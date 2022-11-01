FBC Glance

All Times EDT AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Tulane 4 0…

All Times EDT

AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Tulane 4 0 134 92 7 1 269 139 Cincinnati 3 1 109 97 6 2 279 179 UCF 3 1 149 87 6 2 286 141 Houston 3 1 137 106 5 3 268 249 East Carolina 3 2 158 133 6 3 293 209 SMU 2 2 131 138 4 4 285 240 Navy 3 3 170 176 3 5 187 203 Memphis 2 3 166 134 4 4 277 249 Tulsa 1 3 103 145 3 5 259 272 Temple 0 4 52 148 2 6 124 208 South Florida 0 4 110 163 1 7 204 305

___

Saturday’s Games

Tulane at Tulsa, Noon

South Florida at Temple, 2 p.m.

UCF at Memphis, 3:30 p.m.

Navy at Cincinnati, 4 p.m.

Houston at SMU, 7 p.m.

Thursday, Nov. 10

Tulsa at Memphis, 7:30 p.m.

Friday, Nov. 11

East Carolina at Cincinnati, 8 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 12

SMU at South Florida, Noon

Navy vs. Notre Dame at Baltimore, Noon

Temple at Houston, 3 p.m.

UCF at Tulane, 3:30 p.m.

ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE

Atlantic

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Clemson 6 0 214 127 8 0 297 159 Syracuse 3 1 98 63 6 2 261 147 NC State 2 2 70 92 6 2 214 139 Wake Forest 2 2 140 135 6 2 311 216 Florida St. 3 3 186 145 5 3 257 175 Louisville 3 3 177 148 5 3 238 165 Boston College 1 4 76 178 2 6 138 230

Coastal

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA North Carolina 4 0 148 93 7 1 334 251 Duke 2 2 138 99 5 3 275 177 Miami 2 2 79 98 4 4 219 180 Georgia Tech 2 3 84 139 3 5 129 225 Pittsburgh 1 3 100 121 4 4 244 223 Virginia 1 4 82 117 3 5 135 172 Virginia Tech 1 4 101 138 2 6 155 198

___

Friday’s Games

Duke at Boston College, 7 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

North Carolina at Virginia, Noon

Georgia Tech at Virginia Tech, 12:30 p.m.

Syracuse at Pittsburgh, 3:30 p.m.

James Madison at Louisville, 7:30 p.m.

Florida St. at Miami, 7:30 p.m.

Clemson at Notre Dame, 7:30 p.m.

Wake Forest at NC State, 8 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 12

Pittsburgh at Virginia, Noon

Virginia Tech at Duke, Noon

Boston College at NC State, 3:30 p.m.

Louisville at Clemson, 3:30 p.m.

Miami at Georgia Tech, 3:30 p.m.

North Carolina at Wake Forest, 7:30 p.m.

Florida St. at Syracuse, 8 p.m.

ATLANTIC SUN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Jacksonville St. 3 0 122 75 7 2 316 218 Cent. Arkansas 3 0 164 73 4 4 288 262 E. Kentucky 1 1 76 84 5 3 289 276 Austin Peay 1 2 67 109 5 3 278 167 Kennesaw St. 1 2 92 120 4 4 206 282 North Alabama 0 4 147 207 1 7 252 325

___

Saturday’s Games

Kennesaw St. at UT Martin, 1 p.m.

Cent. Arkansas at E. Kentucky, 5 p.m.

Austin Peay at North Alabama, 5 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 12

Austin Peay at Kennesaw St., 1 p.m.

E. Kentucky at Jacksonville St., 2 p.m.

Tennessee Tech at North Alabama, 5 p.m.

Cent. Arkansas at Stephen F. Austin, 5 p.m.

BIG 12 CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA TCU 5 0 215 154 8 0 354 218 Kansas St. 4 1 164 109 6 2 248 138 Oklahoma St. 3 2 158 181 6 2 313 249 Baylor 3 2 176 143 5 3 307 186 Texas 3 2 179 119 5 3 291 169 Kansas 2 3 165 178 5 3 304 245 Oklahoma 2 3 137 200 5 3 264 230 Texas Tech 2 3 161 167 4 4 271 234 West Virginia 1 4 146 222 3 5 275 277 Iowa St. 0 5 78 106 3 5 173 133

___

Saturday’s Games

Texas Tech at TCU, Noon

Baylor at Oklahoma, 3 p.m.

