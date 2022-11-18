RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Where’s Putin? | 3 convicted in 2014 Malaysian jet downing | Fears in Poland after missile strike | 'Barbed wire curtain' rises in Europe | Russia's new barrage
Friday’s Transactions

The Associated Press

November 18, 2022, 3:01 PM

BASEBALL
Major League Baseball
American League

OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Named Billy Beane senior advisor to the managing partner.

National League

COLORADO ROCKIES — Claimed LHP Brent Suter off waivers from Milwaukee.

NEW YORK METS — Acquired RHPs Elieser Hernandez and Jeff Brigham from Miami in exchange for RHP Franklin Sanchez and a player to be named later. Claimed RHP William Woods off waivers from Atlanta.

ST. LOUIS CARDINALS — Agreed to terms with CF Oscar Mercado, 2B Taylor Motter, 3B Juniel Quercuto and RHP Logan Sawyer on minor league contracts.

HOCKEY
National Hockey League

CHICAGO BLACKHAWKS — Recalled D Ian Mitchell from Rockford (AHL).

DALLAS STARS — Returned LW Matej Blumel to Texas (AHL). Reassigned Gs Remi Poitier and Adam Scheel to Idaho (ECHL).

DETROIT RED WINGS — Returned C Austin Czarnik to Grand Rapids (AHL).

MINNESOTA WILD — Returned LW Adam Backman to Iowa (AHL).

SAN JOSE SHARKS — Reassigned G Strauss Mann to Wichita (ECHL).

MONTREAL CANADIENS — Loaned RW Rem Pitlick to Laval (AHL).

Minor League Hockey
American Hockey League

SPRINGFIELD THUNDERBIRDS — Signed F Steven Jandric and D Jake Ryczek to professional tryout contracts (PTO).

TEXAS STARS — Loaned LW Justin Ducharme to Idaho (ECHL).

SOCCER
Major League Soccer

COLORADO RAPIDS — Recalled M Cole Bassett from loan to Dutch side Fortuna Sittard.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

