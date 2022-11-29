FBC Glance

All Times EST AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Tulane 7 1…

Listen now to WTOP News

All Times EST

AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Tulane 7 1 278 191 10 2 413 238 Cincinnati 6 2 203 162 9 3 373 244 UCF 6 2 282 202 9 3 419 256 Houston 5 3 315 259 7 5 446 402 SMU 5 3 307 314 7 5 461 416 East Carolina 4 4 235 248 7 5 370 324 Navy 4 4 197 210 4 7 246 272 Memphis 3 5 251 213 6 6 421 328 Tulsa 3 5 211 270 5 7 367 397 Temple 1 7 191 291 3 9 263 351 South Florida 0 8 242 352 1 11 336 494

___

Friday’s Games

Tulane 27, Cincinnati 24

Saturday’s Games

East Carolina 49, Temple 46

SMU 34, Memphis 31

UCF 46, South Florida 39

Tulsa 37, Houston 30

Saturday, Dec. 3

Tulane vs. UCF, American Athletic Conference Championship at New Orleans, 4 p.m.

ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE

Atlantic

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Clemson 8 0 285 153 10 2 412 251 Florida St. 5 3 269 151 9 3 434 236 NC State 4 4 160 186 8 4 304 233 Louisville 4 4 218 189 7 5 326 242 Syracuse 4 4 177 188 7 5 340 272 Wake Forest 3 5 271 270 7 5 442 351 Boston College 2 6 151 268 3 9 213 364

Coastal

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA North Carolina 6 2 259 206 9 3 445 364 Duke 5 3 260 196 8 4 397 274 Pittsburgh 5 3 226 179 8 4 370 281 Georgia Tech 4 4 147 218 5 7 206 341 Miami 3 5 143 239 5 7 283 321 Virginia 1 6 117 185 3 7 170 240 Virginia Tech 1 6 135 190 3 8 212 272

___

Friday’s Games

NC State 30, North Carolina 27

Florida St. 45, Florida 38

Saturday’s Games

South Carolina 31, Clemson 30

Georgia 37, Georgia Tech 14

Kentucky 26, Louisville 13

Duke 34, Wake Forest 31

Syracuse 32, Boston College 23

Pittsburgh 42, Miami 16

Saturday, Dec. 3

North Carolina vs. Clemson, ACC Championship at Charlotte, N.C., 8 p.m.

ATLANTIC SUN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Jacksonville St. 5 0 204 109 9 2 398 252 Austin Peay 3 2 136 158 7 4 347 250 E. Kentucky 3 2 180 178 7 5 434 422 Cent. Arkansas 3 2 195 155 5 6 353 351 Kennesaw St. 1 4 144 196 5 6 302 385 North Alabama 0 5 182 245 1 10 314 457

___

Saturday’s Games

Gardner-Webb 52, E. Kentucky 41

BIG 12 CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA TCU 9 0 357 230 12 0 496 294 Kansas St. 7 2 317 204 9 3 401 233 Texas 6 3 316 204 8 4 428 254 Texas Tech 5 4 293 287 7 5 403 354 Oklahoma St. 4 5 226 284 7 5 381 352 Baylor 4 5 272 276 6 6 403 319 Kansas 3 6 271 339 6 6 410 406 Oklahoma 3 6 268 325 6 6 395 355 West Virginia 3 6 238 340 5 7 367 395 Iowa St. 1 8 147 216 4 8 242 243

