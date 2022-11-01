FBC Glance

All Times EDT
AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Tulane
|4
|0
|134
|92
|7
|1
|269
|139
|Cincinnati
|3
|1
|109
|97
|6
|2
|279
|179
|UCF
|3
|1
|149
|87
|6
|2
|286
|141
|Houston
|3
|1
|137
|106
|5
|3
|268
|249
|East Carolina
|3
|2
|158
|133
|6
|3
|293
|209
|SMU
|2
|2
|131
|138
|4
|4
|285
|240
|Navy
|3
|3
|170
|176
|3
|5
|187
|203
|Memphis
|2
|3
|166
|134
|4
|4
|277
|249
|Tulsa
|1
|3
|103
|145
|3
|5
|259
|272
|Temple
|0
|4
|52
|148
|2
|6
|124
|208
|South Florida
|0
|4
|110
|163
|1
|7
|204
|305
___
Saturday’s Games
Tulane at Tulsa, Noon
South Florida at Temple, 2 p.m.
UCF at Memphis, 3:30 p.m.
Navy at Cincinnati, 4 p.m.
Houston at SMU, 7 p.m.
Thursday, Nov. 10
Tulsa at Memphis, 7:30 p.m.
Friday, Nov. 11
East Carolina at Cincinnati, 8 p.m.
Saturday, Nov. 12
SMU at South Florida, Noon
Navy vs. Notre Dame at Baltimore, Noon
Temple at Houston, 3 p.m.
UCF at Tulane, 3:30 p.m.
ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE
Atlantic
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Clemson
|6
|0
|214
|127
|8
|0
|297
|159
|Syracuse
|3
|1
|98
|63
|6
|2
|261
|147
|NC State
|2
|2
|70
|92
|6
|2
|214
|139
|Wake Forest
|2
|2
|140
|135
|6
|2
|311
|216
|Florida St.
|3
|3
|186
|145
|5
|3
|257
|175
|Louisville
|3
|3
|177
|148
|5
|3
|238
|165
|Boston College
|1
|4
|76
|178
|2
|6
|138
|230
Coastal
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|North Carolina
|4
|0
|148
|93
|7
|1
|334
|251
|Duke
|2
|2
|138
|99
|5
|3
|275
|177
|Miami
|2
|2
|79
|98
|4
|4
|219
|180
|Georgia Tech
|2
|3
|84
|139
|3
|5
|129
|225
|Pittsburgh
|1
|3
|100
|121
|4
|4
|244
|223
|Virginia
|1
|4
|82
|117
|3
|5
|135
|172
|Virginia Tech
|1
|4
|101
|138
|2
|6
|155
|198
___
Friday’s Games
Duke at Boston College, 7 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
North Carolina at Virginia, Noon
Georgia Tech at Virginia Tech, 12:30 p.m.
Syracuse at Pittsburgh, 3:30 p.m.
James Madison at Louisville, 7:30 p.m.
Florida St. at Miami, 7:30 p.m.
Clemson at Notre Dame, 7:30 p.m.
Wake Forest at NC State, 8 p.m.
Saturday, Nov. 12
Pittsburgh at Virginia, Noon
Virginia Tech at Duke, Noon
Boston College at NC State, 3:30 p.m.
Louisville at Clemson, 3:30 p.m.
Miami at Georgia Tech, 3:30 p.m.
North Carolina at Wake Forest, 7:30 p.m.
Florida St. at Syracuse, 8 p.m.
ATLANTIC SUN CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Jacksonville St.
|3
|0
|122
|75
|7
|2
|316
|218
|Cent. Arkansas
|3
|0
|164
|73
|4
|4
|288
|262
|E. Kentucky
|1
|1
|76
|84
|5
|3
|289
|276
|Austin Peay
|1
|2
|67
|109
|5
|3
|278
|167
|Kennesaw St.
|1
|2
|92
|120
|4
|4
|206
|282
|North Alabama
|0
|4
|147
|207
|1
|7
|252
|325
___
Saturday’s Games
Kennesaw St. at UT Martin, 1 p.m.
Cent. Arkansas at E. Kentucky, 5 p.m.
Austin Peay at North Alabama, 5 p.m.
Saturday, Nov. 12
Austin Peay at Kennesaw St., 1 p.m.
E. Kentucky at Jacksonville St., 2 p.m.
Tennessee Tech at North Alabama, 5 p.m.
Cent. Arkansas at Stephen F. Austin, 5 p.m.
