FBC Glance

The Associated Press

November 1, 2022, 4:56 PM

All Times EDT

AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Tulane 4 0 134 92 7 1 269 139
Cincinnati 3 1 109 97 6 2 279 179
UCF 3 1 149 87 6 2 286 141
Houston 3 1 137 106 5 3 268 249
East Carolina 3 2 158 133 6 3 293 209
SMU 2 2 131 138 4 4 285 240
Navy 3 3 170 176 3 5 187 203
Memphis 2 3 166 134 4 4 277 249
Tulsa 1 3 103 145 3 5 259 272
Temple 0 4 52 148 2 6 124 208
South Florida 0 4 110 163 1 7 204 305

___

Saturday’s Games

Tulane at Tulsa, Noon

South Florida at Temple, 2 p.m.

UCF at Memphis, 3:30 p.m.

Navy at Cincinnati, 4 p.m.

Houston at SMU, 7 p.m.

Thursday, Nov. 10

Tulsa at Memphis, 7:30 p.m.

Friday, Nov. 11

East Carolina at Cincinnati, 8 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 12

SMU at South Florida, Noon

Navy vs. Notre Dame at Baltimore, Noon

Temple at Houston, 3 p.m.

UCF at Tulane, 3:30 p.m.

ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE

Atlantic

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Clemson 6 0 214 127 8 0 297 159
Syracuse 3 1 98 63 6 2 261 147
NC State 2 2 70 92 6 2 214 139
Wake Forest 2 2 140 135 6 2 311 216
Florida St. 3 3 186 145 5 3 257 175
Louisville 3 3 177 148 5 3 238 165
Boston College 1 4 76 178 2 6 138 230

Coastal

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
North Carolina 4 0 148 93 7 1 334 251
Duke 2 2 138 99 5 3 275 177
Miami 2 2 79 98 4 4 219 180
Georgia Tech 2 3 84 139 3 5 129 225
Pittsburgh 1 3 100 121 4 4 244 223
Virginia 1 4 82 117 3 5 135 172
Virginia Tech 1 4 101 138 2 6 155 198

___

Friday’s Games

Duke at Boston College, 7 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

North Carolina at Virginia, Noon

Georgia Tech at Virginia Tech, 12:30 p.m.

Syracuse at Pittsburgh, 3:30 p.m.

James Madison at Louisville, 7:30 p.m.

Florida St. at Miami, 7:30 p.m.

Clemson at Notre Dame, 7:30 p.m.

Wake Forest at NC State, 8 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 12

Pittsburgh at Virginia, Noon

Virginia Tech at Duke, Noon

Boston College at NC State, 3:30 p.m.

Louisville at Clemson, 3:30 p.m.

Miami at Georgia Tech, 3:30 p.m.

North Carolina at Wake Forest, 7:30 p.m.

Florida St. at Syracuse, 8 p.m.

ATLANTIC SUN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Jacksonville St. 3 0 122 75 7 2 316 218
Cent. Arkansas 3 0 164 73 4 4 288 262
E. Kentucky 1 1 76 84 5 3 289 276
Austin Peay 1 2 67 109 5 3 278 167
Kennesaw St. 1 2 92 120 4 4 206 282
North Alabama 0 4 147 207 1 7 252 325

___

Saturday’s Games

Kennesaw St. at UT Martin, 1 p.m.

Cent. Arkansas at E. Kentucky, 5 p.m.

Austin Peay at North Alabama, 5 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 12

Austin Peay at Kennesaw St., 1 p.m.

E. Kentucky at Jacksonville St., 2 p.m.

Tennessee Tech at North Alabama, 5 p.m.

Cent. Arkansas at Stephen F. Austin, 5 p.m.

BIG 12 CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
TCU 5 0 215 154 8 0 354 218
Kansas St. 4 1 164 109 6 2 248 138
Oklahoma St. 3 2 158 181 6 2 313 249
Baylor 3 2 176 143 5 3 307 186
Texas 3 2 179 119 5 3 291 169
Kansas 2 3 165 178 5 3 304 245
Oklahoma 2 3 137 200 5 3 264 230
Texas Tech 2 3 161 167 4 4 271 234
West Virginia 1 4 146 222 3 5 275 277
Iowa St. 0 5 78 106 3 5 173 133

___

Saturday’s Games

Texas Tech at TCU, Noon

Baylor at Oklahoma, 3 p.m.

