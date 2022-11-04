PREP FOOTBALL= MSHSL Sectional Playoffs= Championship= MSHSL State Tournament= Second Round= Class AAAAAA= Centennial 14, Edina 7 East Ridge 28,…

PREP FOOTBALL=

MSHSL Sectional Playoffs=

Championship=

MSHSL State Tournament=

Second Round=

Class AAAAAA=

Centennial 14, Edina 7

East Ridge 28, Prior Lake 27

Eden Prairie 55, Woodbury 14

Lakeville South 30, White Bear Lake 0

Maple Grove 54, Forest Lake 21

Rosemount 42, Wayzata 14

Shakopee 42, Mounds View 21

Stillwater 42, Lakeville North 7

Class AAAAA=

Section 2=

Mankato West 23, Chanhassen 21

Section 3=

St. Thomas Academy 45, Two Rivers 0

Section 4=

Mahtomedi 20, St. Paul Central 0

Section 5=

Robbinsdale Armstrong 42, Robbinsdale Cooper 7

Section 6=

Rogers 21, Spring Lake Park 7

Section 7=

Elk River 51, Andover 49

Section 8=

Moorhead 28, Sartell-St. Stephen 26

Class AAAA=

Section 1=

Stewartville 46, Kasson-Mantorville 22

Section 2=

Hutchinson 52, Marshall 30

Section 3=

Simley 40, Hill-Murray 12

Section 4=

Chisago Lakes 43, Fridley 42

Section 5=

Holy Angels 41, Benilde-St. Margaret’s 7

Section 6=

Zimmerman 20, Orono 3

Section 7=

North Branch 34, Cloquet 6

Section 8=

Rocori 22, Becker 20

Class AAA=

Section 1=

Cannon Falls 50, Plainview-Elgin-Millville 6

Section 2=

Watertown-Mayer 47, Dassel-Cokato 36

Section 3=

Fairmont 35, Waseca 26

Section 4=

St. Croix Lutheran 14, Breck 6

Section 5=

Milaca 42, Foley 21

Section 6=

New London-Spicer 20, Albany 14

Class AA=

Section 1=

Chatfield 10, Caledonia 8

Section 2=

Blue Earth Area 44, St. Clair/Loyola 20

Section 3=

Jackson County Central 31, Pipestone 14

Section 4=

Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted 29, Norwood-Young America 13

Section 5=

Eden Valley-Watkins 26, Royalton 20

Section 6=

Sauk Centre 27, Osakis 6

Section 8=

Barnesville 56, Crookston 3

Class A=

Section 1=

Fillmore Central 34, Bethlehem Academy 8

Section 2=

Lester Prairie/Holy Trinity 14, Mayer-Lutheran 6

Section 3=

Springfield 40, Tracy-Milroy-Balaton 28

Section 4=

Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg 7, Upsala/Swanville 6

Section 5=

Minneota 28, Lakeview 6

Section 6=

Breckenridge 34, Ottertail Central 6

Section 7=

Deer River 26, Barnum 14

9-Man=

Section 1=

Spring Grove 35, Lanesboro 0

Section 2=

Hancock 20, Renville County West 7

Section 3=

Red Rock Central 36, Mountain Lake Co-op 28, OT

Section 4=

Wheaton/Herman-Norcross 40, Verndale 14

Section 5=

Ogilvie 50, South Ridge 8

Section 7=

Mountain Iron-Buhl 56, Cherry 24

