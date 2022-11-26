Holidays: Send in photos, videos of decorations | Photos from Christmas tree ceremony | Watch the National Christmas tree lighting | Tysons host 'Winter Boroland' | Where to see holiday lights
FBC Glance

The Associated Press

November 26, 2022

All Times EST

AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Tulane 7 1 278 191 10 2 413 238
Cincinnati 6 2 203 162 9 3 373 244
UCF 6 2 282 202 9 3 419 256
Houston 5 2 285 222 7 4 416 365
SMU 5 3 307 314 7 5 461 416
East Carolina 4 4 235 248 7 5 370 324
Navy 4 4 197 210 4 7 246 272
Memphis 3 5 251 213 6 6 421 328
Tulsa 2 5 174 240 4 7 330 367
Temple 1 7 191 291 3 9 263 351
South Florida 0 8 242 352 1 11 336 494

___

Saturday’s Games

Tulane vs. UCF, American Athletic Conference Championship at New Orleans, 4 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 10

Army vs. Navy at Philadelphia, 3 p.m.

ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE

Atlantic

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Clemson 8 0 285 153 10 2 412 251
Florida St. 5 3 269 151 9 3 434 236
NC State 4 4 160 186 8 4 304 233
Louisville 4 4 218 189 7 5 326 242
Syracuse 4 4 177 188 7 5 340 272
Wake Forest 3 5 271 270 7 5 442 351
Boston College 2 6 151 268 3 9 213 364

Coastal

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
North Carolina 6 2 259 206 9 3 445 364
Duke 5 3 260 196 8 4 397 274
Pittsburgh 4 3 184 163 7 4 328 265
Georgia Tech 4 4 147 218 5 7 206 341
Miami 3 4 127 197 5 6 267 279
Virginia 1 6 117 185 3 7 170 240
Virginia Tech 1 6 135 190 3 8 212 272

___

Saturday’s Games

North Carolina vs. Clemson, ACC Championship at Charlotte, N.C., 8 p.m.

ATLANTIC SUN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Jacksonville St. 5 0 204 109 9 2 398 252
Austin Peay 3 2 136 158 7 4 347 250
E. Kentucky 3 2 180 178 7 5 434 422
Cent. Arkansas 3 2 195 155 5 6 353 351
Kennesaw St. 1 4 144 196 5 6 302 385
North Alabama 0 5 182 245 1 10 314 457

___

BIG 12 CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
TCU 9 0 357 230 12 0 496 294
Kansas St. 6 2 270 177 8 3 354 206
Texas 6 3 316 204 8 4 428 254
Texas Tech 4 4 242 239 6 5 352 306
Oklahoma St. 4 5 226 284 7 5 381 352
Baylor 4 5 272 276 6 6 403 319
Kansas 3 5 244 292 6 5 383 359
Oklahoma 3 5 220 274 6 5 347 304
West Virginia 3 6 238 340 5 7 367 395
Iowa St. 1 8 147 216 4 8 242 243

___

BIG SKY CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Sacramento St. 8 0 323 176 11 0 457 240
Montana St. 8 0 364 204 10 1 495 302
Weber St. 6 2 274 175 10 2 432 232
Idaho 6 2 308 187 7 5 431 305
UC Davis 5 3 317 168 6 5 395 239
Montana 4 4 290 183 7 4 410 204
Portland St. 3 5 211 328 4 7 282 407
E. Washington 2 6 204 315 3 8 271 466
N. Arizona 2 6 208 252 3 8 245 322
N. Colorado 2 6 164 319 3 8 229 412
Cal Poly 1 7 185 367 2 9 241 467
Idaho St. 1 7 107 281 1 10 151 402

___

Saturday’s Games

NCAA FCS Playoffs – Second Round at Bozeman, Mont.: Montana St. vs. Weber St., 3 p.m.

NCAA FCS Playoffs – Second Round at Sacramento, Calif.: Sacramento St. vs. Richmond, 5 p.m.

BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Gardner-Webb 5 0 204 106 7 5 404 323
NC A&T 4 1 144 113 7 4 315 291
Campbell 2 3 185 168 5 6 341 311
Bryant 2 3 154 139 4 7 366 331
Charleston Southern 2 3 110 126 2 8 207 327
Robert Morris 0 5 51 196 0 11 109 377

___

Saturday’s Games

NCAA FCS Playoffs – Second Round at Williamsburg, Va.: William & Mary vs. Gardner-Webb, 2 p.m.