Oklahoma St. at Kansas, 3:30 p.m.

West Virginia at Iowa St., 3:30 p.m.

Texas at Kansas St., 7 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 12

Oklahoma at West Virginia, Noon

Iowa St. at Oklahoma St., 3:30 p.m.

Kansas at Texas Tech, 7 p.m.

Kansas St. at Baylor, 7 p.m.

TCU at Texas, 7:30 p.m.

BIG SKY CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Sacramento St. 5 0 218 108 8 0 352 172
Montana St. 5 0 196 117 7 1 327 215
Weber St. 4 1 166 104 7 1 286 130
Idaho 4 1 196 120 5 3 277 193
UC Davis 3 2 209 112 4 4 287 183
Montana 2 3 149 121 5 3 269 142
N. Arizona 2 3 119 157 3 5 156 227
Portland St. 2 3 117 213 3 5 188 292
E. Washington 1 4 136 183 2 6 203 334
N. Colorado 1 4 101 219 2 6 166 312
Idaho St. 1 4 90 155 1 7 134 276
Cal Poly 0 5 108 196 1 7 164 296

___

Saturday’s Games

Sacramento St. at Weber St., 3 p.m.

E. Washington at Idaho, 3 p.m.

Montana St. at N. Arizona, 4 p.m.

N. Colorado at Portland St., 5 p.m.

Idaho St. at UC Davis, 7 p.m.

Cal Poly at Montana, 8 p.m.

Friday, Nov. 11

Sacramento St. at Portland St., 9 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 12

N. Arizona at N. Colorado, 2 p.m.

Idaho St. at Weber St., 3 p.m.

E. Washington at Montana, 3 p.m.

UC Davis at Idaho, 7 p.m.

Montana St. at Cal Poly, 8 p.m.

BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
NC A&T 3 0 107 65 5 3 229 219
Gardner-Webb 3 0 124 54 4 5 272 230
Campbell 2 1 113 83 4 4 235 219
Charleston Southern 1 2 66 85 1 7 163 286
Bryant 0 3 76 96 2 6 259 252
Robert Morris 0 3 24 127 0 8 73 281

___

Saturday’s Games

Robert Morris at Charleston Southern, Noon

Norfolk St. at NC A&T, Noon

Campbell at Bryant, 2 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 12

Charleston Southern at NC A&T, Noon

Bryant at Holy Cross, Noon

Gardner-Webb at Campbell, 1 p.m.

Robert Morris at Murray St., 2 p.m.

BIG TEN CONFERENCE

East

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Michigan 5 0 162 75 8 0 328 92
Ohio St. 5 0 248 92 8 0 391 135
Maryland 3 2 152 135 6 2 273 193
Penn St. 3 2 145 140 6 2 265 176
Rutgers 1 4 57 138 4 4 161 180
Indiana 1 4 104 148 3 5 196 245
Michigan St. 1 4 81 167 3 5 196 219

West

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Illinois 4 1 115 62 7 1 208 71
Purdue 3 2 149 146 5 3 262 204
Minnesota 2 3 106 98 5 3 255 115
Iowa 2 3 90 113 4 4 131 126
Wisconsin 2 3 136 151 4 4 254 175
Nebraska 2 3 123 134 3 5 217 245
Northwestern 1 4 82 151 1 7 143 230

___

Saturday’s Games

Ohio St. at Northwestern, Noon

Maryland at Wisconsin, Noon

Minnesota at Nebraska, Noon

Iowa at Purdue, Noon

Penn St. at Indiana, 3:30 p.m.

Michigan St. at Illinois, 3:30 p.m.