Oklahoma St. at Kansas, 3:30 p.m.

West Virginia at Iowa St., 3:30 p.m.

Texas at Kansas St., 7 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 12

Oklahoma at West Virginia, Noon

Iowa St. at Oklahoma St., 3:30 p.m.

Kansas at Texas Tech, 7 p.m.

Kansas St. at Baylor, 7 p.m.

TCU at Texas, 7:30 p.m.

BIG SKY CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Sacramento St. 5 0 218 108 8 0 352 172 Montana St. 5 0 196 117 7 1 327 215 Weber St. 4 1 166 104 7 1 286 130 Idaho 4 1 196 120 5 3 277 193 UC Davis 3 2 209 112 4 4 287 183 Montana 2 3 149 121 5 3 269 142 N. Arizona 2 3 119 157 3 5 156 227 Portland St. 2 3 117 213 3 5 188 292 E. Washington 1 4 136 183 2 6 203 334 N. Colorado 1 4 101 219 2 6 166 312 Idaho St. 1 4 90 155 1 7 134 276 Cal Poly 0 5 108 196 1 7 164 296

___

Saturday’s Games

Sacramento St. at Weber St., 3 p.m.

E. Washington at Idaho, 3 p.m.

Montana St. at N. Arizona, 4 p.m.

N. Colorado at Portland St., 5 p.m.

Idaho St. at UC Davis, 7 p.m.

Cal Poly at Montana, 8 p.m.

Friday, Nov. 11

Sacramento St. at Portland St., 9 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 12

N. Arizona at N. Colorado, 2 p.m.

Idaho St. at Weber St., 3 p.m.

E. Washington at Montana, 3 p.m.

UC Davis at Idaho, 7 p.m.

Montana St. at Cal Poly, 8 p.m.

BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA NC A&T 3 0 107 65 5 3 229 219 Gardner-Webb 3 0 124 54 4 5 272 230 Campbell 2 1 113 83 4 4 235 219 Charleston Southern 1 2 66 85 1 7 163 286 Bryant 0 3 76 96 2 6 259 252 Robert Morris 0 3 24 127 0 8 73 281

___

Saturday’s Games

Robert Morris at Charleston Southern, Noon

Norfolk St. at NC A&T, Noon

Campbell at Bryant, 2 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 12

Charleston Southern at NC A&T, Noon

Bryant at Holy Cross, Noon

Gardner-Webb at Campbell, 1 p.m.

Robert Morris at Murray St., 2 p.m.

BIG TEN CONFERENCE

East

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Michigan 5 0 162 75 8 0 328 92 Ohio St. 5 0 248 92 8 0 391 135 Maryland 3 2 152 135 6 2 273 193 Penn St. 3 2 145 140 6 2 265 176 Rutgers 1 4 57 138 4 4 161 180 Indiana 1 4 104 148 3 5 196 245 Michigan St. 1 4 81 167 3 5 196 219

West

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Illinois 4 1 115 62 7 1 208 71 Purdue 3 2 149 146 5 3 262 204 Minnesota 2 3 106 98 5 3 255 115 Iowa 2 3 90 113 4 4 131 126 Wisconsin 2 3 136 151 4 4 254 175 Nebraska 2 3 123 134 3 5 217 245 Northwestern 1 4 82 151 1 7 143 230

___

Saturday’s Games

Ohio St. at Northwestern, Noon

Maryland at Wisconsin, Noon

Minnesota at Nebraska, Noon

Iowa at Purdue, Noon

Penn St. at Indiana, 3:30 p.m.

Michigan St. at Illinois, 3:30 p.m.

