FBC Glance

All Times EST
AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Tulane
|7
|1
|278
|191
|10
|2
|413
|238
|Cincinnati
|6
|2
|203
|162
|9
|3
|373
|244
|UCF
|6
|2
|282
|202
|9
|3
|419
|256
|Houston
|5
|3
|315
|259
|7
|5
|446
|402
|SMU
|5
|3
|307
|314
|7
|5
|461
|416
|East Carolina
|4
|4
|235
|248
|7
|5
|370
|324
|Navy
|4
|4
|197
|210
|4
|7
|246
|272
|Memphis
|3
|5
|251
|213
|6
|6
|421
|328
|Tulsa
|3
|5
|211
|270
|5
|7
|367
|397
|Temple
|1
|7
|191
|291
|3
|9
|263
|351
|South Florida
|0
|8
|242
|352
|1
|11
|336
|494
___
Friday’s Games
Tulane 27, Cincinnati 24
Saturday’s Games
East Carolina 49, Temple 46
SMU 34, Memphis 31
UCF 46, South Florida 39
Tulsa 37, Houston 30
Saturday, Dec. 3
Tulane vs. UCF, American Athletic Conference Championship at New Orleans, 4 p.m.
ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE
Atlantic
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Clemson
|8
|0
|285
|153
|10
|2
|412
|251
|Florida St.
|5
|3
|269
|151
|9
|3
|434
|236
|NC State
|4
|4
|160
|186
|8
|4
|304
|233
|Louisville
|4
|4
|218
|189
|7
|5
|326
|242
|Syracuse
|4
|4
|177
|188
|7
|5
|340
|272
|Wake Forest
|3
|5
|271
|270
|7
|5
|442
|351
|Boston College
|2
|6
|151
|268
|3
|9
|213
|364
Coastal
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|North Carolina
|6
|2
|259
|206
|9
|3
|445
|364
|Duke
|5
|3
|260
|196
|8
|4
|397
|274
|Pittsburgh
|5
|3
|226
|179
|8
|4
|370
|281
|Georgia Tech
|4
|4
|147
|218
|5
|7
|206
|341
|Miami
|3
|5
|143
|239
|5
|7
|283
|321
|Virginia
|1
|6
|117
|185
|3
|7
|170
|240
|Virginia Tech
|1
|6
|135
|190
|3
|8
|212
|272
___
Friday’s Games
NC State 30, North Carolina 27
Florida St. 45, Florida 38
Saturday’s Games
South Carolina 31, Clemson 30
Georgia 37, Georgia Tech 14
Kentucky 26, Louisville 13
Duke 34, Wake Forest 31
Syracuse 32, Boston College 23
Pittsburgh 42, Miami 16
Saturday, Dec. 3
North Carolina vs. Clemson, ACC Championship at Charlotte, N.C., 8 p.m.
ATLANTIC SUN CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Jacksonville St.
|5
|0
|204
|109
|9
|2
|398
|252
|Austin Peay
|3
|2
|136
|158
|7
|4
|347
|250
|E. Kentucky
|3
|2
|180
|178
|7
|5
|434
|422
|Cent. Arkansas
|3
|2
|195
|155
|5
|6
|353
|351
|Kennesaw St.
|1
|4
|144
|196
|5
|6
|302
|385
|North Alabama
|0
|5
|182
|245
|1
|10
|314
|457
___
Saturday’s Games
Gardner-Webb 52, E. Kentucky 41
BIG 12 CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|TCU
|9
|0
|357
|230
|12
|0
|496
|294
|Kansas St.
|7
|2
|317
|204
|9
|3
|401
|233
|Texas
|6
|3
|316
|204
|8
|4
|428
|254
|Texas Tech
|5
|4
|293
|287
|7
|5
|403
|354
|Oklahoma St.
|4
|5
|226
|284
|7
|5
|381
|352
|Baylor
|4
|5
|272
|276
|6
|6
|403
|319
|Kansas
|3
|6
|271
|339
|6
|6
|410
|406
|Oklahoma
|3
|6
|268
|325
|6
|6
|395
|355
|West Virginia
|3
|6
|238
|340
|5
|7
|367
|395
|Iowa St.