Michigan at Rutgers, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 12

Northwestern at Minnesota, TBA

Wisconsin at Iowa, TBA

Nebraska at Michigan, TBA

Purdue at Illinois, TBA

Indiana at Ohio St., TBA

Rutgers at Michigan St., TBA

Maryland at Penn St., TBA

COLONIAL ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
New Hampshire 5 0 160 94 6 2 208 183
William & Mary 4 1 160 120 7 1 272 172
Richmond 4 1 170 78 6 2 248 139
Elon 4 2 151 132 6 3 238 198
Delaware 3 2 129 88 6 2 216 111
Rhode Island 3 2 151 143 5 3 248 219
Villanova 3 2 152 128 5 3 245 215
Maine 2 3 137 156 2 6 172 256
Monmouth (NJ) 2 4 230 242 4 5 359 307
Hampton 1 4 85 168 4 4 175 213
Towson 1 4 110 180 3 5 160 279
Albany (NY) 1 4 179 149 2 6 279 292
Stony Brook 1 5 87 223 1 7 104 288

___

Saturday’s Games

Maine at Rhode Island, 1 p.m.

William & Mary at Hampton, 1 p.m.

Monmouth (NJ) at Delaware, 1 p.m.

Morgan St. at Stony Brook, 1 p.m.

Villanova at Towson, 2 p.m.

Albany (NY) at Elon, 2 p.m.

New Hampshire at Richmond, 3:30 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 12

Maine at Albany (NY), Noon

Rhode Island at New Hampshire, 1 p.m.

Elon at Hampton, 1 p.m.

Richmond at Delaware, 1 p.m.

Towson at Stony Brook, 1 p.m.

Villanova at William & Mary, 1 p.m.

CONFERENCE USA

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
UTSA 4 0 137 95 6 2 285 235
North Texas 4 1 190 112 5 4 320 289
W. Kentucky 3 2 169 105 5 4 313 216
FAU 3 2 133 113 4 5 253 231
FIU 2 2 86 152 4 4 169 270
Rice 2 2 107 138 4 4 233 269
UAB 2 3 133 106 4 4 241 148
UTEP 2 3 122 152 4 5 192 247
Middle Tennessee 1 3 85 134 4 4 220 234
Louisiana Tech 1 3 143 162 2 6 253 317
Charlotte 1 4 139 175 2 7 246 369

___

Thursday’s Games

UTEP at Rice, 7 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

W. Kentucky at Charlotte, Noon

Middle Tennessee at Louisiana Tech, 3 p.m.

UTSA at UAB, 3:30 p.m.

FIU at North Texas, 4 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 12

Rice at W. Kentucky, 2 p.m.

Charlotte at Middle Tennessee, 3:30 p.m.

Louisiana Tech at UTSA, 3:30 p.m.

North Texas at UAB, 3:30 p.m.

FAU at FIU, 7 p.m.

IVY LEAGUE

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Princeton 4 0 131 44 7 0 222 77
Penn 3 1 108 78 6 1 204 120
Harvard 3 1 108 106 5 2 198 182
Yale 3 1 116 71 5 2 193 144
Cornell 1 3 75 129 4 3 156 197
Brown 1 3 102 125 3 4 183 221
Dartmouth 1 3 78 99 2 5 144 164
Columbia 0 4 60 126 3 4 168 142

___

Saturday’s Games

Brown at Yale, Noon

Dartmouth at Princeton, 1 p.m.

Penn at Cornell, 1 p.m.

Columbia at Harvard, 1 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 12

Princeton at Yale, Noon

Columbia at Brown, Noon

Dartmouth at Cornell, 1 p.m.

Harvard at Penn, 1 p.m.

MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE

East

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Buffalo 4 0 146 85 5 3 247 198
Ohio 3 1 136 96 5 3 256 275
Bowling Green 3 1 89 97 4 4 211 277
Kent St. 2 2 119 130 3 5 227 257
Miami (Ohio) 2 3 97 90 4 5 175 193
Akron 0 5 119 174 1 8 167 333

West

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Toledo 4 1 196 138 6 3 323 242
Ball St. 2 2 107 111 4 4 196 225
W. Michigan 2 2 90 118 3 5 166 228
E. Michigan 2 3 130 155 5 4 243 272
Cent. Michigan 1 3 79 110 2 6 202 239
N. Illinois 1 3 126 130 2 6 246 264

___

Tuesday’s Games

Ball St. at Kent St., 7 p.m.

Buffalo at Ohio, 7:30 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Cent. Michigan at N. Illinois, 7 p.m.

W. Michigan at Bowling Green, 7 p.m.

Tuesday, Nov. 8

Ohio at Miami (Ohio), TBA

E. Michigan at Akron, TBA

Ball St. at Toledo, TBA

Wednesday, Nov. 9

Kent St. at Bowling Green, 7 p.m.