___

Friday’s Games

Texas 38, Baylor 27

Saturday’s Games

West Virginia 24, Oklahoma St. 19

TCU 62, Iowa St. 14

Texas Tech 51, Oklahoma 48

Kansas St. 47, Kansas 27

Saturday, Dec. 3

TCU vs. Kansas St., Big 12 Championship at Arlington, Texas, Noon

BIG SKY CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Sacramento St. 8 0 323 176 11 0 457 240 Montana St. 8 0 364 204 10 1 495 302 Weber St. 6 2 274 175 10 2 432 232 Idaho 6 2 308 187 7 5 431 305 UC Davis 5 3 317 168 6 5 395 239 Montana 4 4 290 183 8 4 444 228 Portland St. 3 5 211 328 4 7 282 407 E. Washington 2 6 204 315 3 8 271 466 N. Arizona 2 6 208 252 3 8 245 322 N. Colorado 2 6 164 319 3 8 229 412 Cal Poly 1 7 185 367 2 9 241 467 Idaho St. 1 7 107 281 1 10 151 402

___

Saturday’s Games

Weber St. 38, North Dakota 31

SE Louisiana 45, Idaho 42

Montana 34, SE Missouri 24

Saturday, Dec. 3

NCAA FCS Playoffs – Second Round at Bozeman, Mont.: Montana St. vs. Weber St., 3 p.m.

NCAA FCS Playoffs – Second Round at Fargo, N.D.: N. Dakota St. vs. Montana, 3:30 p.m.

NCAA FCS Playoffs – Second Round at Sacramento, Calif.: Sacramento St. vs. Richmond, 5 p.m.

BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Gardner-Webb 5 0 204 106 7 5 404 323 NC A&T 4 1 144 113 7 4 315 291 Campbell 2 3 185 168 5 6 341 311 Bryant 2 3 154 139 4 7 366 331 Charleston Southern 2 3 110 126 2 8 207 327 Robert Morris 0 5 51 196 0 11 109 377

___

Saturday’s Games

Gardner-Webb 52, E. Kentucky 41

Saturday, Dec. 3

NCAA FCS Playoffs – Second Round at Williamsburg, Va.: William & Mary vs. Gardner-Webb, 2 p.m.

BIG TEN CONFERENCE

East

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Michigan 9 0 312 135 12 0 478 152 Ohio St. 8 1 391 188 11 1 534 231 Penn St. 7 2 310 180 10 2 430 216 Maryland 4 5 229 231 7 5 350 289 Michigan St. 3 6 178 277 5 7 293 329 Indiana 2 7 187 310 4 8 279 407 Rutgers 1 8 105 309 4 8 209 351

West

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Purdue 6 3 230 219 8 4 343 277 Illinois 5 4 212 138 8 4 305 147 Minnesota 5 4 190 143 8 4 339 160 Iowa 5 4 168 160 7 5 209 173 Wisconsin 4 5 200 222 6 6 318 246 Nebraska 3 6 177 220 4 8 271 331 Northwestern 1 8 104 261 1 11 165 340

___

Friday’s Games

Nebraska 24, Iowa 17

Saturday’s Games

Maryland 37, Rutgers 0

Michigan 45, Ohio St. 23

Illinois 41, Northwestern 3

Purdue 30, Indiana 16

Minnesota 23, Wisconsin 16

Penn St. 35, Michigan St. 16

Saturday, Dec. 3

Michigan vs. Purdue, Big Ten Championship at Indianapolis, 8 p.m.

COLONIAL ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA William & Mary 7 1 262 172 10 1 374 224 New Hampshire 7 1 267 203 9 3 367 334 Richmond 6 2 257 162 9 3 376 223 Elon 6 2 216 159 8 4 309 256 Rhode Island 5 3 240 217 7 4 337 293 Delaware 4 4 217 155 8 4 360 195 Towson 4 4 185 207 6 5 235 306 Villanova 4 4 196 226 6 5 289 313 Monmouth (NJ) 3 5 271 312 5 6 400 377 Albany (NY) 2 6 226 232 3 8 326 375 Maine 2 6 221 247 2 9 256 347 Hampton 1 7 130 253 4 7 220 298 Stony Brook 1 7 125 268 2 9 166 355

___

Saturday’s Games

Furman 31, Elon 6

Richmond 41, Davidson 0

Delaware 56, St. Francis (Pa.) 17

New Hampshire 52, Fordham 42

Saturday, Dec. 3

NCAA FCS Playoffs – Second Round at Worcester, Mass.: Holy Cross vs. New Hampshire, Noon

NCAA FCS Playoffs – Second Round at Williamsburg, Va.: William & Mary vs. Gardner-Webb, 2 p.m.

