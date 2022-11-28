Ghana 3, South Korea 2

Ghana 2 1 — 3 South Korea 0 2 — 2 First Half_1, Ghana, Salisu, 24th minute; 2, Ghana, Kudus,…

Ghana 2 1 — 3 South Korea 0 2 — 2

First Half_1, Ghana, Salisu, 24th minute; 2, Ghana, Kudus, (Ayew), 34th.

Second Half_3, South Korea, Gue-sung, (Lee), 58th; 4, South Korea, Gue-sung, (Jin-su), 61st; 5, Ghana, Kudus, (Mensah), 68th.

Goalies_Ghana, Lawrence Ati Zigi, Abdul Manaf Nurudeen, Ibrahim Danlad; South Korea, Seung Gyu Kim, Jo Hyeonwoo, Beom-keun Song.

Yellow Cards_Amartey, Ghana, 21st; Jung, South Korea, 27th; Lamptey, Ghana, 73rd; Young-Gwon, South Korea, 77th.

Referee_Anthony Taylor. Assistant Referees_Gary Beswick, Adam Nunn, Tomasz Kwiatkowski. 4th Official_Kevin Ortega.

A_43,983.