BIG 12 CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|TCU
|5
|0
|215
|154
|8
|0
|354
|218
|Kansas St.
|4
|1
|164
|109
|6
|2
|248
|138
|Oklahoma St.
|3
|2
|158
|181
|6
|2
|313
|249
|Baylor
|3
|2
|176
|143
|5
|3
|307
|186
|Texas
|3
|2
|179
|119
|5
|3
|291
|169
|Kansas
|2
|3
|165
|178
|5
|3
|304
|245
|Oklahoma
|2
|3
|137
|200
|5
|3
|264
|230
|Texas Tech
|2
|3
|161
|167
|4
|4
|271
|234
|West Virginia
|1
|4
|146
|222
|3
|5
|275
|277
|Iowa St.
|0
|5
|78
|106
|3
|5
|173
|133
___
Saturday’s Games
Texas Tech at TCU, Noon
Baylor at Oklahoma, 3 p.m.
Oklahoma St. at Kansas, 3:30 p.m.
West Virginia at Iowa St., 3:30 p.m.
Texas at Kansas St., 7 p.m.
Saturday, Nov. 12
Oklahoma at West Virginia, Noon
Iowa St. at Oklahoma St., 3:30 p.m.
Kansas at Texas Tech, 7 p.m.
Kansas St. at Baylor, 7 p.m.
TCU at Texas, 7:30 p.m.
BIG SKY CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Sacramento St.
|5
|0
|218
|108
|8
|0
|352
|172
|Montana St.
|5
|0
|196
|117
|7
|1
|327
|215
|Weber St.
|4
|1
|166
|104
|7
|1
|286
|130
|Idaho
|4
|1
|196
|120
|5
|3
|277
|193
|UC Davis
|3
|2
|209
|112
|4
|4
|287
|183
|Montana
|2
|3
|149
|121
|5
|3
|269
|142
|N. Arizona
|2
|3
|119
|157
|3
|5
|156
|227
|Portland St.
|2
|3
|117
|213
|3
|5
|188
|292
|E. Washington
|1
|4
|136
|183
|2
|6
|203
|334
|N. Colorado
|1
|4
|101
|219
|2
|6
|166
|312
|Idaho St.
|1
|4
|90
|155
|1
|7
|134
|276
|Cal Poly
|0
|5
|108
|196
|1
|7
|164
|296
___
Saturday’s Games
Sacramento St. at Weber St., 3 p.m.
E. Washington at Idaho, 3 p.m.
Montana St. at N. Arizona, 4 p.m.
N. Colorado at Portland St., 5 p.m.
Idaho St. at UC Davis, 7 p.m.
Cal Poly at Montana, 8 p.m.
Friday, Nov. 11
Sacramento St. at Portland St., 9 p.m.
Saturday, Nov. 12
N. Arizona at N. Colorado, 2 p.m.
Idaho St. at Weber St., 3 p.m.
E. Washington at Montana, 3 p.m.
UC Davis at Idaho, 7 p.m.
Montana St. at Cal Poly, 8 p.m.
BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|NC A&T
|3
|0
|107
|65
|5
|3
|229
|219
|Gardner-Webb
|3
|0
|124
|54
|4
|5
|272
|230
|Campbell
|2
|1
|113
|83
|4
|4
|235
|219
|Charleston Southern
|1
|2
|66
|85
|1
|7
|163
|286
|Bryant
|0
|3
|76
|96
|2
|6
|259
|252
|Robert Morris
|0
|3
|24
|127
|0
|8
|73
|281
___
Saturday’s Games
Robert Morris at Charleston Southern, Noon
Norfolk St. at NC A&T, Noon
Campbell at Bryant, 2 p.m.
Saturday, Nov. 12
Charleston Southern at NC A&T, Noon
Bryant at Holy Cross, Noon
Gardner-Webb at Campbell, 1 p.m.
Robert Morris at Murray St., 2 p.m.
BIG TEN CONFERENCE
East
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Michigan
|5
|0
|162
|75
|8
|0
|328
|92
|Ohio St.
|5
|0
|248
|92
|8
|0
|391
|135
|Maryland
|3
|2
|152
|135
|6
|2
|273
|193
|Penn St.
|3
|2
|145
|140
|6
|2
|265
|176
|Rutgers
|1
|4
|57
|138
|4
|4
|161
|180
|Indiana
|1
|4
|104
|148
|3
|5
|196
|245
|Michigan St.