BIG TEN CONFERENCE

East

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Michigan 9 0 312 135 12 0 478 152
Ohio St. 8 1 391 188 11 1 534 231
Penn St. 7 2 310 180 10 2 430 216
Maryland 4 5 229 231 7 5 350 289
Michigan St. 3 6 178 277 5 7 293 329
Indiana 2 7 187 310 4 8 279 407
Rutgers 1 8 105 309 4 8 209 351

West

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Purdue 6 3 230 219 8 4 343 277
Illinois 5 4 212 138 8 4 305 147
Minnesota 5 4 190 143 8 4 339 160
Iowa 5 4 168 160 7 5 209 173
Wisconsin 4 5 200 222 6 6 318 246
Nebraska 3 6 177 220 4 8 271 331
Northwestern 1 8 104 261 1 11 165 340

___

Saturday’s Games

Michigan vs. Purdue, Big Ten Championship at Indianapolis, 8 p.m.

COLONIAL ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
William & Mary 7 1 262 172 10 1 374 224
New Hampshire 7 1 267 203 9 3 367 334
Richmond 6 2 257 162 9 3 376 223
Elon 6 2 216 159 8 4 309 256
Rhode Island 5 3 240 217 7 4 337 293
Delaware 4 4 217 155 8 4 360 195
Towson 4 4 185 207 6 5 235 306
Villanova 4 4 196 226 6 5 289 313
Monmouth (NJ) 3 5 271 312 5 6 400 377
Albany (NY) 2 6 226 232 3 8 326 375
Maine 2 6 221 247 2 9 256 347
Hampton 1 7 130 253 4 7 220 298
Stony Brook 1 7 125 268 2 9 166 355

___

Saturday’s Games

NCAA FCS Playoffs – Second Round at Worcester, Mass.: Holy Cross vs. New Hampshire, Noon

NCAA FCS Playoffs – Second Round at Williamsburg, Va.: William & Mary vs. Gardner-Webb, 2 p.m.

NCAA FCS Playoffs – Second Round at Brookings, S.D.: S. Dakota St. vs. Delaware, 3 p.m.

NCAA FCS Playoffs – Second Round at Sacramento, Calif.: Sacramento St. vs. Richmond, 5 p.m.

CONFERENCE USA

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
UTSA 8 0 307 178 10 2 455 318
W. Kentucky 6 2 305 153 8 5 466 305
North Texas 6 2 284 184 7 5 414 361
Middle Tennessee 4 4 215 237 7 5 350 337
UAB 4 4 249 198 6 6 367 281
FAU 4 4 237 201 5 7 357 319
Rice 3 5 178 275 5 7 304 406
UTEP 3 5 223 229 5 7 293 324
FIU 2 6 141 329 4 8 224 447
Charlotte 2 6 186 279 3 9 293 473
Louisiana Tech 2 6 238 300 3 9 348 455

___

Friday’s Games

UTSA vs. North Texas, Conference USA Championship at San Antonio, 7:30 p.m.

IVY LEAGUE

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Yale 6 1 228 122 8 2 305 195
Penn 5 2 170 155 8 2 266 197
Princeton 5 2 187 102 8 2 278 135
Harvard 4 3 179 160 6 4 269 236
Columbia 3 4 157 192 6 4 265 208
Cornell 2 5 135 215 5 5 216 283
Dartmouth 2 5 135 140 3 7 201 205
Brown 1 6 150 255 3 7 231 351

___

MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE

East

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Ohio 7 1 288 173 9 3 408 352
Bowling Green 5 3 164 219 6 6 286 399
Buffalo 4 3 224 191 5 6 325 304
Miami (Ohio) 4 4 165 167 6 6 243 270
Kent St. 4 4 233 221 5 7 341 348
Akron 1 6 191 220 2 9 239 379

West

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
E. Michigan 5 3 233 226 8 4 346 343
Toledo 5 3 273 221 7 5 400 325
W. Michigan 4 4 152 179 5 7 228 289
Ball St. 3 5 190 209 5 7 279 323
Cent. Michigan 3 5 174 209 4 8 297 338
N. Illinois 2 6 207 259 3 9 327 393

___

Friday’s Games

Akron at Buffalo, 1 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Ohio vs. Toledo, MAC Championship at Detroit, Noon

MID-EASTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
NC Central 4 1 209 102 9 2 422 224
Howard 4 1 168 108 5 6 311 279
Delaware St. 2 3 100 131 5 6 212 254
Morgan St. 2 3 125 139 4 7 250 308
Norfolk St. 2 3 108 184 2 9 189 444
SC State 1 4 116 162 3 8 246 338

___

MISSOURI VALLEY CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
S. Dakota St. 8 0 273 125 10 1 345 171
N. Dakota St. 7 1 256 143 9 2 383 191
Youngstown St. 5 3 234 218 7 4 314 279
North Dakota 5 3 255 239 7 5 364 370
N. Iowa 5 3 284 184 6 5 363 283
Illinois St. 4 4 127 158 6 5 190 224
S. Illinois 4 4 220 172 5 6 311 294
Missouri St. 3 5 212 218 5 6 301 300
South Dakota 2 6 134 242 3 8 179 321
Indiana St. 1 7 145 241 2 9 176 360
W. Illinois 0 8 105 305 0 11 150 426

___

Saturday’s Games

NCAA FCS Playoffs – Second Round at Brookings, S.D.: S. Dakota St. vs. Delaware, 3 p.m.