|1
|8
|147
|216
|4
|8
|242
|243
___
Friday’s Games
Texas 38, Baylor 27
Saturday’s Games
West Virginia 24, Oklahoma St. 19
TCU 62, Iowa St. 14
Texas Tech 51, Oklahoma 48
Kansas St. 47, Kansas 27
Saturday, Dec. 3
TCU vs. Kansas St., Big 12 Championship at Arlington, Texas, Noon
BIG SKY CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Sacramento St.
|8
|0
|323
|176
|11
|0
|457
|240
|Montana St.
|8
|0
|364
|204
|10
|1
|495
|302
|Weber St.
|6
|2
|274
|175
|10
|2
|432
|232
|Idaho
|6
|2
|308
|187
|7
|5
|431
|305
|UC Davis
|5
|3
|317
|168
|6
|5
|395
|239
|Montana
|4
|4
|290
|183
|8
|4
|444
|228
|Portland St.
|3
|5
|211
|328
|4
|7
|282
|407
|E. Washington
|2
|6
|204
|315
|3
|8
|271
|466
|N. Arizona
|2
|6
|208
|252
|3
|8
|245
|322
|N. Colorado
|2
|6
|164
|319
|3
|8
|229
|412
|Cal Poly
|1
|7
|185
|367
|2
|9
|241
|467
|Idaho St.
|1
|7
|107
|281
|1
|10
|151
|402
___
Saturday’s Games
Weber St. 38, North Dakota 31
SE Louisiana 45, Idaho 42
Montana 34, SE Missouri 24
Saturday, Dec. 3
NCAA FCS Playoffs – Second Round at Bozeman, Mont.: Montana St. vs. Weber St., 3 p.m.
NCAA FCS Playoffs – Second Round at Fargo, N.D.: N. Dakota St. vs. Montana, 3:30 p.m.
NCAA FCS Playoffs – Second Round at Sacramento, Calif.: Sacramento St. vs. Richmond, 5 p.m.
BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Gardner-Webb
|5
|0
|204
|106
|7
|5
|404
|323
|NC A&T
|4
|1
|144
|113
|7
|4
|315
|291
|Campbell
|2
|3
|185
|168
|5
|6
|341
|311
|Bryant
|2
|3
|154
|139
|4
|7
|366
|331
|Charleston Southern
|2
|3
|110
|126
|2
|8
|207
|327
|Robert Morris
|0
|5
|51
|196
|0
|11
|109
|377
___
Saturday’s Games
Gardner-Webb 52, E. Kentucky 41
Saturday, Dec. 3
NCAA FCS Playoffs – Second Round at Williamsburg, Va.: William & Mary vs. Gardner-Webb, 2 p.m.
BIG TEN CONFERENCE
East
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Michigan
|9
|0
|312
|135
|12
|0
|478
|152
|Ohio St.
|8
|1
|391
|188
|11
|1
|534
|231
|Penn St.
|7
|2
|310
|180
|10
|2
|430
|216
|Maryland
|4
|5
|229
|231
|7
|5
|350
|289
|Michigan St.
|3
|6
|178
|277
|5
|7
|293
|329
|Indiana
|2
|7
|187
|310
|4
|8
|279
|407
|Rutgers
|1
|8
|105
|309
|4
|8
|209
|351
West
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Purdue
|6
|3
|230
|219
|8
|4
|343
|277
|Illinois
|5
|4
|212
|138
|8
|4
|305
|147
|Minnesota
|5
|4
|190
|143
|8
|4
|339
|160
|Iowa
|5
|4
|168
|160
|7
|5
|209
|173
|Wisconsin
|4
|5
|200
|222
|6
|6
|318
|246
|Nebraska
|3
|6
|177
|220
|4
|8
|271
|331
|Northwestern
|1
|8
|104
|261
|1
|11
|165
|340
___
Friday’s Games
Nebraska 24, Iowa 17
Saturday’s Games
Maryland 37, Rutgers 0
Michigan 45, Ohio St. 23
Illinois 41, Northwestern 3
Purdue 30, Indiana 16
Minnesota 23, Wisconsin 16
Penn St. 35, Michigan St. 16
Saturday, Dec. 3
Michigan vs. Purdue, Big Ten Championship at Indianapolis, 8 p.m.