N. Illinois at W. Michigan, 7 p.m.

Buffalo at Cent. Michigan, 7 p.m.

MID-EASTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Howard 2 0 84 38 3 5 227 209
NC Central 2 1 111 67 6 2 302 169
SC State 1 1 40 65 3 5 170 241
Delaware St. 1 2 66 70 4 4 171 159
Morgan St. 1 2 82 97 3 5 185 242
Norfolk St. 1 2 52 98 1 7 109 309

___

Saturday’s Games

Norfolk St. at NC A&T, Noon

Morgan St. at Stony Brook, 1 p.m.

Delaware St. at SC State, 1:30 p.m.

Howard at NC Central, 2 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 12

SC State at Howard, 1 p.m.

NC Central at Norfolk St., 2 p.m.

Morgan St. at Delaware St., 2 p.m.

MISSOURI VALLEY CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
S. Dakota St. 6 0 211 90 8 1 283 136
N. Dakota St. 4 1 137 87 6 2 264 135
N. Iowa 4 2 198 139 5 4 277 238
S. Illinois 4 2 181 123 5 4 272 245
Illinois St. 3 2 83 95 5 3 146 161
North Dakota 3 2 164 171 5 3 242 264
Youngstown St. 3 2 165 155 5 3 245 216
Missouri St. 1 4 150 169 3 5 239 251
South Dakota 1 4 81 143 2 6 126 222
Indiana St. 0 5 110 175 1 7 141 294
W. Illinois 0 5 75 208 0 8 120 329

___

Saturday’s Games

North Dakota at Indiana St., 1 p.m.

N. Dakota St. at W. Illinois, 2 p.m.

Missouri St. at South Dakota, 2 p.m.

Youngstown St. at Illinois St., 3 p.m.

S. Dakota St. at N. Iowa, 5 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 12

South Dakota at North Dakota, 1 p.m.

Indiana St. at W. Illinois, 2 p.m.

N. Dakota St. at S. Illinois, 2 p.m.

Illinois St. at S. Dakota St., 3 p.m.

Youngstown St. at Missouri St., 3 p.m.

MOUNTAIN WEST CONFERENCE

West

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
San Jose St. 3 1 118 68 5 2 189 115
Fresno St. 3 1 110 87 4 4 208 193
San Diego St. 2 2 80 88 4 4 162 182
UNLV 2 2 79 126 4 4 224 238
Hawaii 1 3 78 76 2 7 165 303
Nevada 0 5 85 154 2 7 187 262

Mountain

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Boise St. 5 0 174 71 6 2 231 139
Wyoming 4 1 115 95 6 3 218 218
Utah St. 2 2 89 102 3 5 153 250
Colorado St. 2 2 57 93 2 6 100 257
Air Force 2 3 145 97 5 3 247 134
New Mexico 0 4 57 130 2 6 134 199

___

Saturday’s Games

Army vs. Air Force at Arlington, Texas, 11:30 a.m.

New Mexico at Utah St., 3:30 p.m.

BYU at Boise St., 7 p.m.

UNLV at San Diego St., 7 p.m.

Colorado St. at San Jose St., 10:30 p.m.

Hawaii at Fresno St., 10:30 p.m.

Friday, Nov. 11

Fresno St. at UNLV, 10:30 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 12

New Mexico at Air Force, 3:30 p.m.

Wyoming at Colorado St., 7 p.m.

Boise St. at Nevada, 10:30 p.m.

San Jose St. at San Diego St., 10:30 p.m.

Utah St. at Hawaii, 11 p.m.

NORTHEAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Merrimack 5 0 154 96 7 2 263 185
St. Francis (Pa.) 5 0 184 54 6 2 273 141
Sacred Heart 2 2 93 112 4 4 171 187
Stonehill 1 3 74 94 3 3 183 124
Duquesne 1 3 119 108 2 6 188 224
CCSU 1 3 63 90 1 7 118 260
LIU Brooklyn 1 3 106 166 1 7 166 335
Wagner 1 3 68 141 1 7 113 342

___

Saturday’s Games

Sacred Heart at Duquesne, Noon

St. Francis (Pa.) at Georgetown, 12:30 p.m.