Michigan at Rutgers, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 12

Northwestern at Minnesota, TBA

Wisconsin at Iowa, TBA

Nebraska at Michigan, TBA

Purdue at Illinois, TBA

Indiana at Ohio St., TBA

Rutgers at Michigan St., TBA

Maryland at Penn St., TBA

COLONIAL ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA New Hampshire 5 0 160 94 6 2 208 183 William & Mary 4 1 160 120 7 1 272 172 Richmond 4 1 170 78 6 2 248 139 Elon 4 2 151 132 6 3 238 198 Delaware 3 2 129 88 6 2 216 111 Rhode Island 3 2 151 143 5 3 248 219 Villanova 3 2 152 128 5 3 245 215 Maine 2 3 137 156 2 6 172 256 Monmouth (NJ) 2 4 230 242 4 5 359 307 Hampton 1 4 85 168 4 4 175 213 Towson 1 4 110 180 3 5 160 279 Albany (NY) 1 4 179 149 2 6 279 292 Stony Brook 1 5 87 223 1 7 104 288

___

Saturday’s Games

Maine at Rhode Island, 1 p.m.

William & Mary at Hampton, 1 p.m.

Monmouth (NJ) at Delaware, 1 p.m.

Morgan St. at Stony Brook, 1 p.m.

Villanova at Towson, 2 p.m.

Albany (NY) at Elon, 2 p.m.

New Hampshire at Richmond, 3:30 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 12

Maine at Albany (NY), Noon

Rhode Island at New Hampshire, 1 p.m.

Elon at Hampton, 1 p.m.

Richmond at Delaware, 1 p.m.

Towson at Stony Brook, 1 p.m.

Villanova at William & Mary, 1 p.m.

CONFERENCE USA

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA UTSA 4 0 137 95 6 2 285 235 North Texas 4 1 190 112 5 4 320 289 W. Kentucky 3 2 169 105 5 4 313 216 FAU 3 2 133 113 4 5 253 231 FIU 2 2 86 152 4 4 169 270 Rice 2 2 107 138 4 4 233 269 UAB 2 3 133 106 4 4 241 148 UTEP 2 3 122 152 4 5 192 247 Middle Tennessee 1 3 85 134 4 4 220 234 Louisiana Tech 1 3 143 162 2 6 253 317 Charlotte 1 4 139 175 2 7 246 369

___

Thursday’s Games

UTEP at Rice, 7 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

W. Kentucky at Charlotte, Noon

Middle Tennessee at Louisiana Tech, 3 p.m.

UTSA at UAB, 3:30 p.m.

FIU at North Texas, 4 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 12

Rice at W. Kentucky, 2 p.m.

Charlotte at Middle Tennessee, 3:30 p.m.

Louisiana Tech at UTSA, 3:30 p.m.

North Texas at UAB, 3:30 p.m.

FAU at FIU, 7 p.m.

IVY LEAGUE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Princeton 4 0 131 44 7 0 222 77 Penn 3 1 108 78 6 1 204 120 Harvard 3 1 108 106 5 2 198 182 Yale 3 1 116 71 5 2 193 144 Cornell 1 3 75 129 4 3 156 197 Brown 1 3 102 125 3 4 183 221 Dartmouth 1 3 78 99 2 5 144 164 Columbia 0 4 60 126 3 4 168 142

___

Saturday’s Games

Brown at Yale, Noon

Dartmouth at Princeton, 1 p.m.

Penn at Cornell, 1 p.m.

Columbia at Harvard, 1 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 12

Princeton at Yale, Noon

Columbia at Brown, Noon

Dartmouth at Cornell, 1 p.m.

Harvard at Penn, 1 p.m.

MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE

East

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Buffalo 4 0 146 85 5 3 247 198 Ohio 3 1 136 96 5 3 256 275 Bowling Green 3 1 89 97 4 4 211 277 Kent St. 2 2 119 130 3 5 227 257 Miami (Ohio) 2 3 97 90 4 5 175 193 Akron 0 5 119 174 1 8 167 333

West

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Toledo 4 1 196 138 6 3 323 242 Ball St. 2 2 107 111 4 4 196 225 W. Michigan 2 2 90 118 3 5 166 228 E. Michigan 2 3 130 155 5 4 243 272 Cent. Michigan 1 3 79 110 2 6 202 239 N. Illinois 1 3 126 130 2 6 246 264

___

Tuesday’s Games

Ball St. at Kent St., 7 p.m.

Buffalo at Ohio, 7:30 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Cent. Michigan at N. Illinois, 7 p.m.

W. Michigan at Bowling Green, 7 p.m.

Tuesday, Nov. 8

Ohio at Miami (Ohio), TBA

E. Michigan at Akron, TBA

Ball St. at Toledo, TBA

Wednesday, Nov. 9

Kent St. at Bowling Green, 7 p.m.