COLONIAL ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|William & Mary
|7
|1
|262
|172
|10
|1
|374
|224
|New Hampshire
|7
|1
|267
|203
|9
|3
|367
|334
|Richmond
|6
|2
|257
|162
|9
|3
|376
|223
|Elon
|6
|2
|216
|159
|8
|4
|309
|256
|Rhode Island
|5
|3
|240
|217
|7
|4
|337
|293
|Delaware
|4
|4
|217
|155
|8
|4
|360
|195
|Towson
|4
|4
|185
|207
|6
|5
|235
|306
|Villanova
|4
|4
|196
|226
|6
|5
|289
|313
|Monmouth (NJ)
|3
|5
|271
|312
|5
|6
|400
|377
|Albany (NY)
|2
|6
|226
|232
|3
|8
|326
|375
|Maine
|2
|6
|221
|247
|2
|9
|256
|347
|Hampton
|1
|7
|130
|253
|4
|7
|220
|298
|Stony Brook
|1
|7
|125
|268
|2
|9
|166
|355
___
Saturday’s Games
Furman 31, Elon 6
Richmond 41, Davidson 0
Delaware 56, St. Francis (Pa.) 17
New Hampshire 52, Fordham 42
Saturday, Dec. 3
NCAA FCS Playoffs – Second Round at Worcester, Mass.: Holy Cross vs. New Hampshire, Noon
NCAA FCS Playoffs – Second Round at Williamsburg, Va.: William & Mary vs. Gardner-Webb, 2 p.m.
NCAA FCS Playoffs – Second Round at Brookings, S.D.: S. Dakota St. vs. Delaware, 3 p.m.
NCAA FCS Playoffs – Second Round at Sacramento, Calif.: Sacramento St. vs. Richmond, 5 p.m.
CONFERENCE USA
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|UTSA
|8
|0
|307
|178
|10
|2
|455
|318
|W. Kentucky
|6
|2
|305
|153
|8
|5
|466
|305
|North Texas
|6
|2
|284
|184
|7
|5
|414
|361
|Middle Tennessee
|4
|4
|215
|237
|7
|5
|350
|337
|UAB
|4
|4
|249
|198
|6
|6
|367
|281
|FAU
|4
|4
|237
|201
|5
|7
|357
|319
|Rice
|3
|5
|178
|275
|5
|7
|304
|406
|UTEP
|3
|5
|223
|229
|5
|7
|293
|324
|FIU
|2
|6
|141
|329
|4
|8
|224
|447
|Charlotte
|2
|6
|186
|279
|3
|9
|293
|473
|Louisiana Tech
|2
|6
|238
|300
|3
|9
|348
|455
___
Saturday’s Games
W. Kentucky 32, FAU 31
North Texas 21, Rice 17
UTSA 34, UTEP 31
UAB 37, Louisiana Tech 27
Middle Tennessee 33, FIU 28
Friday, Dec. 2
UTSA vs. North Texas, Conference USA Championship at San Antonio, 7:30 p.m.
IVY LEAGUE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Yale
|6
|1
|228
|122
|8
|2
|305
|195
|Penn
|5
|2
|170
|155
|8
|2
|266
|197
|Princeton
|5
|2
|187
|102
|8
|2
|278
|135
|Harvard
|4
|3
|179
|160
|6
|4
|269
|236
|Columbia
|3
|4
|157
|192
|6
|4
|265
|208
|Cornell
|2
|5
|135
|215
|5
|5
|216
|283
|Dartmouth
|2
|5
|135
|140
|3
|7
|201
|205
|Brown
|1
|6
|150
|255
|3
|7
|231
|351
___
MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE
East
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Ohio
|7
|1
|288
|173
|9
|3
|408
|352
|Bowling Green
|5
|3
|164
|219
|6
|6
|286
|399
|Buffalo
|4
|3
|224
|191
|5
|6
|325
|304
|Miami (Ohio)
|4
|4
|165
|167
|6
|6
|243
|270
|Kent St.
