Montes, El Extrabase MIA Harris II Strider Cruz Andrew Wagner, Forbes Sports MIL Harris II Strider Donovan Drew Olson, iHeart Media Milwaukee MIL Strider Harris II Lodolo Deesha Thosar, Fox Sports NY Harris II Strider Donovan Will Sammon, The Athletic NY Harris II Strider McCarthy Keith Law, The Athletic PHI Strider Harris II McCarthy Corey Seidman, NBC Sports Philadelphia PHI Strider Harris II Donovan Justice delos Santos, MLB.com PIT Harris II Strider Donovan Jason Mackey, Pittsburgh Post-Gazette PIT Strider Harris II Donovan Kyle Glaser, Baseball America SD Harris II Strider Donovan John Maffei, Union-Tribune SD Harris II Strider Donovan Maria Guardado, MLB.com SF Harris II Strider Donovan Evan Webeck, Bay Area News Group SF Harris II Strider McCarthy Benjamin Hochman, St. Louis Post-Dispatch STL Harris II Strider Donovan Jeff Jones, Belleville News-Democrat STL Strider Harris II Donovan Brittany Ghiroli, The Athletic WAS Harris II Strider Lodolo Joe Trezza, MLB.com WAS Harris II Strider Donovan