N. Illinois at W. Michigan, 7 p.m.

Buffalo at Cent. Michigan, 7 p.m.

MID-EASTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Howard 2 0 84 38 3 5 227 209 NC Central 2 1 111 67 6 2 302 169 SC State 1 1 40 65 3 5 170 241 Delaware St. 1 2 66 70 4 4 171 159 Morgan St. 1 2 82 97 3 5 185 242 Norfolk St. 1 2 52 98 1 7 109 309

___

Saturday’s Games

Norfolk St. at NC A&T, Noon

Morgan St. at Stony Brook, 1 p.m.

Delaware St. at SC State, 1:30 p.m.

Howard at NC Central, 2 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 12

SC State at Howard, 1 p.m.

NC Central at Norfolk St., 2 p.m.

Morgan St. at Delaware St., 2 p.m.

MISSOURI VALLEY CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA S. Dakota St. 6 0 211 90 8 1 283 136 N. Dakota St. 4 1 137 87 6 2 264 135 N. Iowa 4 2 198 139 5 4 277 238 S. Illinois 4 2 181 123 5 4 272 245 Illinois St. 3 2 83 95 5 3 146 161 North Dakota 3 2 164 171 5 3 242 264 Youngstown St. 3 2 165 155 5 3 245 216 Missouri St. 1 4 150 169 3 5 239 251 South Dakota 1 4 81 143 2 6 126 222 Indiana St. 0 5 110 175 1 7 141 294 W. Illinois 0 5 75 208 0 8 120 329

___

Saturday’s Games

North Dakota at Indiana St., 1 p.m.

N. Dakota St. at W. Illinois, 2 p.m.

Missouri St. at South Dakota, 2 p.m.

Youngstown St. at Illinois St., 3 p.m.

S. Dakota St. at N. Iowa, 5 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 12

South Dakota at North Dakota, 1 p.m.

Indiana St. at W. Illinois, 2 p.m.

N. Dakota St. at S. Illinois, 2 p.m.

Illinois St. at S. Dakota St., 3 p.m.

Youngstown St. at Missouri St., 3 p.m.

MOUNTAIN WEST CONFERENCE

West

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA San Jose St. 3 1 118 68 5 2 189 115 Fresno St. 3 1 110 87 4 4 208 193 San Diego St. 2 2 80 88 4 4 162 182 UNLV 2 2 79 126 4 4 224 238 Hawaii 1 3 78 76 2 7 165 303 Nevada 0 5 85 154 2 7 187 262

Mountain

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Boise St. 5 0 174 71 6 2 231 139 Wyoming 4 1 115 95 6 3 218 218 Utah St. 2 2 89 102 3 5 153 250 Colorado St. 2 2 57 93 2 6 100 257 Air Force 2 3 145 97 5 3 247 134 New Mexico 0 4 57 130 2 6 134 199

___

Saturday’s Games

Army vs. Air Force at Arlington, Texas, 11:30 a.m.

New Mexico at Utah St., 3:30 p.m.

BYU at Boise St., 7 p.m.

UNLV at San Diego St., 7 p.m.

Colorado St. at San Jose St., 10:30 p.m.

Hawaii at Fresno St., 10:30 p.m.

Friday, Nov. 11

Fresno St. at UNLV, 10:30 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 12

New Mexico at Air Force, 3:30 p.m.

Wyoming at Colorado St., 7 p.m.

Boise St. at Nevada, 10:30 p.m.

San Jose St. at San Diego St., 10:30 p.m.

Utah St. at Hawaii, 11 p.m.

NORTHEAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Merrimack 5 0 154 96 7 2 263 185 St. Francis (Pa.) 5 0 184 54 6 2 273 141 Sacred Heart 2 2 93 112 4 4 171 187 Stonehill 1 3 74 94 3 3 183 124 Duquesne 1 3 119 108 2 6 188 224 CCSU 1 3 63 90 1 7 118 260 LIU Brooklyn 1 3 106 166 1 7 166 335 Wagner 1 3 68 141 1 7 113 342

___

Saturday’s Games

Sacred Heart at Duquesne, Noon

St. Francis (Pa.) at Georgetown, 12:30 p.m.