|4
|4
|233
|221
|5
|7
|341
|348
|Akron
|1
|6
|191
|220
|2
|9
|239
|379
West
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|E. Michigan
|5
|3
|233
|226
|8
|4
|346
|343
|Toledo
|5
|3
|273
|221
|7
|5
|400
|325
|W. Michigan
|4
|4
|152
|179
|5
|7
|228
|289
|Ball St.
|3
|5
|190
|209
|5
|7
|279
|323
|Cent. Michigan
|3
|5
|174
|209
|4
|8
|297
|338
|N. Illinois
|2
|6
|207
|259
|3
|9
|327
|393
___
Tuesday’s Games
Miami (Ohio) 18, Ball St. 17
Ohio 38, Bowling Green 14
Friday’s Games
W. Michigan 20, Toledo 14
E. Michigan 38, Cent. Michigan 19
Saturday’s Games
Kent St. 30, Buffalo 27
Akron 44, N. Illinois 12
Friday, Dec. 2
Akron at Buffalo, 1 p.m.
Saturday, Dec. 3
Ohio vs. Toledo, MAC Championship at Detroit, Noon
MID-EASTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|NC Central
|4
|1
|209
|102
|9
|2
|422
|224
|Howard
|4
|1
|168
|108
|5
|6
|311
|279
|Delaware St.
|2
|3
|100
|131
|5
|6
|212
|254
|Morgan St.
|2
|3
|125
|139
|4
|7
|250
|308
|Norfolk St.
|2
|3
|108
|184
|2
|9
|189
|444
|SC State
|1
|4
|116
|162
|3
|8
|246
|338
___
MISSOURI VALLEY CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|S. Dakota St.
|8
|0
|273
|125
|10
|1
|345
|171
|N. Dakota St.
|7
|1
|256
|143
|9
|2
|383
|191
|Youngstown St.
|5
|3
|234
|218
|7
|4
|314
|279
|North Dakota
|5
|3
|255
|239
|7
|5
|364
|370
|N. Iowa
|5
|3
|284
|184
|6
|5
|363
|283
|Illinois St.
|4
|4
|127
|158
|6
|5
|190
|224
|S. Illinois
|4
|4
|220
|172
|5
|6
|311
|294
|Missouri St.
|3
|5
|212
|218
|5
|6
|301
|300
|South Dakota
|2
|6
|134
|242
|3
|8
|179
|321
|Indiana St.
|1
|7
|145
|241
|2
|9
|176
|360
|W. Illinois
|0
|8
|105
|305
|0
|11
|150
|426
___
Saturday’s Games
Weber St. 38, North Dakota 31
Saturday, Dec. 3
NCAA FCS Playoffs – Second Round at Brookings, S.D.: S. Dakota St. vs. Delaware, 3 p.m.
NCAA FCS Playoffs – Second Round at Fargo, N.D.: N. Dakota St. vs. Montana, 3:30 p.m.
MOUNTAIN WEST CONFERENCE
West
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Fresno St.
|7
|1
|273
|144
|8
|4
|371
|250
|San Jose St.
|5
|3
|231
|176
|7
|4
|302
|223
|San Diego St.
|5
|3
|174
|148
|7
|5
|256
|242
|UNLV
|3
|5
|171
|230
|5
|7
|316
|342
|Hawaii
|2
|6
|170
|224
|3
|10
|257
|451
|Nevada
|0
|8
|124
|263
|2
|10
|226
|371
Mountain
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Boise St.
|8
|0
|277
|114
|9
|3
|362
|213
|Air Force
|5
|3
|217
|115
|9
|3
|332
|159
|Wyoming
|5
|3
|146
|158
|7
|5
|249
|281
|Utah St.
|5
|3
|215
|219
|6
|6
|279
|367
|Colorado St.
|3
|5
|115
|159
|3
|9
|158
|323
|New Mexico
|0
|8
|80
|243
|2
|10
|157
|312
___
Friday’s Games
Boise St. 42, Utah St. 23
Colorado St. 17, New Mexico 0
Fresno St. 30, Wyoming 0
Saturday’s Games
San Jose St. 27, Hawaii 14
UNLV 27, Nevada 22
Air Force 13, San Diego St. 3
Saturday, Dec. 3
Boise St. vs. Fresno St., Mountain West Championship at Boise, Idaho, 4 p.m.
