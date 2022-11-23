Foligno scores twice as Wild rout Jets, 6-1

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Marcus Foligno scored twice and Filip Gustavsson made 28 saves as the Minnesota Wild took…

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Marcus Foligno scored twice and Filip Gustavsson made 28 saves as the Minnesota Wild took down the Winnipeg Jets 6-1 on Wednesday night.

Matt Boldy added a goal and two assists for the Wild, and Kirill Kaprizov extended his point streak to seven games with a power-play goal 28 seconds into the third period.

Foligno entered with just one goal all season, which came in Minnesota’s second game. The veteran winger scored on a rebound early in the third to give the Wild a 3-1 lead and added another midway through the period on a give-and-go play with linemate Joel Eriksson Ek.

Gustavsson made his third straight start in net with Marc-Andre Fleury still out with an upper-body injury. His biggest save came midway through the second period when he stuffed Cole Perfetti on a breakaway.

The six goals allowed by Connor Hellebuyck were the most he’s given up all season. He came in permitting 2.07 goals per game, second-best in the NHL. Minnesota’s final goal drew chants of “Sieve! Sieve!” from Wild fans.

Mason Shaw put the Wild up 1-0 in the first period just as Minnesota’s first power play expired. Shaw fired a shot from above the left circle that found its way through traffic and past Hellebuyck.

Wild defenseman Cam Addison scored his first goal this season and the third of his career early in the second for a 2-0 lead.

Kaprizov’s power-play goal was Minnesota’s first in six games.

Kyle Connor had Winnipeg’s goal, a wrister that made it 3-1 in the second period.

Wild defenseman Jonas Brodin was scratched with a non-COVID-19 illness.

TRADE TALK

Before the game, Minnesota acquired veteran forward Ryan Reaves from the New York Rangers for a fifth-round draft pick in 2025.

Ice time was hard to come by for the 35-year-old Reaves in New York this season. He was a healthy scratch for eight of the Rangers’ last 12 games.

Wild general manager Bill Guerin envisions Reaves will get ample playing time, and likes the toughness he brings to the roster.

“He hadn’t been playing on a regular basis, but for us, I just feel that what Ryan brings as a player, the way he plays his role is elite,” Guerin said. “Just as important as that is he brings a lot of energy. He’s always full of energy. He’s a big personality. I think right now, that’s something our team really needs.”

Jets: Play at Dallas on Friday.

Wild: Host the Toronto Maple Leafs on Friday.

