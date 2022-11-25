Iran 2, Wales 0

Iran 0 2 — 2 Wales 0 0 — 0 First Half_None. Second Half_1, Iran, Cheshmi, 90th+8 minute; 2, Iran,…

Iran 0 2 — 2 Wales 0 0 — 0

First Half_None.

Second Half_1, Iran, Cheshmi, 90th+8 minute; 2, Iran, Rezaeian, (Taremi), 90th+11.

Goalies_Iran, Hossein Hosseini, Payam Niazmand, Amir Abedzadeh; Wales, Wayne Hennessey, Adam Davies, Danny Ward.

Yellow Cards_Rodon, Wales, 45th+3; Rezaeian, Iran, 90th+4; Jahanbakhsh, Iran, 90th+5.

Red Cards_Hennessey, Wales, 86th.

Referee_Mario Escobar. Assistant Referees_Caleb Wales, Juan Mora, Drew Fischer. 4th Official_Maguette Ndiaye.

A_40,875.