NORTHEAST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|St. Francis (Pa.)
|7
|0
|287
|91
|9
|3
|431
|258
|Merrimack
|6
|1
|197
|162
|8
|3
|306
|251
|LIU Brooklyn
|4
|3
|206
|248
|4
|7
|266
|417
|Sacred Heart
|3
|4
|193
|212
|5
|6
|271
|287
|Duquesne
|3
|4
|201
|187
|4
|7
|270
|303
|Stonehill
|2
|5
|166
|177
|4
|5
|275
|207
|CCSU
|2
|5
|136
|153
|2
|9
|191
|323
|Wagner
|1
|6
|106
|262
|1
|10
|151
|463
___
Saturday’s Games
Delaware 56, St. Francis (Pa.) 17
OHIO VALLEY CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|SE Missouri
|5
|0
|208
|77
|9
|3
|427
|271
|UT Martin
|5
|0
|200
|104
|7
|4
|382
|331
|Lindenwood (Mo.)
|2
|3
|158
|192
|7
|3
|395
|322
|Tennessee St.
|2
|3
|73
|112
|4
|7
|201
|272
|Tennessee Tech
|2
|3
|117
|160
|4
|7
|266
|356
|Murray St.
|1
|4
|96
|168
|2
|9
|167
|405
|E. Illinois
|1
|5
|141
|180
|2
|9
|245
|343
___
Saturday’s Games
Montana 34, SE Missouri 24
PACIFIC-12 CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Southern Cal
|8
|1
|361
|258
|11
|1
|510
|316
|Washington
|7
|2
|353
|262
|10
|2
|489
|316
|Oregon
|7
|2
|362
|246
|9
|3
|476
|329
|Utah
|7
|2
|339
|198
|9
|3
|473
|241
|Oregon St.
|6
|3
|252
|180
|9
|3
|389
|257
|UCLA
|6
|3
|353
|285
|9
|3
|475
|340
|Washington St.
|4
|5
|254
|231
|7
|5
|333
|269
|Arizona
|3
|6
|284
|351
|5
|7
|370
|438
|California
|2
|7
|216
|283
|4
|8
|287
|334
|Arizona St.
|2
|7
|235
|310
|3
|9
|313
|377
|Stanford
|1
|8
|173
|327
|3
|9
|256
|386
|Colorado
|1
|8
|155
|406
|1
|11
|185
|534
___
Friday’s Games
Arizona 38, Arizona St. 35
UCLA 35, California 28
Saturday’s Games
Oregon St. 38, Oregon 34
Utah 63, Colorado 21
Southern Cal 38, Notre Dame 27
Washington 51, Washington St. 33
BYU 35, Stanford 26
Friday, Dec. 2
Southern Cal vs. Utah, Pac-12 Championship at Las Vegas, 8 p.m.
PATRIOT LEAGUE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Holy Cross
|6
|0
|258
|107
|11
|0
|430
|219
|Fordham
|5
|1
|307
|184
|9
|3
|594
|434
|Lafayette
|3
|3
|110
|140
|4
|7
|139
|239
|Bucknell
|2
|4
|81
|191
|3
|8
|141
|312
|Colgate
|2
|4
|144
|175
|3
|8
|237
|335
|Lehigh
|2
|4
|127
|167
|2
|9
|189
|325
|Georgetown
|1
|5
|142
|205
|2
|9
|249
|401
___
Saturday’s Games
New Hampshire 52, Fordham 42
Saturday, Dec. 3
NCAA FCS Playoffs – Second Round at Worcester, Mass.: Holy Cross vs. New Hampshire, Noon
PIONEER LEAGUE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|St. Thomas (Minn.)
|8
|0
|270
|133
|10
|1
|358
|189
|Dayton
|6
|2
|229
|175
|8
|3
|313
|247
|Davidson
|6
|2
|273
|193
|8
|4
|383
|292
|Butler
|5
|3
|207
|163
|7
|4
|300
|244
|San Diego
|4
|3
|181
|139
|5
|5
|279
|210
|Valparaiso
|4
|4
|210
|216
|5
|6
|264
|296
|Marist
|4
|4
|208
|222
|4
|7
|236
|327
|Drake
|3
|5
|152
|194
|3
|8
|194
|309
|Stetson
|2
|5
|196
|218
|4
|6
|279
|285
|Morehead St.