NCAA FCS Playoffs – Second Round at Brookings, S.D.: S. Dakota St. vs. Delaware, 3 p.m.

NCAA FCS Playoffs – Second Round at Sacramento, Calif.: Sacramento St. vs. Richmond, 5 p.m.

CONFERENCE USA

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA UTSA 8 0 307 178 10 2 455 318 W. Kentucky 6 2 305 153 8 5 466 305 North Texas 6 2 284 184 7 5 414 361 Middle Tennessee 4 4 215 237 7 5 350 337 UAB 4 4 249 198 6 6 367 281 FAU 4 4 237 201 5 7 357 319 Rice 3 5 178 275 5 7 304 406 UTEP 3 5 223 229 5 7 293 324 FIU 2 6 141 329 4 8 224 447 Charlotte 2 6 186 279 3 9 293 473 Louisiana Tech 2 6 238 300 3 9 348 455

___

Saturday’s Games

W. Kentucky 32, FAU 31

North Texas 21, Rice 17

UTSA 34, UTEP 31

UAB 37, Louisiana Tech 27

Middle Tennessee 33, FIU 28

Friday, Dec. 2

UTSA vs. North Texas, Conference USA Championship at San Antonio, 7:30 p.m.

IVY LEAGUE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Yale 6 1 228 122 8 2 305 195 Penn 5 2 170 155 8 2 266 197 Princeton 5 2 187 102 8 2 278 135 Harvard 4 3 179 160 6 4 269 236 Columbia 3 4 157 192 6 4 265 208 Cornell 2 5 135 215 5 5 216 283 Dartmouth 2 5 135 140 3 7 201 205 Brown 1 6 150 255 3 7 231 351

___

MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE

East

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Ohio 7 1 288 173 9 3 408 352 Bowling Green 5 3 164 219 6 6 286 399 Buffalo 4 3 224 191 5 6 325 304 Miami (Ohio) 4 4 165 167 6 6 243 270 Kent St. 4 4 233 221 5 7 341 348 Akron 1 6 191 220 2 9 239 379

West

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA E. Michigan 5 3 233 226 8 4 346 343 Toledo 5 3 273 221 7 5 400 325 W. Michigan 4 4 152 179 5 7 228 289 Ball St. 3 5 190 209 5 7 279 323 Cent. Michigan 3 5 174 209 4 8 297 338 N. Illinois 2 6 207 259 3 9 327 393

___

Tuesday’s Games

Miami (Ohio) 18, Ball St. 17

Ohio 38, Bowling Green 14

Friday’s Games

W. Michigan 20, Toledo 14

E. Michigan 38, Cent. Michigan 19

Saturday’s Games

Kent St. 30, Buffalo 27

Akron 44, N. Illinois 12

Friday, Dec. 2

Akron at Buffalo, 1 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 3

Ohio vs. Toledo, MAC Championship at Detroit, Noon

MID-EASTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA NC Central 4 1 209 102 9 2 422 224 Howard 4 1 168 108 5 6 311 279 Delaware St. 2 3 100 131 5 6 212 254 Morgan St. 2 3 125 139 4 7 250 308 Norfolk St. 2 3 108 184 2 9 189 444 SC State 1 4 116 162 3 8 246 338

___

MISSOURI VALLEY CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA S. Dakota St. 8 0 273 125 10 1 345 171 N. Dakota St. 7 1 256 143 9 2 383 191 Youngstown St. 5 3 234 218 7 4 314 279 North Dakota 5 3 255 239 7 5 364 370 N. Iowa 5 3 284 184 6 5 363 283 Illinois St. 4 4 127 158 6 5 190 224 S. Illinois 4 4 220 172 5 6 311 294 Missouri St. 3 5 212 218 5 6 301 300 South Dakota 2 6 134 242 3 8 179 321 Indiana St. 1 7 145 241 2 9 176 360 W. Illinois 0 8 105 305 0 11 150 426

___

Saturday’s Games

Weber St. 38, North Dakota 31

Saturday, Dec. 3

NCAA FCS Playoffs – Second Round at Brookings, S.D.: S. Dakota St. vs. Delaware, 3 p.m.