|1
|4
|81
|167
|3
|5
|196
|219
West
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Illinois
|4
|1
|115
|62
|7
|1
|208
|71
|Purdue
|3
|2
|149
|146
|5
|3
|262
|204
|Minnesota
|2
|3
|106
|98
|5
|3
|255
|115
|Iowa
|2
|3
|90
|113
|4
|4
|131
|126
|Wisconsin
|2
|3
|136
|151
|4
|4
|254
|175
|Nebraska
|2
|3
|123
|134
|3
|5
|217
|245
|Northwestern
|1
|4
|82
|151
|1
|7
|143
|230
___
Saturday’s Games
Ohio St. at Northwestern, Noon
Maryland at Wisconsin, Noon
Minnesota at Nebraska, Noon
Iowa at Purdue, Noon
Penn St. at Indiana, 3:30 p.m.
Michigan St. at Illinois, 3:30 p.m.
Michigan at Rutgers, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, Nov. 12
Northwestern at Minnesota, TBA
Wisconsin at Iowa, TBA
Nebraska at Michigan, TBA
Purdue at Illinois, TBA
Indiana at Ohio St., TBA
Rutgers at Michigan St., TBA
Maryland at Penn St., TBA
COLONIAL ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|New Hampshire
|5
|0
|160
|94
|6
|2
|208
|183
|William & Mary
|4
|1
|160
|120
|7
|1
|272
|172
|Richmond
|4
|1
|170
|78
|6
|2
|248
|139
|Elon
|4
|2
|151
|132
|6
|3
|238
|198
|Delaware
|3
|2
|129
|88
|6
|2
|216
|111
|Rhode Island
|3
|2
|151
|143
|5
|3
|248
|219
|Villanova
|3
|2
|152
|128
|5
|3
|245
|215
|Maine
|2
|3
|137
|156
|2
|6
|172
|256
|Monmouth (NJ)
|2
|4
|230
|242
|4
|5
|359
|307
|Hampton
|1
|4
|85
|168
|4
|4
|175
|213
|Towson
|1
|4
|110
|180
|3
|5
|160
|279
|Albany (NY)
|1
|4
|179
|149
|2
|6
|279
|292
|Stony Brook
|1
|5
|87
|223
|1
|7
|104
|288
___
Saturday’s Games
Maine at Rhode Island, 1 p.m.
William & Mary at Hampton, 1 p.m.
Monmouth (NJ) at Delaware, 1 p.m.
Morgan St. at Stony Brook, 1 p.m.
Villanova at Towson, 2 p.m.
Albany (NY) at Elon, 2 p.m.
New Hampshire at Richmond, 3:30 p.m.
Saturday, Nov. 12
Maine at Albany (NY), Noon
Rhode Island at New Hampshire, 1 p.m.
Elon at Hampton, 1 p.m.
Richmond at Delaware, 1 p.m.
Towson at Stony Brook, 1 p.m.
Villanova at William & Mary, 1 p.m.
CONFERENCE USA
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|UTSA
|4
|0
|137
|95
|6
|2
|285
|235
|North Texas
|4
|1
|190
|112
|5
|4
|320
|289
|W. Kentucky
|3
|2
|169
|105
|5
|4
|313
|216
|FAU
|3
|2
|133
|113
|4
|5
|253
|231
|FIU
|2
|2
|86
|152
|4
|4
|169
|270
|Rice
|2
|2
|107
|138
|4
|4
|233
|269
|UAB
|2
|3
|133
|106
|4
|4
|241
|148
|UTEP
|2
|3
|122
|152
|4
|5
|192
|247
|Middle Tennessee
|1
|3
|85
|134
|4
|4
|220
|234
|Louisiana Tech
|1
|3
|143
|162
|2
|6
|253
|317
|Charlotte
|1
|4
|139
|175
|2
|7
|246
|369
___
Thursday’s Games
UTEP at Rice, 7 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
W. Kentucky at Charlotte, Noon
Middle Tennessee at Louisiana Tech, 3 p.m.
UTSA at UAB, 3:30 p.m.
FIU at North Texas, 4 p.m.
Saturday, Nov. 12
Rice at W. Kentucky, 2 p.m.
Charlotte at Middle Tennessee, 3:30 p.m.
Louisiana Tech at UTSA, 3:30 p.m.
North Texas at UAB, 3:30 p.m.
FAU at FIU, 7 p.m.
