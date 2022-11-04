Friday’s College Hockey Scores

EAST Providence 7, UMass 4 Holy Cross 3, Canisius 1 St. Lawrence 3, RPI 2 Cornell 3, Princeton 1 Harvard…

EAST

Providence 7, UMass 4

Holy Cross 3, Canisius 1

St. Lawrence 3, RPI 2

Cornell 3, Princeton 1

Harvard 5, Brown 2

Northeastern 6, New Hampshire 2

Dartmouth 6, Yale 0

LIU Post 2, Army 1

Quinnipiac 3, Colgate 2

Union (NY) 3, Clarkson 2

UConn 3, Maine 2, OT

Sacred Heart 6, Mercyhurst 3

Niagara 6, Bentley 0

Mass.-Lowell 4, Vermont 0

Penn St. 3, Michigan 0

MIDWEST

W. Michigan 7, Miami (Ohio) 1

Michigan St. 5, Wisconsin 0

Michigan Tech 3, Bowling Green 2

N. Michigan 4, Lindenwood (Mo.) 1

Minnesota 4, Notre Dame 1

Ferris St. 2, Bemidji St. 2, 2OT

Minnesota St. (Mankato) 7, St. Thomas (Minn.) 2

North Dakota 4, Omaha 1

FAR WEST

St. Cloud St. 4, Denver 3, OT

Air Force 5, Alaska-Anchorage 3