NCAA FCS Playoffs – Second Round at Fargo, N.D.: N. Dakota St. vs. Montana, 3:30 p.m.

MOUNTAIN WEST CONFERENCE

West

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Fresno St. 7 1 273 144 8 4 371 250 San Jose St. 5 3 231 176 7 4 302 223 San Diego St. 5 3 174 148 7 5 256 242 UNLV 3 5 171 230 5 7 316 342 Hawaii 2 6 170 224 3 10 257 451 Nevada 0 8 124 263 2 10 226 371

Mountain

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Boise St. 8 0 277 114 9 3 362 213 Air Force 5 3 217 115 9 3 332 159 Wyoming 5 3 146 158 7 5 249 281 Utah St. 5 3 215 219 6 6 279 367 Colorado St. 3 5 115 159 3 9 158 323 New Mexico 0 8 80 243 2 10 157 312

___

Friday’s Games

Boise St. 42, Utah St. 23

Colorado St. 17, New Mexico 0

Fresno St. 30, Wyoming 0

Saturday’s Games

San Jose St. 27, Hawaii 14

UNLV 27, Nevada 22

Air Force 13, San Diego St. 3

Saturday, Dec. 3

Boise St. vs. Fresno St., Mountain West Championship at Boise, Idaho, 4 p.m.

NORTHEAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA St. Francis (Pa.) 7 0 287 91 9 3 431 258 Merrimack 6 1 197 162 8 3 306 251 LIU Brooklyn 4 3 206 248 4 7 266 417 Sacred Heart 3 4 193 212 5 6 271 287 Duquesne 3 4 201 187 4 7 270 303 Stonehill 2 5 166 177 4 5 275 207 CCSU 2 5 136 153 2 9 191 323 Wagner 1 6 106 262 1 10 151 463

___

Saturday’s Games

Delaware 56, St. Francis (Pa.) 17

OHIO VALLEY CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA SE Missouri 5 0 208 77 9 3 427 271 UT Martin 5 0 200 104 7 4 382 331 Lindenwood (Mo.) 2 3 158 192 7 3 395 322 Tennessee St. 2 3 73 112 4 7 201 272 Tennessee Tech 2 3 117 160 4 7 266 356 Murray St. 1 4 96 168 2 9 167 405 E. Illinois 1 5 141 180 2 9 245 343

___

Saturday’s Games

Montana 34, SE Missouri 24

PACIFIC-12 CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Southern Cal 8 1 361 258 11 1 510 316 Washington 7 2 353 262 10 2 489 316 Oregon 7 2 362 246 9 3 476 329 Utah 7 2 339 198 9 3 473 241 Oregon St. 6 3 252 180 9 3 389 257 UCLA 6 3 353 285 9 3 475 340 Washington St. 4 5 254 231 7 5 333 269 Arizona 3 6 284 351 5 7 370 438 California 2 7 216 283 4 8 287 334 Arizona St. 2 7 235 310 3 9 313 377 Stanford 1 8 173 327 3 9 256 386 Colorado 1 8 155 406 1 11 185 534

___

Friday’s Games

Arizona 38, Arizona St. 35

UCLA 35, California 28

Saturday’s Games

Oregon St. 38, Oregon 34

Utah 63, Colorado 21

Southern Cal 38, Notre Dame 27

Washington 51, Washington St. 33

BYU 35, Stanford 26

Friday, Dec. 2

Southern Cal vs. Utah, Pac-12 Championship at Las Vegas, 8 p.m.