CCSU at LIU Brooklyn, 1 p.m.

Wagner at Stonehill, 1 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 12

Duquesne at St. Francis (Pa.), Noon

Merrimack at CCSU, Noon

Sacred Heart at Wagner, Noon

Stonehill at LIU Brooklyn, 1 p.m.

OHIO VALLEY CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
SE Missouri 2 0 83 48 6 2 278 208
UT Martin 3 0 146 70 5 3 301 253
Tennessee St. 2 1 70 50 3 5 176 196
Lindenwood (Mo.) 2 2 124 157 6 2 298 252
E. Illinois 1 3 103 115 2 6 192 249
Tennessee Tech 1 3 82 126 2 6 176 273
Murray St. 1 3 74 116 1 8 118 344

___

Saturday’s Games

Kennesaw St. at UT Martin, 1 p.m.

Lindenwood (Mo.) at Tennessee Tech, 2:30 p.m.

SE Missouri at Tennessee St., 6 p.m.

E. Illinois at McNeese St., 8 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 12

McKendree at Lindenwood (Mo.), 2 p.m.

Robert Morris at Murray St., 2 p.m.

SE Missouri at E. Illinois, 3 p.m.

UT Martin at Tennessee St., 5 p.m.

Tennessee Tech at North Alabama, 5 p.m.

PACIFIC-12 CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Oregon 5 0 225 144 7 1 339 227
Southern Cal 5 1 217 161 7 1 328 192
UCLA 4 1 195 139 7 1 317 194
Utah 4 1 172 130 6 2 306 173
Oregon St. 3 2 124 105 6 2 261 182
Washington 3 2 187 167 6 2 323 221
Arizona St. 2 3 139 163 3 5 217 230
Washington St. 1 4 110 128 4 4 189 166
Arizona 1 4 172 212 3 5 258 299
California 1 4 116 149 3 5 187 200
Colorado 1 4 100 185 1 7 130 313
Stanford 1 5 132 206 3 5 189 230

___

Friday’s Games

Oregon St. at Washington, 10:30 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Oregon at Colorado, 3:30 p.m.

Washington St. at Stanford, 3:30 p.m.

Arizona at Utah, 7:30 p.m.

California at Southern Cal, 10:30 p.m.

UCLA at Arizona St., 10:30 p.m.

Friday, Nov. 11

Colorado at Southern Cal, 9:30 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 12

Washington at Oregon, TBA

Stanford at Utah, TBA

California at Oregon St., TBA

Arizona at UCLA, TBA

Arizona St. at Washington St., 3:30 p.m.

PATRIOT LEAGUE

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Holy Cross 4 0 169 83 8 0 305 166
Fordham 2 1 151 119 6 2 396 317
Colgate 2 1 57 66 3 5 150 226
Lafayette 1 2 65 68 2 6 94 167
Lehigh 1 2 66 78 1 7 128 236
Georgetown 1 3 111 134 2 6 194 292
Bucknell 1 3 40 111 1 7 76 219

___

Saturday’s Games

Lehigh at Holy Cross, Noon

St. Francis (Pa.) at Georgetown, 12:30 p.m.

Lafayette at Colgate, 1 p.m.

Fordham at Bucknell, 1 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 12

Bryant at Holy Cross, Noon

Colgate at Lehigh, Noon

Bucknell at Georgetown, 12:30 p.m.

Lafayette at Fordham, 1 p.m.

PIONEER LEAGUE

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
St. Thomas (Minn.) 5 0 186 113 7 1 274 169
Butler 4 1 144 86 6 2 237 167
Davidson 4 1 179 91 6 2 289 149
Dayton 4 1 105 96 6 2 189 168
Valparaiso 3 2 158 134 4 4 212 214
San Diego 2 2 113 90 3 4 211 161
Marist 3 3 153 156 3 5 168 237
Stetson 1 3 106 118 3 4 189 185
Morehead St. 1 4 121 172 2 6 196 312
Drake 1 5 101 170 1 8 143 285
Presbyterian 0 6 82 222 1 8 124 375

___

Saturday’s Games

Stetson at Davidson, 1 p.m.

Marist at Morehead St., 1 p.m.

Dayton at Presbyterian, 1 p.m.