IVY LEAGUE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Princeton
|4
|0
|131
|44
|7
|0
|222
|77
|Penn
|3
|1
|108
|78
|6
|1
|204
|120
|Harvard
|3
|1
|108
|106
|5
|2
|198
|182
|Yale
|3
|1
|116
|71
|5
|2
|193
|144
|Cornell
|1
|3
|75
|129
|4
|3
|156
|197
|Brown
|1
|3
|102
|125
|3
|4
|183
|221
|Dartmouth
|1
|3
|78
|99
|2
|5
|144
|164
|Columbia
|0
|4
|60
|126
|3
|4
|168
|142
___
Saturday’s Games
Brown at Yale, Noon
Dartmouth at Princeton, 1 p.m.
Penn at Cornell, 1 p.m.
Columbia at Harvard, 1 p.m.
Saturday, Nov. 12
Princeton at Yale, Noon
Columbia at Brown, Noon
Dartmouth at Cornell, 1 p.m.
Harvard at Penn, 1 p.m.
MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE
East
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Buffalo
|4
|0
|146
|85
|5
|3
|247
|198
|Ohio
|3
|1
|136
|96
|5
|3
|256
|275
|Bowling Green
|3
|1
|89
|97
|4
|4
|211
|277
|Kent St.
|2
|2
|119
|130
|3
|5
|227
|257
|Miami (Ohio)
|2
|3
|97
|90
|4
|5
|175
|193
|Akron
|0
|5
|119
|174
|1
|8
|167
|333
West
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Toledo
|4
|1
|196
|138
|6
|3
|323
|242
|Ball St.
|2
|2
|107
|111
|4
|4
|196
|225
|W. Michigan
|2
|2
|90
|118
|3
|5
|166
|228
|E. Michigan
|2
|3
|130
|155
|5
|4
|243
|272
|Cent. Michigan
|1
|3
|79
|110
|2
|6
|202
|239
|N. Illinois
|1
|3
|126
|130
|2
|6
|246
|264
___
Tuesday’s Games
Ball St. at Kent St., 7 p.m.
Buffalo at Ohio, 7:30 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Cent. Michigan at N. Illinois, 7 p.m.
W. Michigan at Bowling Green, 7 p.m.
Tuesday, Nov. 8
Ohio at Miami (Ohio), TBA
E. Michigan at Akron, TBA
Ball St. at Toledo, TBA
Wednesday, Nov. 9
Kent St. at Bowling Green, 7 p.m.
N. Illinois at W. Michigan, 7 p.m.
Buffalo at Cent. Michigan, 7 p.m.
MID-EASTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Howard
|2
|0
|84
|38
|3
|5
|227
|209
|NC Central
|2
|1
|111
|67
|6
|2
|302
|169
|SC State
|1
|1
|40
|65
|3
|5
|170
|241
|Delaware St.
|1
|2
|66
|70
|4
|4
|171
|159
|Morgan St.
|1
|2
|82
|97
|3
|5
|185
|242
|Norfolk St.
|1
|2
|52
|98
|1
|7
|109
|309
___
Saturday’s Games
Norfolk St. at NC A&T, Noon
Morgan St. at Stony Brook, 1 p.m.
Delaware St. at SC State, 1:30 p.m.
Howard at NC Central, 2 p.m.
Saturday, Nov. 12
SC State at Howard, 1 p.m.
NC Central at Norfolk St., 2 p.m.
Morgan St. at Delaware St., 2 p.m.
MISSOURI VALLEY CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|S. Dakota St.
|6
|0
|211
|90
|8
|1
|283
|136
|N. Dakota St.
|4
|1
|137
|87
|6
|2
|264
|135
|N. Iowa
|4
|2
|198
|139
|5
|4
|277
|238
|S. Illinois
|4
|2
|181
|123
|5
|4
|272
|245
|Illinois St.
|3
|2
|83
|95
|5
|3
|146
|161
|North Dakota
|3
|2
|164
|171
|5
|3
|242
|264
|Youngstown St.
|3
|2
|165
|155
|5
|3
|245
|216
|Missouri St.
|1
|4
|150
|169
|3
|5
|239
|251
|South Dakota
|1
|4
|81
|143
|2
|6
|126
|222
|Indiana St.
|0
|5
|110
|175
|1
|7
|141
|294
|W. Illinois
|0
|5
|75
|208
|0
|8
|120
|329
___
Saturday’s Games
North Dakota at Indiana St., 1 p.m.
N. Dakota St. at W. Illinois, 2 p.m.
Missouri St. at South Dakota, 2 p.m.
Youngstown St. at Illinois St., 3 p.m.
S. Dakota St. at N. Iowa, 5 p.m.
Saturday, Nov. 12
South Dakota at North Dakota, 1 p.m.
Indiana St. at W. Illinois, 2 p.m.