CCSU at LIU Brooklyn, 1 p.m.

Wagner at Stonehill, 1 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 12

Duquesne at St. Francis (Pa.), Noon

Merrimack at CCSU, Noon

Sacred Heart at Wagner, Noon

Stonehill at LIU Brooklyn, 1 p.m.

OHIO VALLEY CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA SE Missouri 2 0 83 48 6 2 278 208 UT Martin 3 0 146 70 5 3 301 253 Tennessee St. 2 1 70 50 3 5 176 196 Lindenwood (Mo.) 2 2 124 157 6 2 298 252 E. Illinois 1 3 103 115 2 6 192 249 Tennessee Tech 1 3 82 126 2 6 176 273 Murray St. 1 3 74 116 1 8 118 344

___

Saturday’s Games

Kennesaw St. at UT Martin, 1 p.m.

Lindenwood (Mo.) at Tennessee Tech, 2:30 p.m.

SE Missouri at Tennessee St., 6 p.m.

E. Illinois at McNeese St., 8 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 12

McKendree at Lindenwood (Mo.), 2 p.m.

Robert Morris at Murray St., 2 p.m.

SE Missouri at E. Illinois, 3 p.m.

UT Martin at Tennessee St., 5 p.m.

Tennessee Tech at North Alabama, 5 p.m.

PACIFIC-12 CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Oregon 5 0 225 144 7 1 339 227 Southern Cal 5 1 217 161 7 1 328 192 UCLA 4 1 195 139 7 1 317 194 Utah 4 1 172 130 6 2 306 173 Oregon St. 3 2 124 105 6 2 261 182 Washington 3 2 187 167 6 2 323 221 Arizona St. 2 3 139 163 3 5 217 230 Washington St. 1 4 110 128 4 4 189 166 Arizona 1 4 172 212 3 5 258 299 California 1 4 116 149 3 5 187 200 Colorado 1 4 100 185 1 7 130 313 Stanford 1 5 132 206 3 5 189 230

___

Friday’s Games

Oregon St. at Washington, 10:30 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Oregon at Colorado, 3:30 p.m.

Washington St. at Stanford, 3:30 p.m.

Arizona at Utah, 7:30 p.m.

California at Southern Cal, 10:30 p.m.

UCLA at Arizona St., 10:30 p.m.

Friday, Nov. 11

Colorado at Southern Cal, 9:30 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 12

Washington at Oregon, TBA

Stanford at Utah, TBA

California at Oregon St., TBA

Arizona at UCLA, TBA

Arizona St. at Washington St., 3:30 p.m.

PATRIOT LEAGUE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Holy Cross 4 0 169 83 8 0 305 166 Fordham 2 1 151 119 6 2 396 317 Colgate 2 1 57 66 3 5 150 226 Lafayette 1 2 65 68 2 6 94 167 Lehigh 1 2 66 78 1 7 128 236 Georgetown 1 3 111 134 2 6 194 292 Bucknell 1 3 40 111 1 7 76 219

___

Saturday’s Games

Lehigh at Holy Cross, Noon

St. Francis (Pa.) at Georgetown, 12:30 p.m.

Lafayette at Colgate, 1 p.m.

Fordham at Bucknell, 1 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 12

Bryant at Holy Cross, Noon

Colgate at Lehigh, Noon

Bucknell at Georgetown, 12:30 p.m.

Lafayette at Fordham, 1 p.m.

PIONEER LEAGUE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA St. Thomas (Minn.) 5 0 186 113 7 1 274 169 Butler 4 1 144 86 6 2 237 167 Davidson 4 1 179 91 6 2 289 149 Dayton 4 1 105 96 6 2 189 168 Valparaiso 3 2 158 134 4 4 212 214 San Diego 2 2 113 90 3 4 211 161 Marist 3 3 153 156 3 5 168 237 Stetson 1 3 106 118 3 4 189 185 Morehead St. 1 4 121 172 2 6 196 312 Drake 1 5 101 170 1 8 143 285 Presbyterian 0 6 82 222 1 8 124 375

___

Saturday’s Games

Stetson at Davidson, 1 p.m.

Marist at Morehead St., 1 p.m.

Dayton at Presbyterian, 1 p.m.

