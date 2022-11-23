Thanksgiving: What's open and closed on Thanksgiving | Biden's Thanksgiving tradition | Best and worst times to hit the roads | What's the value of an instant-read thermometer? | Grocery store hours on Thanksgiving
Home » Sports » England's Kane trains ahead…

England’s Kane trains ahead of World Cup match against U.S.

The Associated Press

November 23, 2022, 9:13 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

DOHA, Qatar (AP) — England captain Harry Kane trained Wednesday and could be recovered from his ankle injury to play against the United States in the World Cup.

Kane was injured Monday in England’s 6-2 win over Iran.

“I think he’s good,” said England goalkeeper Jordan Pickford. “He will probably be a little bit sore, but I think he’s fine. He’s out on the grass with us today and that’s good. He’s our captain and he’s fine.”

His recovery will be a relief to coach Gareth Southgate and England fans ahead of Friday’s match against the Americans.

Team doctors were concerned about the extent of the damage sustained by Kane and ordered scans on his right ankle. Kane won the Golden Boot at the 2018 World Cup as the tournament’s leading goal scorer.

“Harry is an unbelievable player, he sets the example in the squad, he’s a leader,” said Pickford. “He’s the captain and we all look up to him.”

___

AP World Cup coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/world-cup and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

___

James Robson is at https://twitter.com/jamesalanrobson

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Other Sports News | Soccer News | Sports

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up