MOUNTAIN WEST CONFERENCE

West

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Fresno St. 7 1 273 144 8 4 371 250
San Diego St. 5 2 171 135 7 4 253 229
San Jose St. 5 3 231 176 7 4 302 223
UNLV 3 5 171 230 5 7 316 342
Hawaii 2 6 170 224 3 10 257 451
Nevada 0 8 124 263 2 10 226 371

Mountain

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Boise St. 8 0 277 114 9 3 362 213
Wyoming 5 3 146 158 7 5 249 281
Utah St. 5 3 215 219 6 6 279 367
Air Force 4 3 204 112 8 3 319 156
Colorado St. 3 5 115 159 3 9 158 323
New Mexico 0 8 80 243 2 10 157 312

___

Saturday’s Games

Boise St. vs. Fresno St., Mountain West Championship at Boise, Idaho, 4 p.m.

NORTHEAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
St. Francis (Pa.) 7 0 287 91 9 3 431 258
Merrimack 6 1 197 162 8 3 306 251
LIU Brooklyn 4 3 206 248 4 7 266 417
Sacred Heart 3 4 193 212 5 6 271 287
Duquesne 3 4 201 187 4 7 270 303
Stonehill 2 5 166 177 4 5 275 207
CCSU 2 5 136 153 2 9 191 323
Wagner 1 6 106 262 1 10 151 463

___

OHIO VALLEY CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
SE Missouri 5 0 208 77 9 2 403 237
UT Martin 5 0 200 104 7 4 382 331
Lindenwood (Mo.) 2 3 158 192 7 3 395 322
Tennessee St. 2 3 73 112 4 7 201 272
Tennessee Tech 2 3 117 160 4 7 266 356
Murray St. 1 4 96 168 2 9 167 405
E. Illinois 1 5 141 180 2 9 245 343

___

PACIFIC-12 CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Southern Cal 8 1 361 258 11 1 510 316
Oregon 7 2 362 246 9 3 476 329
Utah 7 2 339 198 9 3 473 241
Washington 6 2 302 229 9 2 438 283
Oregon St. 6 3 252 180 9 3 389 257
UCLA 6 3 353 285 9 3 475 340
Washington St. 4 4 221 180 7 4 300 218
Arizona 3 6 284 351 5 7 370 438
California 2 7 216 283 4 8 287 334
Arizona St. 2 7 235 310 3 9 313 377
Stanford 1 8 173 327 3 8 230 351
Colorado 1 8 155 406 1 11 185 534

___

PATRIOT LEAGUE

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Holy Cross 6 0 258 107 11 0 430 219
Fordham 5 1 307 184 9 3 594 434
Lafayette 3 3 110 140 4 7 139 239
Bucknell 2 4 81 191 3 8 141 312
Colgate 2 4 144 175 3 8 237 335
Lehigh 2 4 127 167 2 9 189 325
Georgetown 1 5 142 205 2 9 249 401

___

Saturday’s Games

NCAA FCS Playoffs – Second Round at Worcester, Mass.: Holy Cross vs. New Hampshire, Noon

PIONEER LEAGUE

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
St. Thomas (Minn.) 8 0 270 133 10 1 358 189
Dayton 6 2 229 175 8 3 313 247
Davidson 6 2 273 193 8 4 383 292
Butler 5 3 207 163 7 4 300 244
San Diego 4 3 181 139 5 5 279 210
Valparaiso 4 4 210 216 5 6 264 296
Marist 4 4 208 222 4 7 236 327
Drake 3 5 152 194 3 8 194 309
Stetson 2 5 196 218 4 6 279 285
Morehead St. 1 7 178 266 2 9 253 406
Presbyterian 0 8 131 316 1 10 173 469

___

SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE

East

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Georgia 8 0 301 97 12 0 459 136
Tennessee 6 2 347 215 10 2 568 282
South Carolina 4 4 208 256 8 4 380 330
Kentucky 3 5 140 180 7 5 265 229
Florida 3 5 231 229 6 6 381 345
Missouri 3 5 163 205 6 6 306 300
Vanderbilt 2 6 127 318 5 7 295 432

West

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Alabama 6 2 317 190 10 2 489 216
LSU 6 2 223 207 9 3 390 258
Mississippi 4 4 246 250 8 4 410 290
Mississippi St. 4 4 203 229 8 4 392 290
Arkansas 3 5 228 238 6 6 368 345
Auburn 2 6 178 264 5 7 297 354
Texas A&M 2 6 191 225 5 7 273 254

___

Saturday’s Games

Georgia vs. LSU, SEC Championship at Atlanta, 4 p.m.