N. Dakota St. at S. Illinois, 2 p.m.
Illinois St. at S. Dakota St., 3 p.m.
Youngstown St. at Missouri St., 3 p.m.
MOUNTAIN WEST CONFERENCE
West
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|San Jose St.
|3
|1
|118
|68
|5
|2
|189
|115
|Fresno St.
|3
|1
|110
|87
|4
|4
|208
|193
|San Diego St.
|2
|2
|80
|88
|4
|4
|162
|182
|UNLV
|2
|2
|79
|126
|4
|4
|224
|238
|Hawaii
|1
|3
|78
|76
|2
|7
|165
|303
|Nevada
|0
|5
|85
|154
|2
|7
|187
|262
Mountain
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Boise St.
|5
|0
|174
|71
|6
|2
|231
|139
|Wyoming
|4
|1
|115
|95
|6
|3
|218
|218
|Utah St.
|2
|2
|89
|102
|3
|5
|153
|250
|Colorado St.
|2
|2
|57
|93
|2
|6
|100
|257
|Air Force
|2
|3
|145
|97
|5
|3
|247
|134
|New Mexico
|0
|4
|57
|130
|2
|6
|134
|199
___
Saturday’s Games
Army vs. Air Force at Arlington, Texas, 11:30 a.m.
New Mexico at Utah St., 3:30 p.m.
BYU at Boise St., 7 p.m.
UNLV at San Diego St., 7 p.m.
Colorado St. at San Jose St., 10:30 p.m.
Hawaii at Fresno St., 10:30 p.m.
Friday, Nov. 11
Fresno St. at UNLV, 10:30 p.m.
Saturday, Nov. 12
New Mexico at Air Force, 3:30 p.m.
Wyoming at Colorado St., 7 p.m.
Boise St. at Nevada, 10:30 p.m.
San Jose St. at San Diego St., 10:30 p.m.
Utah St. at Hawaii, 11 p.m.
NORTHEAST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Merrimack
|5
|0
|154
|96
|7
|2
|263
|185
|St. Francis (Pa.)
|5
|0
|184
|54
|6
|2
|273
|141
|Sacred Heart
|2
|2
|93
|112
|4
|4
|171
|187
|Stonehill
|1
|3
|74
|94
|3
|3
|183
|124
|Duquesne
|1
|3
|119
|108
|2
|6
|188
|224
|CCSU
|1
|3
|63
|90
|1
|7
|118
|260
|LIU Brooklyn
|1
|3
|106
|166
|1
|7
|166
|335
|Wagner
|1
|3
|68
|141
|1
|7
|113
|342
___
Saturday’s Games
Sacred Heart at Duquesne, Noon
St. Francis (Pa.) at Georgetown, 12:30 p.m.
CCSU at LIU Brooklyn, 1 p.m.
Wagner at Stonehill, 1 p.m.
Saturday, Nov. 12
Duquesne at St. Francis (Pa.), Noon
Merrimack at CCSU, Noon
Sacred Heart at Wagner, Noon
Stonehill at LIU Brooklyn, 1 p.m.
OHIO VALLEY CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|SE Missouri
|2
|0
|83
|48
|6
|2
|278
|208
|UT Martin
|3
|0
|146
|70
|5
|3
|301
|253
|Tennessee St.
|2
|1
|70
|50
|3
|5
|176
|196
|Lindenwood (Mo.)
|2
|2
|124
|157
|6
|2
|298
|252
|E. Illinois
|1
|3
|103
|115
|2
|6
|192
|249
|Tennessee Tech
|1
|3
|82
|126
|2
|6
|176
|273
|Murray St.
|1
|3
|74
|116
|1
|8
|118
|344
___
Saturday’s Games
Kennesaw St. at UT Martin, 1 p.m.
Lindenwood (Mo.) at Tennessee Tech, 2:30 p.m.
SE Missouri at Tennessee St., 6 p.m.
E. Illinois at McNeese St., 8 p.m.
Saturday, Nov. 12
McKendree at Lindenwood (Mo.), 2 p.m.
Robert Morris at Murray St., 2 p.m.
SE Missouri at E. Illinois, 3 p.m.
UT Martin at Tennessee St., 5 p.m.
Tennessee Tech at North Alabama, 5 p.m.
