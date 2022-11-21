Glass ends shootout in 7th round as Preds beat Coyotes 4-3

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Cody Glass scored off the right arm of Arizona goalie Connor Ingram in the seventh round…

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Cody Glass scored off the right arm of Arizona goalie Connor Ingram in the seventh round of the shootout, and the Nashville Predators rallied to beat the Coyotes 4-3 Monday night.

Shayne Gostisbehere had a final chance to keep the shootout going. Nashville goalie Juuse Saros made a stick save to finish off the 1,500th regular-season victory for Predators general manager David Poile.

Captain Roman Josi had a power-play goal and an assist, tying it up with a slap shot near the blue line tying it up after Arizona forward Matias Maccelli tripped Alexander Carrier. Colton Sissons dropped the puck to Matt Duchene, who put a wrister over goalie Connor Ingram for a 3-2 lead at 1:31 of the third.

Mikael Granlund scored a power-play goal and had an assist. Josi also had an assist as the Predators wrapped up a five-game homestand going 4-0-1.

Josi hit the crossbar twice in overtime, the second on the man advantage after Lawson Crouse went to the box for holding. Nashville went 2 of 7 on the power play.

Nick Bjugstad scored twice and had an assist. His second goal came shorthanded with 6:44 left in regulation as he scored over Nashville goalie Juuse Saros’ stickside, tying it at 3. Crouse also had a goal.

Arizona came in rested since a 4-1 loss in Las Vegas on Nov. 17, but the Coyotes now have lost four straight with eight more road games remaining before their next home game.

Ingram fell to 1-5-0 making 24 saves against his old team. Ingram started the Predators’ final three playoff games in being swept by eventual Stanley Cup champs Colorado last spring. Nashville waived him in October, and Arizona claimed him.

The Predators took the first seven shots and got their first man advantage 75 seconds after the puck dropped when Barrett Hayton tripped Sissons. Then Juuso Valimaki interfered with Cole Smith 4:02 into the period.

Once Nick Schmaltz went to the box for elbowing Ryan McDonagh, Granlund put Nashville up 1-0 with his snap shot at 7:04 with his second goal this season.

The Coyotes finished the period outshooting Nashville 12-4 but couldn’t beat Saros. Then Crouse tied it at 1 on Arizona’s second shot of the second off a nice pass from Bjugstad, and Crouse finished off the rush with a snap shot from just inside the left circle near the slot at 8:49.

Arizona had a chance to take the lead on the man advantage but Maccelli’s shot hit the post with 5:52 left in the second seconds before Dante Fabbro’s tripping penalty expired. Bjugstad pushed the puck past Saros’ outstretched right skate at the post with 4 :04 left in the period for a 2-1 lead.

INJURIES

McDonagh took a puck to the face during the second period and went to the locker room for evaluation. McDonagh was back on the ice to start the third.

Nashville forward Tanner Jeannot appeared to take a stick from teammate Zach Sanford, but he returned to the bench. He took another high stick from Valimaki in the third, which set up Bjugstad’s tying shorthanded goal.

Arizona defenseman Josh Brown suffered an upper-body injury and did not play in the third.

UP NEXT

Arizona visits Carolina on Wednesday.

The Predators visit Detroit on Wednesday night before returning home for a three-game home stretch.

___

AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/nhl and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.