St. Thomas (Minn.) at Valparaiso, 2 p.m.

Butler at San Diego, 4 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 12

Valparaiso at Marist, Noon

Morehead St. at Dayton, 1 p.m.

Butler at Drake, 2 p.m.

Stetson at St. Thomas (Minn.), 2 p.m.

Davidson at San Diego, 5 p.m.

SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE

East

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Georgia 5 0 213 59 8 0 334 84
Tennessee 4 0 174 101 8 0 395 168
Kentucky 2 3 92 123 5 3 191 159
South Carolina 2 3 101 153 5 3 242 197
Missouri 2 3 93 91 4 4 191 172
Florida 1 4 128 168 4 4 240 239
Vanderbilt 0 4 45 179 3 5 213 293

West

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Mississippi 4 1 173 154 8 1 337 194
Alabama 4 1 207 107 7 1 345 133
LSU 4 1 155 128 6 2 281 169
Arkansas 2 3 149 169 5 3 270 255
Mississippi St. 2 3 121 129 5 3 254 183
Auburn 1 4 105 166 3 5 183 239
Texas A&M 1 4 119 148 3 5 181 174

___

Saturday’s Games

Florida at Texas A&M, Noon

Kentucky at Missouri, Noon

Tennessee at Georgia, 3:30 p.m.

Liberty at Arkansas, 4 p.m.

Alabama at LSU, 7 p.m.

South Carolina at Vanderbilt, 7:30 p.m.

Auburn at Mississippi St., 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 12

Missouri at Tennessee, Noon

LSU at Arkansas, Noon

Vanderbilt at Kentucky, Noon

Alabama at Mississippi, 3:30 p.m.

South Carolina at Florida, 4 p.m.

Georgia at Mississippi St., 7 p.m.

Texas A&M at Auburn, 7:30 p.m.

SOUTHERN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Samford 5 0 190 101 7 1 250 179
Furman 5 1 187 121 7 2 275 175
Mercer 5 1 239 101 7 2 363 170
Chattanooga 4 1 157 74 6 2 236 139
Wofford 2 3 100 158 2 6 129 235
The Citadel 2 4 83 145 2 6 93 223
W. Carolina 1 4 117 182 3 5 263 276
ETSU 1 6 210 250 3 6 299 260
VMI 0 5 68 219 1 7 124 305

___

Saturday’s Games

Chattanooga at The Citadel, 2 p.m.

Wofford at W. Carolina, 2 p.m.

VMI at Samford, 3 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 12

W. Carolina at ETSU, 1 p.m.

Samford at Chattanooga, 1:30 p.m.

VMI at Wofford, 1:30 p.m.

Va. Lynchburg at The Citadel, 2 p.m.

Furman at Mercer, 3 p.m.

SOUTHLAND CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Northwestern St. 3 0 108 70 3 5 182 314
Incarnate Word 3 1 174 85 8 1 443 183
Texas A&M Commerce 3 1 109 81 5 3 266 144
SE Louisiana 2 1 97 93 5 3 262 193
Nicholls 2 2 109 112 2 7 174 338
Houston Christian 1 3 67 121 2 6 161 262
Lamar 1 3 102 145 1 7 167 293
McNeese St. 0 4 97 156 1 7 175 295

___

Saturday’s Games

Houston Christian at Incarnate Word, 3 p.m.

Northwestern St. at Texas A&M Commerce, 3 p.m.

SE Louisiana at Lamar, 4 p.m.

E. Illinois at McNeese St., 8 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 12

McNeese St. at Houston Christian, 3 p.m.

Texas A&M Commerce at Nicholls, 4 p.m.

Lamar at New Mexico St., 4 p.m.

Northwestern St. at SE Louisiana, 7 p.m.

SOUTHWESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

East

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Jackson St. 5 0 217 30 8 0 321 71
Florida A&M 4 1 122 113 6 2 189 196
Alabama St. 3 2 91 90 5 3 142 161
Alabama A&M 3 2 148 151 3 5 168 276
Bethune-Cookman 2 3 164 195 2 6 203 339
MVSU 0 5 65 182 0 8 95 280

West

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Prairie View 4 1 170 145 5 3 251 218
Southern U. 3 2 125 92 5 3 279 164
Texas Southern 3 2 118 100 4 4 206 213
Alcorn St. 2 3 118 118 3 5 175 220
Grambling St. 1 4 115 133 2 6 189 278
Ark.-Pine Bluff 0 5 78 182 2 6 209 290

___

Thursday’s Games

Alabama A&M at MVSU, 7:30 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Alcorn St. at Prairie View, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Ark.-Pine Bluff at Grambling St., 3 p.m.