PACIFIC-12 CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Oregon
|5
|0
|225
|144
|7
|1
|339
|227
|Southern Cal
|5
|1
|217
|161
|7
|1
|328
|192
|UCLA
|4
|1
|195
|139
|7
|1
|317
|194
|Utah
|4
|1
|172
|130
|6
|2
|306
|173
|Oregon St.
|3
|2
|124
|105
|6
|2
|261
|182
|Washington
|3
|2
|187
|167
|6
|2
|323
|221
|Arizona St.
|2
|3
|139
|163
|3
|5
|217
|230
|Washington St.
|1
|4
|110
|128
|4
|4
|189
|166
|Arizona
|1
|4
|172
|212
|3
|5
|258
|299
|California
|1
|4
|116
|149
|3
|5
|187
|200
|Colorado
|1
|4
|100
|185
|1
|7
|130
|313
|Stanford
|1
|5
|132
|206
|3
|5
|189
|230
___
Friday’s Games
Oregon St. at Washington, 10:30 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Oregon at Colorado, 3:30 p.m.
Washington St. at Stanford, 3:30 p.m.
Arizona at Utah, 7:30 p.m.
California at Southern Cal, 10:30 p.m.
UCLA at Arizona St., 10:30 p.m.
Friday, Nov. 11
Colorado at Southern Cal, 9:30 p.m.
Saturday, Nov. 12
Washington at Oregon, TBA
Stanford at Utah, TBA
California at Oregon St., TBA
Arizona at UCLA, TBA
Arizona St. at Washington St., 3:30 p.m.
PATRIOT LEAGUE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Holy Cross
|4
|0
|169
|83
|8
|0
|305
|166
|Fordham
|2
|1
|151
|119
|6
|2
|396
|317
|Colgate
|2
|1
|57
|66
|3
|5
|150
|226
|Lafayette
|1
|2
|65
|68
|2
|6
|94
|167
|Lehigh
|1
|2
|66
|78
|1
|7
|128
|236
|Georgetown
|1
|3
|111
|134
|2
|6
|194
|292
|Bucknell
|1
|3
|40
|111
|1
|7
|76
|219
___
Saturday’s Games
Lehigh at Holy Cross, Noon
St. Francis (Pa.) at Georgetown, 12:30 p.m.
Lafayette at Colgate, 1 p.m.
Fordham at Bucknell, 1 p.m.
Saturday, Nov. 12
Bryant at Holy Cross, Noon
Colgate at Lehigh, Noon
Bucknell at Georgetown, 12:30 p.m.
Lafayette at Fordham, 1 p.m.
PIONEER LEAGUE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|St. Thomas (Minn.)
|5
|0
|186
|113
|7
|1
|274
|169
|Butler
|4
|1
|144
|86
|6
|2
|237
|167
|Davidson
|4
|1
|179
|91
|6
|2
|289
|149
|Dayton
|4
|1
|105
|96
|6
|2
|189
|168
|Valparaiso
|3
|2
|158
|134
|4
|4
|212
|214
|San Diego
|2
|2
|113
|90
|3
|4
|211
|161
|Marist
|3
|3
|153
|156
|3
|5
|168
|237
|Stetson
|1
|3
|106
|118
|3
|4
|189
|185
|Morehead St.
|1
|4
|121
|172
|2
|6
|196
|312
|Drake
|1
|5
|101
|170
|1
|8
|143
|285
|Presbyterian
|0
|6
|82
|222
|1
|8
|124
|375
___
Saturday’s Games
Stetson at Davidson, 1 p.m.
Marist at Morehead St., 1 p.m.
Dayton at Presbyterian, 1 p.m.
St. Thomas (Minn.) at Valparaiso, 2 p.m.
Butler at San Diego, 4 p.m.
Saturday, Nov. 12
Valparaiso at Marist, Noon
Morehead St. at Dayton, 1 p.m.
Butler at Drake, 2 p.m.
Stetson at St. Thomas (Minn.), 2 p.m.
Davidson at San Diego, 5 p.m.
SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE
East
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Georgia
|5
|0
|213
|59
|8
|0
|334
|84
|Tennessee
|4
|0
|174
|101
|8
|0
|395
|168
|Kentucky
|2
|3
|92
|123
|5
|3
|191
|159
|South Carolina
|2
|3
|101
|153
|5
|3
|242
|197
|Missouri
|2
|3
|93
|91
|4
|4
|191
|172
|Florida
|1
|4
|128
|168
|4
|4
|240
|239
|Vanderbilt
|0
|4
|45
|179
|3
|5
|213
|293
West
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Mississippi
|4
|1
|173
|154
|8
|1
|337
|194
|Alabama
|4
|1
|207
|107
|7
|1
|345
|133
|LSU
|4
|1
|155
|128
|6
|2
|281
|169
|Arkansas
|2
|3
|149
|169
|5
|3
|270
|255
|Mississippi St.
|2
|3
|121
|129
|5
|3
|254
|183
|Auburn
|1
|4
|105
|166
|3
|5
|183
|239
|Texas A&M
|1
|4
|119
|148
|3
|5
|181
|174
___
Saturday’s Games
Florida at Texas A&M, Noon
Kentucky at Missouri, Noon
Tennessee at Georgia, 3:30 p.m.