St. Thomas (Minn.) at Valparaiso, 2 p.m.

Butler at San Diego, 4 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 12

Valparaiso at Marist, Noon

Morehead St. at Dayton, 1 p.m.

Butler at Drake, 2 p.m.

Stetson at St. Thomas (Minn.), 2 p.m.

Davidson at San Diego, 5 p.m.

SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE

East

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Georgia 5 0 213 59 8 0 334 84 Tennessee 4 0 174 101 8 0 395 168 Kentucky 2 3 92 123 5 3 191 159 South Carolina 2 3 101 153 5 3 242 197 Missouri 2 3 93 91 4 4 191 172 Florida 1 4 128 168 4 4 240 239 Vanderbilt 0 4 45 179 3 5 213 293

West

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Mississippi 4 1 173 154 8 1 337 194 Alabama 4 1 207 107 7 1 345 133 LSU 4 1 155 128 6 2 281 169 Arkansas 2 3 149 169 5 3 270 255 Mississippi St. 2 3 121 129 5 3 254 183 Auburn 1 4 105 166 3 5 183 239 Texas A&M 1 4 119 148 3 5 181 174

___

Saturday’s Games

Florida at Texas A&M, Noon

Kentucky at Missouri, Noon

Tennessee at Georgia, 3:30 p.m.

Liberty at Arkansas, 4 p.m.

Alabama at LSU, 7 p.m.

South Carolina at Vanderbilt, 7:30 p.m.

Auburn at Mississippi St., 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 12

Missouri at Tennessee, Noon

LSU at Arkansas, Noon

Vanderbilt at Kentucky, Noon

Alabama at Mississippi, 3:30 p.m.

South Carolina at Florida, 4 p.m.

Georgia at Mississippi St., 7 p.m.

Texas A&M at Auburn, 7:30 p.m.

SOUTHERN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Samford 5 0 190 101 7 1 250 179 Furman 5 1 187 121 7 2 275 175 Mercer 5 1 239 101 7 2 363 170 Chattanooga 4 1 157 74 6 2 236 139 Wofford 2 3 100 158 2 6 129 235 The Citadel 2 4 83 145 2 6 93 223 W. Carolina 1 4 117 182 3 5 263 276 ETSU 1 6 210 250 3 6 299 260 VMI 0 5 68 219 1 7 124 305

___

Saturday’s Games

Chattanooga at The Citadel, 2 p.m.

Wofford at W. Carolina, 2 p.m.

VMI at Samford, 3 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 12

W. Carolina at ETSU, 1 p.m.

Samford at Chattanooga, 1:30 p.m.

VMI at Wofford, 1:30 p.m.

Va. Lynchburg at The Citadel, 2 p.m.

Furman at Mercer, 3 p.m.

SOUTHLAND CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Northwestern St. 3 0 108 70 3 5 182 314 Incarnate Word 3 1 174 85 8 1 443 183 Texas A&M Commerce 3 1 109 81 5 3 266 144 SE Louisiana 2 1 97 93 5 3 262 193 Nicholls 2 2 109 112 2 7 174 338 Houston Christian 1 3 67 121 2 6 161 262 Lamar 1 3 102 145 1 7 167 293 McNeese St. 0 4 97 156 1 7 175 295

___

Saturday’s Games

Houston Christian at Incarnate Word, 3 p.m.

Northwestern St. at Texas A&M Commerce, 3 p.m.

SE Louisiana at Lamar, 4 p.m.

E. Illinois at McNeese St., 8 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 12

McNeese St. at Houston Christian, 3 p.m.

Texas A&M Commerce at Nicholls, 4 p.m.

Lamar at New Mexico St., 4 p.m.

Northwestern St. at SE Louisiana, 7 p.m.

SOUTHWESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

East

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Jackson St. 5 0 217 30 8 0 321 71 Florida A&M 4 1 122 113 6 2 189 196 Alabama St. 3 2 91 90 5 3 142 161 Alabama A&M 3 2 148 151 3 5 168 276 Bethune-Cookman 2 3 164 195 2 6 203 339 MVSU 0 5 65 182 0 8 95 280

West

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Prairie View 4 1 170 145 5 3 251 218 Southern U. 3 2 125 92 5 3 279 164 Texas Southern 3 2 118 100 4 4 206 213 Alcorn St. 2 3 118 118 3 5 175 220 Grambling St. 1 4 115 133 2 6 189 278 Ark.-Pine Bluff 0 5 78 182 2 6 209 290

___

Thursday’s Games

Alabama A&M at MVSU, 7:30 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Alcorn St. at Prairie View, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Ark.-Pine Bluff at Grambling St., 3 p.m.