|1
|7
|178
|266
|2
|9
|253
|406
|Presbyterian
|0
|8
|131
|316
|1
|10
|173
|469
___
Saturday’s Games
Richmond 41, Davidson 0
SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE
East
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Georgia
|8
|0
|301
|97
|12
|0
|459
|136
|Tennessee
|6
|2
|347
|215
|10
|2
|568
|282
|South Carolina
|4
|4
|208
|256
|8
|4
|380
|330
|Kentucky
|3
|5
|140
|180
|7
|5
|265
|229
|Florida
|3
|5
|231
|229
|6
|6
|381
|345
|Missouri
|3
|5
|163
|205
|6
|6
|306
|300
|Vanderbilt
|2
|6
|127
|318
|5
|7
|295
|432
West
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Alabama
|6
|2
|317
|190
|10
|2
|489
|216
|LSU
|6
|2
|223
|207
|9
|3
|390
|258
|Mississippi
|4
|4
|246
|250
|8
|4
|410
|290
|Mississippi St.
|4
|4
|203
|229
|8
|4
|392
|290
|Arkansas
|3
|5
|228
|238
|6
|6
|368
|345
|Auburn
|2
|6
|178
|264
|5
|7
|297
|354
|Texas A&M
|2
|6
|191
|225
|5
|7
|273
|254
___
Thursday’s Games
Mississippi St. 24, Mississippi 22
Friday’s Games
Missouri 29, Arkansas 27
Florida St. 45, Florida 38
Saturday’s Games
Georgia 37, Georgia Tech 14
South Carolina 31, Clemson 30
Kentucky 26, Louisville 13
Alabama 49, Auburn 27
Texas A&M 38, LSU 23
Tennessee 56, Vanderbilt 0
Saturday, Dec. 3
Georgia vs. LSU, SEC Championship at Atlanta, 4 p.m.
SOUTHERN CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Samford
|8
|0
|309
|184
|10
|1
|369
|262
|Furman
|7
|1
|273
|162
|10
|2
|392
|222
|Chattanooga
|5
|3
|241
|162
|7
|4
|320
|227
|Mercer
|5
|3
|296
|174
|7
|4
|420
|243
|W. Carolina
|4
|4
|205
|257
|6
|5
|351
|351
|The Citadel
|3
|5
|130
|198
|4
|7
|206
|276
|Wofford
|3
|5
|191
|273
|3
|8
|220
|350
|ETSU
|1
|7
|227
|270
|3
|8
|323
|336
|VMI
|0
|8
|121
|313
|1
|10
|177
|399
___
Saturday’s Games
Furman 31, Elon 6
Saturday, Dec. 3
FCS Second RoundNCAA FCS Playoffs – Second Round at San Antonio: Incarnate Word vs. Furman, 2 p.m.
NCAA FCS Playoffs – Second Round at Homewood, Ala.: Samford vs. SE Louisiana, 3 p.m.
SOUTHLAND CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Incarnate Word
|5
|1
|313
|112
|10
|1
|582
|210
|SE Louisiana
|5
|1
|207
|148
|9
|3
|417
|290
|Northwestern St.
|4
|2
|163
|173
|4
|7
|237
|417
|Texas A&M Commerce
|3
|3
|133
|134
|5
|6
|304
|219
|Nicholls
|3
|3
|138
|162
|3
|8
|203
|388
|McNeese St.
|2
|4
|142
|186
|4
|7
|249
|340
|Houston Christian
|1
|5
|97
|215
|2
|9
|198
|405
|Lamar
|1
|5
|153
|216
|1
|10
|232
|415
___
Saturday’s Games
SE Louisiana 45, Idaho 42
Saturday, Dec. 3
FCS Second RoundNCAA FCS Playoffs – Second Round at San Antonio: Incarnate Word vs. Furman, 2 p.m.