Liberty at Arkansas, 4 p.m.
Alabama at LSU, 7 p.m.
South Carolina at Vanderbilt, 7:30 p.m.
Auburn at Mississippi St., 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, Nov. 12
Missouri at Tennessee, Noon
LSU at Arkansas, Noon
Vanderbilt at Kentucky, Noon
Alabama at Mississippi, 3:30 p.m.
South Carolina at Florida, 4 p.m.
Georgia at Mississippi St., 7 p.m.
Texas A&M at Auburn, 7:30 p.m.
SOUTHERN CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Samford
|5
|0
|190
|101
|7
|1
|250
|179
|Furman
|5
|1
|187
|121
|7
|2
|275
|175
|Mercer
|5
|1
|239
|101
|7
|2
|363
|170
|Chattanooga
|4
|1
|157
|74
|6
|2
|236
|139
|Wofford
|2
|3
|100
|158
|2
|6
|129
|235
|The Citadel
|2
|4
|83
|145
|2
|6
|93
|223
|W. Carolina
|1
|4
|117
|182
|3
|5
|263
|276
|ETSU
|1
|6
|210
|250
|3
|6
|299
|260
|VMI
|0
|5
|68
|219
|1
|7
|124
|305
___
Saturday’s Games
Chattanooga at The Citadel, 2 p.m.
Wofford at W. Carolina, 2 p.m.
VMI at Samford, 3 p.m.
Saturday, Nov. 12
W. Carolina at ETSU, 1 p.m.
Samford at Chattanooga, 1:30 p.m.
VMI at Wofford, 1:30 p.m.
Va. Lynchburg at The Citadel, 2 p.m.
Furman at Mercer, 3 p.m.
SOUTHLAND CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Northwestern St.
|3
|0
|108
|70
|3
|5
|182
|314
|Incarnate Word
|3
|1
|174
|85
|8
|1
|443
|183
|Texas A&M Commerce
|3
|1
|109
|81
|5
|3
|266
|144
|SE Louisiana
|2
|1
|97
|93
|5
|3
|262
|193
|Nicholls
|2
|2
|109
|112
|2
|7
|174
|338
|Houston Christian
|1
|3
|67
|121
|2
|6
|161
|262
|Lamar
|1
|3
|102
|145
|1
|7
|167
|293
|McNeese St.
|0
|4
|97
|156
|1
|7
|175
|295
___
Saturday’s Games
Houston Christian at Incarnate Word, 3 p.m.
Northwestern St. at Texas A&M Commerce, 3 p.m.
SE Louisiana at Lamar, 4 p.m.
E. Illinois at McNeese St., 8 p.m.
Saturday, Nov. 12
McNeese St. at Houston Christian, 3 p.m.
Texas A&M Commerce at Nicholls, 4 p.m.
Lamar at New Mexico St., 4 p.m.
Northwestern St. at SE Louisiana, 7 p.m.
SOUTHWESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
East
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Jackson St.
|5
|0
|217
|30
|8
|0
|321
|71
|Florida A&M
|4
|1
|122
|113
|6
|2
|189
|196
|Alabama St.
|3
|2
|91
|90
|5
|3
|142
|161
|Alabama A&M
|3
|2
|148
|151
|3
|5
|168
|276
|Bethune-Cookman
|2
|3
|164
|195
|2
|6
|203
|339
|MVSU
|0
|5
|65
|182
|0
|8
|95
|280
West
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Prairie View
|4
|1
|170
|145
|5
|3
|251
|218
|Southern U.
|3
|2
|125
|92
|5
|3
|279
|164
|Texas Southern
|3
|2
|118
|100
|4
|4
|206
|213
|Alcorn St.
|2
|3
|118
|118
|3
|5
|175
|220
|Grambling St.
|1
|4
|115
|133
|2
|6
|189
|278
|Ark.-Pine Bluff
|0
|5
|78
|182
|2
|6
|209
|290
___
Thursday’s Games
Alabama A&M at MVSU, 7:30 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Alcorn St. at Prairie View, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Ark.-Pine Bluff at Grambling St., 3 p.m.