PATRIOT LEAGUE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Holy Cross 6 0 258 107 11 0 430 219 Fordham 5 1 307 184 9 3 594 434 Lafayette 3 3 110 140 4 7 139 239 Bucknell 2 4 81 191 3 8 141 312 Colgate 2 4 144 175 3 8 237 335 Lehigh 2 4 127 167 2 9 189 325 Georgetown 1 5 142 205 2 9 249 401

___

Saturday’s Games

New Hampshire 52, Fordham 42

Saturday, Dec. 3

NCAA FCS Playoffs – Second Round at Worcester, Mass.: Holy Cross vs. New Hampshire, Noon

PIONEER LEAGUE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA St. Thomas (Minn.) 8 0 270 133 10 1 358 189 Dayton 6 2 229 175 8 3 313 247 Davidson 6 2 273 193 8 4 383 292 Butler 5 3 207 163 7 4 300 244 San Diego 4 3 181 139 5 5 279 210 Valparaiso 4 4 210 216 5 6 264 296 Marist 4 4 208 222 4 7 236 327 Drake 3 5 152 194 3 8 194 309 Stetson 2 5 196 218 4 6 279 285 Morehead St. 1 7 178 266 2 9 253 406 Presbyterian 0 8 131 316 1 10 173 469

___

Saturday’s Games

Richmond 41, Davidson 0

SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE

East

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Georgia 8 0 301 97 12 0 459 136 Tennessee 6 2 347 215 10 2 568 282 South Carolina 4 4 208 256 8 4 380 330 Kentucky 3 5 140 180 7 5 265 229 Florida 3 5 231 229 6 6 381 345 Missouri 3 5 163 205 6 6 306 300 Vanderbilt 2 6 127 318 5 7 295 432

West

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Alabama 6 2 317 190 10 2 489 216 LSU 6 2 223 207 9 3 390 258 Mississippi 4 4 246 250 8 4 410 290 Mississippi St. 4 4 203 229 8 4 392 290 Arkansas 3 5 228 238 6 6 368 345 Auburn 2 6 178 264 5 7 297 354 Texas A&M 2 6 191 225 5 7 273 254

___

Thursday’s Games

Mississippi St. 24, Mississippi 22

Friday’s Games

Missouri 29, Arkansas 27

Florida St. 45, Florida 38

Saturday’s Games

Georgia 37, Georgia Tech 14

South Carolina 31, Clemson 30

Kentucky 26, Louisville 13

Alabama 49, Auburn 27

Texas A&M 38, LSU 23

Tennessee 56, Vanderbilt 0

Saturday, Dec. 3

Georgia vs. LSU, SEC Championship at Atlanta, 4 p.m.

SOUTHERN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Samford 8 0 309 184 10 1 369 262 Furman 7 1 273 162 10 2 392 222 Chattanooga 5 3 241 162 7 4 320 227 Mercer 5 3 296 174 7 4 420 243 W. Carolina 4 4 205 257 6 5 351 351 The Citadel 3 5 130 198 4 7 206 276 Wofford 3 5 191 273 3 8 220 350 ETSU 1 7 227 270 3 8 323 336 VMI 0 8 121 313 1 10 177 399

___

Saturday’s Games

Furman 31, Elon 6

Saturday, Dec. 3

FCS Second RoundNCAA FCS Playoffs – Second Round at San Antonio: Incarnate Word vs. Furman, 2 p.m.

NCAA FCS Playoffs – Second Round at Homewood, Ala.: Samford vs. SE Louisiana, 3 p.m.

