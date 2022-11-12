Giroux wins in return to Philly, Senators defeat Flyers 4-1

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — For 14 seasons, Philadelphia Flyers fans were used to seeing Claude Giroux set up a pair of…

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — For 14 seasons, Philadelphia Flyers fans were used to seeing Claude Giroux set up a pair of goals and helping his team win a game.

On Saturday, they saw it again, but for the first time it didn’t help the Flyers. Giroux had two assists in his return to Philadelphia, Alex DeBrincat scored a pair of power-play goals and the Ottawa Senators snapped a seven-game winless streak by beating the Flyers 4-1.

Kevin Hayes broke the ice with his third goal of the season in the first period, banging home the rebound of a Travis Konecny shot to give the Flyers an early lead. But Talbot was stout the rest of the way, besting Flyers’ goalie Carter Hart.

OILERS 4, PANTHERS 2

SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Defenseman Tyson Barrie scored twice and goalie Stuart Skinner made 40 saves in Edmonton’s win over Florida.

Barrie’s second of the game came four seconds into a power play at 6:53 of the third period to give Edmonton the lead for good.

Edmonton also got goals from Warren Foegele and Ryan Nugent-Hopkins while Sam Bennett scored twice for Florida.