Alabama St. at Bethune-Cookman, 4 p.m.
Southern U. at Florida A&M, 6 p.m.
Jackson St. at Texas Southern, 7 p.m.
Saturday, Nov. 12
MVSU at Southern U., 3 p.m.
Prairie View at Ark.-Pine Bluff, 3 p.m.
Bethune-Cookman at Alcorn St., 3 p.m.
Florida A&M at Alabama St., 3 p.m.
Jackson St. vs. Alabama A&M at Mobile, Ala., 5 p.m.
Grambling St. at Texas Southern, 7 p.m.
SUN BELT CONFERENCE
East
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Coastal Carolina
|4
|1
|148
|137
|7
|1
|255
|218
|James Madison
|3
|2
|164
|132
|5
|2
|271
|146
|Appalachian St.
|2
|2
|126
|113
|5
|3
|295
|193
|Georgia Southern
|2
|2
|136
|136
|5
|3
|295
|243
|Georgia St.
|2
|2
|113
|133
|3
|5
|227
|259
|Old Dominion
|2
|2
|118
|106
|3
|5
|197
|216
|Marshall
|1
|3
|59
|75
|4
|4
|199
|140
West
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Troy
|4
|1
|98
|69
|6
|2
|180
|141
|South Alabama
|3
|1
|98
|64
|6
|2
|253
|141
|Southern Miss.
|3
|1
|89
|84
|5
|3
|214
|177
|Louisiana-Lafayette
|2
|3
|119
|111
|4
|4
|213
|172
|Texas State
|1
|3
|77
|101
|3
|5
|173
|193
|Louisiana-Monroe
|1
|3
|104
|131
|2
|6
|180
|301
|Arkansas St.
|1
|5
|131
|188
|2
|7
|233
|280
___
Thursday’s Games
Appalachian St. at Coastal Carolina, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Marshall at Old Dominion, 2 p.m.
Georgia St. at Southern Miss., 3 p.m.
South Alabama at Georgia Southern, 4 p.m.
Troy at Louisiana-Lafayette, 5 p.m.
Texas State at Louisiana-Monroe, 5 p.m.
James Madison at Louisville, 7:30 p.m.
Thursday, Nov. 10
Georgia Southern at Louisiana-Lafayette, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, Nov. 12
James Madison at Old Dominion, 1 p.m.
Louisiana-Monroe at Georgia St., 1 p.m.
Umass at Arkansas St., 3 p.m.
Army at Troy, 3:30 p.m.
Appalachian St. at Marshall, 3:30 p.m.
Texas State at South Alabama, 5 p.m.
Southern Miss. at Coastal Carolina, 7:30 p.m.
WESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Sam Houston St.
|3
|0
|75
|50
|5
|2
|130
|125
|Abilene Christian
|2
|0
|47
|28
|5
|3
|216
|171
|Stephen F. Austin
|2
|2
|142
|126
|5
|4
|346
|285
|Tarleton St.
|1
|2
|87
|121
|5
|3
|241
|237
|S. Utah
|1
|3
|127
|121
|3
|5
|223
|252
|Utah Tech
|1
|3
|87
|119
|2
|6
|204
|270
___
Saturday’s Games
S. Utah at Utah Tech, 8 p.m.
Abilene Christian at Tarleton St., 8 p.m.
Saturday, Nov. 12
Abilene Christian at Sam Houston St., 1 p.m.
Tarleton St. at Utah Tech, 3 p.m.
Lincoln University (CA) at S. Utah, 3 p.m.
Cent. Arkansas at Stephen F. Austin, 5 p.m.
MAJOR INDEPENDENTS
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Liberty
|7
|1
|249
|172
|Notre Dame
|5
|3
|227
|177
|BYU
|4
|5
|265
|280
|Uconn
|4
|5
|158
|236
|Army
|3
|4
|229
|206
|New Mexico St.
|3
|5
|128
|216
|Umass
|1
|7
|97
|247
___
Friday’s Games
Umass at Uconn, 7 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Army vs. Air Force at Arlington, Texas, 11:30 a.m.
Liberty at Arkansas, 4 p.m.
BYU at Boise St., 7 p.m.
Clemson at Notre Dame, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, Nov. 12
Liberty at Uconn, Noon
Navy vs. Notre Dame at Baltimore, Noon
Umass at Arkansas St., 3 p.m.
Army at Troy, 3:30 p.m.
Lamar at New Mexico St., 4 p.m.
