Friday’s Transactions

BASEBALL Major League Baseball American League

OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Named Billy Beane senior advisor to the managing partner.

National League

COLORADO ROCKIES — Claimed LHP Brent Suter off waivers from Milwaukee.

NEW YORK METS — Acquired RHPs Elieser Hernandez and Jeff Brigham from Miami in exchange for RHP Franklin Sanchez and a player to be named later. Claimed RHP William Woods off waivers from Atlanta.

ST. LOUIS CARDINALS — Agreed to terms with CF Oscar Mercado, 2B Taylor Motter, 3B Juniel Quercuto and RHP Logan Sawyer on minor league contracts.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

CHICAGO BLACKHAWKS — Recalled D Ian Mitchell from Rockford (AHL).

DALLAS STARS — Returned LW Matej Blumel to Texas (AHL). Reassigned Gs Remi Poitier and Adam Scheel to Idaho (ECHL).

DETROIT RED WINGS — Returned C Austin Czarnik to Grand Rapids (AHL).

MINNESOTA WILD — Returned LW Adam Backman to Iowa (AHL).

SAN JOSE SHARKS — Reassigned G Strauss Mann to Wichita (ECHL).

MONTREAL CANADIENS — Loaned RW Rem Pitlick to Laval (AHL).

Minor League Hockey American Hockey League

SPRINGFIELD THUNDERBIRDS — Signed F Steven Jandric and D Jake Ryczek to professional tryout contracts (PTO).

TEXAS STARS — Loaned LW Justin Ducharme to Idaho (ECHL).

SOCCER Major League Soccer

COLORADO RAPIDS — Recalled M Cole Bassett from loan to Dutch side Fortuna Sittard.