NCAA FCS Playoffs – Second Round at Homewood, Ala.: Samford vs. SE Louisiana, 3 p.m.
SOUTHWESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
East
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Jackson St.
|8
|0
|309
|70
|11
|0
|413
|111
|Florida A&M
|7
|1
|214
|163
|9
|2
|281
|246
|Alabama St.
|4
|3
|142
|133
|6
|5
|207
|223
|Alabama A&M
|4
|4
|205
|228
|4
|7
|225
|353
|Bethune-Cookman
|2
|6
|220
|290
|2
|9
|259
|434
|MVSU
|2
|6
|129
|236
|2
|9
|159
|334
West
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Southern U.
|5
|3
|202
|146
|7
|4
|356
|218
|Prairie View
|5
|3
|248
|219
|6
|5
|329
|292
|Alcorn St.
|4
|4
|171
|172
|5
|6
|228
|274
|Texas Southern
|4
|4
|193
|172
|5
|6
|281
|285
|Grambling St.
|2
|6
|175
|218
|3
|8
|249
|363
|Ark.-Pine Bluff
|0
|7
|112
|273
|3
|8
|262
|395
___
Thursday’s Games
Ark.-Pine Bluff 19, Alabama St. 14
Saturday’s Games
Southern U. 34, Grambling St. 17
Saturday, Dec. 3
Jackson St. vs. Southern U., SWAC Championship at Jackson, Miss., 4 p.m.
SUN BELT CONFERENCE
East
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Coastal Carolina
|6
|2
|216
|235
|9
|2
|323
|316
|James Madison
|6
|2
|290
|182
|8
|3
|407
|230
|Marshall
|5
|3
|150
|129
|8
|4
|290
|194
|Appalachian St.
|3
|5
|250
|241
|6
|6
|419
|321
|Georgia Southern
|3
|5
|245
|281
|6
|6
|404
|388
|Georgia St.
|3
|5
|246
|248
|4
|8
|360
|374
|Old Dominion
|2
|6
|155
|209
|3
|9
|234
|319
West
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|South Alabama
|7
|1
|228
|156
|10
|2
|383
|233
|Troy
|7
|1
|203
|121
|10
|2
|295
|202
|Louisiana-Lafayette
|4
|4
|213
|164
|6
|6
|324
|274
|Southern Miss.
|4
|4
|166
|189
|6
|6
|291
|282
|Louisiana-Monroe
|3
|5
|192
|243
|4
|8
|268
|413
|Texas State
|2
|6
|157
|224
|4
|8
|253
|316
|Arkansas St.
|1
|7
|163
|252
|3
|9
|300
|377
___
Saturday’s Games
Marshall 28, Georgia St. 23
South Alabama 27, Old Dominion 20
James Madison 47, Coastal Carolina 7
Troy 48, Arkansas St. 19
Louisiana-Lafayette 41, Texas State 13
Southern Miss. 20, Louisiana-Monroe 10
Georgia Southern 51, Appalachian St. 48
Saturday, Dec. 3
Troy vs. Coastal Carolina, Sun Belt Championship at Troy, Ala., 3:30 p.m.
WESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Abilene Christian
|4
|1
|141
|103
|7
|4
|310
|246
|Sam Houston St.
|3
|2
|110
|112
|5
|4
|165
|187
|Stephen F. Austin
|3
|2
|166
|147
|6
|5
|377
|340
|S. Utah
|2
|3
|144
|128
|5
|6
|331
|307
|Utah Tech
|2
|3
|121
|147
|4
|7
|312
|386
|Tarleton St.
|1
|4
|138
|183
|6
|5
|341
|306
___
MAJOR INDEPENDENTS
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Liberty
|8
|4
|339
|299
|Notre Dame
|8
|4
|368
|261
|BYU
|7
|5
|383
|360
|Uconn
|6
|6
|238
|313
|Army
|5
|6
|323
|253
|New Mexico St.
|5
|6
|242
|289
|Umass
|1
|11
|150
|373
___
Saturday’s Games
Army 44, Umass 7
New Mexico St. 49, Liberty 14
Southern Cal 38, Notre Dame 27
BYU 35, Stanford 26