Alabama St. at Bethune-Cookman, 4 p.m.

Southern U. at Florida A&M, 6 p.m.

Jackson St. at Texas Southern, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 12

MVSU at Southern U., 3 p.m.

Prairie View at Ark.-Pine Bluff, 3 p.m.

Bethune-Cookman at Alcorn St., 3 p.m.

Florida A&M at Alabama St., 3 p.m.

Jackson St. vs. Alabama A&M at Mobile, Ala., 5 p.m.

Grambling St. at Texas Southern, 7 p.m.

SUN BELT CONFERENCE

East

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Coastal Carolina 4 1 148 137 7 1 255 218
James Madison 3 2 164 132 5 2 271 146
Appalachian St. 2 2 126 113 5 3 295 193
Georgia Southern 2 2 136 136 5 3 295 243
Georgia St. 2 2 113 133 3 5 227 259
Old Dominion 2 2 118 106 3 5 197 216
Marshall 1 3 59 75 4 4 199 140

West

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Troy 4 1 98 69 6 2 180 141
South Alabama 3 1 98 64 6 2 253 141
Southern Miss. 3 1 89 84 5 3 214 177
Louisiana-Lafayette 2 3 119 111 4 4 213 172
Texas State 1 3 77 101 3 5 173 193
Louisiana-Monroe 1 3 104 131 2 6 180 301
Arkansas St. 1 5 131 188 2 7 233 280

___

Thursday’s Games

Appalachian St. at Coastal Carolina, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Marshall at Old Dominion, 2 p.m.

Georgia St. at Southern Miss., 3 p.m.

South Alabama at Georgia Southern, 4 p.m.

Troy at Louisiana-Lafayette, 5 p.m.

Texas State at Louisiana-Monroe, 5 p.m.

James Madison at Louisville, 7:30 p.m.

Thursday, Nov. 10

Georgia Southern at Louisiana-Lafayette, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 12

James Madison at Old Dominion, 1 p.m.

Louisiana-Monroe at Georgia St., 1 p.m.

Umass at Arkansas St., 3 p.m.

Army at Troy, 3:30 p.m.

Appalachian St. at Marshall, 3:30 p.m.

Texas State at South Alabama, 5 p.m.

Southern Miss. at Coastal Carolina, 7:30 p.m.

WESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Sam Houston St. 3 0 75 50 5 2 130 125
Abilene Christian 2 0 47 28 5 3 216 171
Stephen F. Austin 2 2 142 126 5 4 346 285
Tarleton St. 1 2 87 121 5 3 241 237
S. Utah 1 3 127 121 3 5 223 252
Utah Tech 1 3 87 119 2 6 204 270

___

Saturday’s Games

S. Utah at Utah Tech, 8 p.m.

Abilene Christian at Tarleton St., 8 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 12

Abilene Christian at Sam Houston St., 1 p.m.

Tarleton St. at Utah Tech, 3 p.m.

Lincoln University (CA) at S. Utah, 3 p.m.

Cent. Arkansas at Stephen F. Austin, 5 p.m.

MAJOR INDEPENDENTS

W L PF PA
Liberty 7 1 249 172
Notre Dame 5 3 227 177
BYU 4 5 265 280
Uconn 4 5 158 236
Army 3 4 229 206
New Mexico St. 3 5 128 216
Umass 1 7 97 247

___

Friday’s Games

Umass at Uconn, 7 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Army vs. Air Force at Arlington, Texas, 11:30 a.m.

Liberty at Arkansas, 4 p.m.

BYU at Boise St., 7 p.m.

Clemson at Notre Dame, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 12

Liberty at Uconn, Noon

Navy vs. Notre Dame at Baltimore, Noon

Umass at Arkansas St., 3 p.m.

Army at Troy, 3:30 p.m.

Lamar at New Mexico St., 4 p.m.

