Friday’s Transactions

|BASEBALL
|Major League Baseball
|American League
OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Named Billy Beane senior advisor to the managing partner.
|National League
COLORADO ROCKIES — Claimed LHP Brent Suter off waivers from Milwaukee.
NEW YORK METS — Acquired RHPs Elieser Hernandez and Jeff Brigham from Miami in exchange for RHP Franklin Sanchez and a player to be named later. Claimed RHP William Woods off waivers from Atlanta.
ST. LOUIS CARDINALS — Agreed to terms with CF Oscar Mercado, 2B Taylor Motter, 3B Juniel Quercuto and RHP Logan Sawyer on minor league contracts.
|HOCKEY
|National Hockey League
CHICAGO BLACKHAWKS — Recalled D Ian Mitchell from Rockford (AHL).
DALLAS STARS — Returned LW Matej Blumel to Texas (AHL). Reassigned Gs Remi Poitier and Adam Scheel to Idaho (ECHL).
DETROIT RED WINGS — Returned C Austin Czarnik to Grand Rapids (AHL).
MINNESOTA WILD — Returned LW Adam Backman to Iowa (AHL).
SAN JOSE SHARKS — Reassigned G Strauss Mann to Wichita (ECHL).
MONTREAL CANADIENS — Loaned RW Rem Pitlick to Laval (AHL).
|Minor League Hockey
|American Hockey League
SPRINGFIELD THUNDERBIRDS — Signed F Steven Jandric and D Jake Ryczek to professional tryout contracts (PTO).
TEXAS STARS — Loaned LW Justin Ducharme to Idaho (ECHL).
|SOCCER
|Major League Soccer
COLORADO RAPIDS — Recalled M Cole Bassett from loan to Dutch side Fortuna Sittard.
