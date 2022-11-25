Iran 2, Wales 0

|Iran
|0
|2
|—
|2
|Wales
|0
|0
|—
|0
First Half_None.
Second Half_1, Iran, Cheshmi, 90th+8 minute; 2, Iran, Rezaeian, (Taremi), 90th+11.
Goalies_Iran, Hossein Hosseini, Payam Niazmand, Amir Abedzadeh; Wales, Wayne Hennessey, Adam Davies, Danny Ward.
Yellow Cards_Rodon, Wales, 45th+3; Rezaeian, Iran, 90th+4; Jahanbakhsh, Iran, 90th+5.
Red Cards_Hennessey, Wales, 86th.
Referee_Mario Escobar. Assistant Referees_Caleb Wales, Juan Mora, Drew Fischer. 4th Official_Maguette Ndiaye.
A_40,875.
___
