All Times EST EASTERN CONFERENCE North Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Worcester 17 14 2 1…

All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

North Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Worcester 17 14 2 1 0 29 73 44 Newfoundland 17 13 3 1 0 27 73 41 Reading 14 8 5 1 0 17 43 39 Trois-Rivieres 15 7 7 1 0 15 51 57 Maine 16 6 9 1 0 13 47 55 Adirondack 13 4 5 3 1 12 36 46 Norfolk 18 2 15 1 0 5 40 87

South Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Florida 15 9 3 2 1 21 47 38 Atlanta 14 9 4 1 0 19 45 37 Savannah 12 7 2 3 0 17 39 32 Greenville 15 7 5 3 0 17 43 48 South Carolina 13 7 4 1 1 16 52 43 Jacksonville 14 8 6 0 0 16 39 41 Orlando 15 4 8 2 1 11 38 56

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Cincinnati 14 10 1 2 1 23 58 32 Indy 16 10 5 1 0 21 59 47 Kalamazoo 14 7 6 1 0 15 38 38 Wheeling 15 7 8 0 0 14 35 43 Fort Wayne 14 5 6 1 2 13 47 61 Toledo 14 5 8 0 1 11 37 44 Iowa 14 3 8 2 1 9 42 61

Mountain Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Idaho 15 12 2 1 0 25 62 30 Wichita 15 8 5 2 0 18 44 48 Kansas City 14 8 5 1 0 17 59 57 Tulsa 15 6 5 4 0 16 49 58 Rapid City 16 8 8 0 0 16 56 52 Utah 14 7 7 0 0 14 41 46 Allen 14 5 8 1 0 11 39 51

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Saturday’s Games

Newfoundland 9, Maine 6

Worcester 4, Norfolk 3

Atlanta 4, South Carolina 3

Kalamazoo 4, Indy 2

Orlando 4, Florida 3

Reading 3, Adirondack 2

Savannah 3, Jacksonville 2

Fort Wayne 5, Toledo 3

Iowa 4, Cincinnati 3

Wichita 3, Tulsa 2

Rapid City 7, Kansas City 5

Idaho 5, Allen 2

Utah 5, Trois-Rivieres 4

Sunday’s Games

Indy 3, Kalamazoo 2

Iowa 4, Cincinnati 3

Wheeling 4, Toledo 1

Tulsa 5, Wichita 2

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

Savannah at Atlanta, 7 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Kalamazoo at Florida, 7:30 p.m.

Indy at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.

Kansas City at Iowa, 8:05 p.m.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.