SOUTHLAND CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Incarnate Word 5 1 313 112 10 1 582 210 SE Louisiana 5 1 207 148 9 3 417 290 Northwestern St. 4 2 163 173 4 7 237 417 Texas A&M Commerce 3 3 133 134 5 6 304 219 Nicholls 3 3 138 162 3 8 203 388 McNeese St. 2 4 142 186 4 7 249 340 Houston Christian 1 5 97 215 2 9 198 405 Lamar 1 5 153 216 1 10 232 415

___

Saturday’s Games

SE Louisiana 45, Idaho 42

Saturday, Dec. 3

FCS Second RoundNCAA FCS Playoffs – Second Round at San Antonio: Incarnate Word vs. Furman, 2 p.m.

NCAA FCS Playoffs – Second Round at Homewood, Ala.: Samford vs. SE Louisiana, 3 p.m.

SOUTHWESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

East

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Jackson St. 8 0 309 70 11 0 413 111 Florida A&M 7 1 214 163 9 2 281 246 Alabama St. 4 3 142 133 6 5 207 223 Alabama A&M 4 4 205 228 4 7 225 353 Bethune-Cookman 2 6 220 290 2 9 259 434 MVSU 2 6 129 236 2 9 159 334

West

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Southern U. 5 3 202 146 7 4 356 218 Prairie View 5 3 248 219 6 5 329 292 Alcorn St. 4 4 171 172 5 6 228 274 Texas Southern 4 4 193 172 5 6 281 285 Grambling St. 2 6 175 218 3 8 249 363 Ark.-Pine Bluff 0 7 112 273 3 8 262 395

___

Thursday’s Games

Ark.-Pine Bluff 19, Alabama St. 14

Saturday’s Games

Southern U. 34, Grambling St. 17

Saturday, Dec. 3

Jackson St. vs. Southern U., SWAC Championship at Jackson, Miss., 4 p.m.

SUN BELT CONFERENCE

East

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Coastal Carolina 6 2 216 235 9 2 323 316 James Madison 6 2 290 182 8 3 407 230 Marshall 5 3 150 129 8 4 290 194 Appalachian St. 3 5 250 241 6 6 419 321 Georgia Southern 3 5 245 281 6 6 404 388 Georgia St. 3 5 246 248 4 8 360 374 Old Dominion 2 6 155 209 3 9 234 319

West

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA South Alabama 7 1 228 156 10 2 383 233 Troy 7 1 203 121 10 2 295 202 Louisiana-Lafayette 4 4 213 164 6 6 324 274 Southern Miss. 4 4 166 189 6 6 291 282 Louisiana-Monroe 3 5 192 243 4 8 268 413 Texas State 2 6 157 224 4 8 253 316 Arkansas St. 1 7 163 252 3 9 300 377

___

Saturday’s Games

Marshall 28, Georgia St. 23

South Alabama 27, Old Dominion 20

James Madison 47, Coastal Carolina 7

Troy 48, Arkansas St. 19

Louisiana-Lafayette 41, Texas State 13

Southern Miss. 20, Louisiana-Monroe 10

Georgia Southern 51, Appalachian St. 48

Saturday, Dec. 3

Troy vs. Coastal Carolina, Sun Belt Championship at Troy, Ala., 3:30 p.m.

WESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Abilene Christian 4 1 141 103 7 4 310 246 Sam Houston St. 3 2 110 112 5 4 165 187 Stephen F. Austin 3 2 166 147 6 5 377 340 S. Utah 2 3 144 128 5 6 331 307 Utah Tech 2 3 121 147 4 7 312 386 Tarleton St. 1 4 138 183 6 5 341 306

___

MAJOR INDEPENDENTS

W L PF PA Liberty 8 4 339 299 Notre Dame 8 4 368 261 BYU 7 5 383 360 Uconn 6 6 238 313 Army 5 6 323 253 New Mexico St. 5 6 242 289 Umass 1 11 150 373

___

Saturday’s Games

Army 44, Umass 7

New Mexico St. 49, Liberty 14

Southern Cal 38, Notre Dame 27

BYU 35, Stanford 26

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.