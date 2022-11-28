All Times EST
EASTERN CONFERENCE
North Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Worcester
|17
|14
|2
|1
|0
|29
|73
|44
|Newfoundland
|17
|13
|3
|1
|0
|27
|73
|41
|Reading
|14
|8
|5
|1
|0
|17
|43
|39
|Trois-Rivieres
|15
|7
|7
|1
|0
|15
|51
|57
|Maine
|16
|6
|9
|1
|0
|13
|47
|55
|Adirondack
|13
|4
|5
|3
|1
|12
|36
|46
|Norfolk
|18
|2
|15
|1
|0
|5
|40
|87
South Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Florida
|15
|9
|3
|2
|1
|21
|47
|38
|Atlanta
|14
|9
|4
|1
|0
|19
|45
|37
|Savannah
|12
|7
|2
|3
|0
|17
|39
|32
|Greenville
|15
|7
|5
|3
|0
|17
|43
|48
|South Carolina
|13
|7
|4
|1
|1
|16
|52
|43
|Jacksonville
|14
|8
|6
|0
|0
|16
|39
|41
|Orlando
|15
|4
|8
|2
|1
|11
|38
|56
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Cincinnati
|14
|10
|1
|2
|1
|23
|58
|32
|Indy
|16
|10
|5
|1
|0
|21
|59
|47
|Kalamazoo
|14
|7
|6
|1
|0
|15
|38
|38
|Wheeling
|15
|7
|8
|0
|0
|14
|35
|43
|Fort Wayne
|14
|5
|6
|1
|2
|13
|47
|61
|Toledo
|14
|5
|8
|0
|1
|11
|37
|44
|Iowa
|14
|3
|8
|2
|1
|9
|42
|61
Mountain Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Idaho
|15
|12
|2
|1
|0
|25
|62
|30
|Wichita
|15
|8
|5
|2
|0
|18
|44
|48
|Kansas City
|14
|8
|5
|1
|0
|17
|59
|57
|Tulsa
|15
|6
|5
|4
|0
|16
|49
|58
|Rapid City
|16
|8
|8
|0
|0
|16
|56
|52
|Utah
|14
|7
|7
|0
|0
|14
|41
|46
|Allen
|14
|5
|8
|1
|0
|11
|39
|51
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.
Sunday’s Games
Indy 3, Kalamazoo 2
Iowa 4, Cincinnati 3
Wheeling 4, Toledo 1
Tulsa 5, Wichita 2
Monday’s Games
No games scheduled
Tuesday’s Games
Savannah at Atlanta, 7 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Kalamazoo at Florida, 7:30 p.m.
Indy at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.
Kansas City at Iowa, 8:05 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Kalamazoo at Orlando, 7 p.m.
South Carolina at Savannah, 7 p.m.
Jacksonville at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.
Indy at Tulsa, 8:05 p.m.