SOUTHERN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Samford 8 0 309 184 10 1 369 262
Furman 7 1 273 162 10 2 392 222
Chattanooga 5 3 241 162 7 4 320 227
Mercer 5 3 296 174 7 4 420 243
W. Carolina 4 4 205 257 6 5 351 351
The Citadel 3 5 130 198 4 7 206 276
Wofford 3 5 191 273 3 8 220 350
ETSU 1 7 227 270 3 8 323 336
VMI 0 8 121 313 1 10 177 399

___

Saturday’s Games

FCS Second RoundNCAA FCS Playoffs – Second Round at San Antonio: Incarnate Word vs. Furman, 2 p.m.

NCAA FCS Playoffs – Second Round at Homewood, Ala.: Samford vs. SE Louisiana, 3 p.m.

SOUTHLAND CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Incarnate Word 5 1 313 112 10 1 582 210
SE Louisiana 5 1 207 148 9 3 417 290
Northwestern St. 4 2 163 173 4 7 237 417
Texas A&M Commerce 3 3 133 134 5 6 304 219
Nicholls 3 3 138 162 3 8 203 388
McNeese St. 2 4 142 186 4 7 249 340
Houston Christian 1 5 97 215 2 9 198 405
Lamar 1 5 153 216 1 10 232 415

___

Saturday’s Games

FCS Second RoundNCAA FCS Playoffs – Second Round at San Antonio: Incarnate Word vs. Furman, 2 p.m.

NCAA FCS Playoffs – Second Round at Homewood, Ala.: Samford vs. SE Louisiana, 3 p.m.

SOUTHWESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

East

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Jackson St. 8 0 309 70 11 0 413 111
Florida A&M 7 1 214 163 9 2 281 246
Alabama St. 4 3 142 133 6 5 207 223
Alabama A&M 4 4 205 228 4 7 225 353
Bethune-Cookman 2 6 220 290 2 9 259 434
MVSU 2 6 129 236 2 9 159 334

West

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Southern U. 5 3 202 146 7 4 356 218
Prairie View 5 3 248 219 6 5 329 292
Alcorn St. 4 4 171 172 5 6 228 274
Texas Southern 4 4 193 172 5 6 281 285
Grambling St. 2 6 175 218 3 8 249 363
Ark.-Pine Bluff 0 7 112 273 3 8 262 395

___

Saturday’s Games

Jackson St. vs. Southern U., SWAC Championship at Jackson, Miss., 4 p.m.

SUN BELT CONFERENCE

East

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Coastal Carolina 6 2 216 235 9 2 323 316
James Madison 6 2 290 182 8 3 407 230
Marshall 5 3 150 129 8 4 290 194
Appalachian St. 3 5 250 241 6 6 419 321
Georgia Southern 3 5 245 281 6 6 404 388
Georgia St. 3 5 246 248 4 8 360 374
Old Dominion 2 6 155 209 3 9 234 319

West

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
South Alabama 7 1 228 156 10 2 383 233
Troy 7 1 203 121 10 2 295 202
Louisiana-Lafayette 4 4 213 164 6 6 324 274
Southern Miss. 4 4 166 189 6 6 291 282
Louisiana-Monroe 3 5 192 243 4 8 268 413
Texas State 2 6 157 224 4 8 253 316
Arkansas St. 1 7 163 252 3 9 300 377

___

Saturday’s Games

Troy vs. Coastal Carolina, Sun Belt Championship at Troy, Ala., 3:30 p.m.

WESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Abilene Christian 4 1 141 103 7 4 310 246
Sam Houston St. 3 2 110 112 5 4 165 187
Stephen F. Austin 3 2 166 147 6 5 377 340
S. Utah 2 3 144 128 5 6 331 307
Utah Tech 2 3 121 147 4 7 312 386
Tarleton St. 1 4 138 183 6 5 341 306

___

MAJOR INDEPENDENTS

W L PF PA
Liberty 8 4 339 299
Notre Dame 8 4 368 261
BYU 6 5 348 334
Uconn 6 6 238 313
Army 5 6 323 253
New Mexico St. 5 6 242 289
Umass 1 11 150 373

___

Saturday’s Games

Army vs. Navy at Philadelphia, 3 p.m.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