Alabama St. at Bethune-Cookman, 4 p.m.

Southern U. at Florida A&M, 6 p.m.

Jackson St. at Texas Southern, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 12

MVSU at Southern U., 3 p.m.

Prairie View at Ark.-Pine Bluff, 3 p.m.

Bethune-Cookman at Alcorn St., 3 p.m.

Florida A&M at Alabama St., 3 p.m.

Jackson St. vs. Alabama A&M at Mobile, Ala., 5 p.m.

Grambling St. at Texas Southern, 7 p.m.

SUN BELT CONFERENCE

East

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Coastal Carolina 4 1 148 137 7 1 255 218 James Madison 3 2 164 132 5 2 271 146 Appalachian St. 2 2 126 113 5 3 295 193 Georgia Southern 2 2 136 136 5 3 295 243 Georgia St. 2 2 113 133 3 5 227 259 Old Dominion 2 2 118 106 3 5 197 216 Marshall 1 3 59 75 4 4 199 140

West

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Troy 4 1 98 69 6 2 180 141 South Alabama 3 1 98 64 6 2 253 141 Southern Miss. 3 1 89 84 5 3 214 177 Louisiana-Lafayette 2 3 119 111 4 4 213 172 Texas State 1 3 77 101 3 5 173 193 Louisiana-Monroe 1 3 104 131 2 6 180 301 Arkansas St. 1 5 131 188 2 7 233 280

___

Thursday’s Games

Appalachian St. at Coastal Carolina, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Marshall at Old Dominion, 2 p.m.

Georgia St. at Southern Miss., 3 p.m.

South Alabama at Georgia Southern, 4 p.m.

Troy at Louisiana-Lafayette, 5 p.m.

Texas State at Louisiana-Monroe, 5 p.m.

James Madison at Louisville, 7:30 p.m.

Thursday, Nov. 10

Georgia Southern at Louisiana-Lafayette, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 12

James Madison at Old Dominion, 1 p.m.

Louisiana-Monroe at Georgia St., 1 p.m.

Umass at Arkansas St., 3 p.m.

Army at Troy, 3:30 p.m.

Appalachian St. at Marshall, 3:30 p.m.

Texas State at South Alabama, 5 p.m.

Southern Miss. at Coastal Carolina, 7:30 p.m.

WESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Sam Houston St. 3 0 75 50 5 2 130 125 Abilene Christian 2 0 47 28 5 3 216 171 Stephen F. Austin 2 2 142 126 5 4 346 285 Tarleton St. 1 2 87 121 5 3 241 237 S. Utah 1 3 127 121 3 5 223 252 Utah Tech 1 3 87 119 2 6 204 270

___

Saturday’s Games

S. Utah at Utah Tech, 8 p.m.

Abilene Christian at Tarleton St., 8 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 12

Abilene Christian at Sam Houston St., 1 p.m.

Tarleton St. at Utah Tech, 3 p.m.

Lincoln University (CA) at S. Utah, 3 p.m.

Cent. Arkansas at Stephen F. Austin, 5 p.m.

MAJOR INDEPENDENTS

W L PF PA Liberty 7 1 249 172 Notre Dame 5 3 227 177 BYU 4 5 265 280 Uconn 4 5 158 236 Army 3 4 229 206 New Mexico St. 3 5 128 216 Umass 1 7 97 247

___

Friday’s Games

Umass at Uconn, 7 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Army vs. Air Force at Arlington, Texas, 11:30 a.m.

Liberty at Arkansas, 4 p.m.

BYU at Boise St., 7 p.m.

Clemson at Notre Dame, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 12

Liberty at Uconn, Noon

Navy vs. Notre Dame at Baltimore, Noon

Umass at Arkansas St., 3 p.m.

Army at Troy, 3:30 p.m.

Lamar at New Mexico St., 4 p.m.

