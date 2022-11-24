All Times EST EASTERN CONFERENCE North Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Worcester 15 13 2 0…

All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

North Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Worcester 15 13 2 0 0 26 65 36 Newfoundland 15 12 2 1 0 25 62 32 Reading 12 6 5 1 0 13 39 37 Trois-Rivieres 13 6 6 1 0 13 41 48 Maine 14 6 7 1 0 13 41 45 Adirondack 11 3 5 2 1 9 31 41 Norfolk 16 1 15 0 0 2 32 79

South Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Florida 13 8 3 1 1 18 40 32 Jacksonville 12 8 4 0 0 16 35 34 Savannah 10 6 1 3 0 15 35 28 South Carolina 11 7 3 1 0 15 48 36 Greenville 14 6 5 3 0 15 39 45 Atlanta 11 6 4 1 0 13 36 32 Orlando 13 3 8 1 1 8 31 49

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Cincinnati 11 9 1 0 1 19 46 24 Indy 13 8 4 1 0 17 49 39 Wheeling 13 6 7 0 0 12 30 38 Kalamazoo 11 5 5 1 0 11 28 32 Fort Wayne 11 4 4 1 2 11 39 46 Toledo 11 4 6 0 1 9 27 32 Iowa 11 1 7 2 1 5 32 50

Mountain Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Idaho 13 10 2 1 0 21 52 27 Wichita 12 7 3 2 0 16 36 35 Kansas City 12 7 4 1 0 15 50 47 Rapid City 14 7 7 0 0 14 46 43 Utah 12 6 6 0 0 12 32 36 Allen 12 5 6 1 0 11 36 41 Tulsa 12 4 5 3 0 11 36 50

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Wednesday’s Games

Adirondack 3, Newfoundland 2

Greenville 6, Orlando 2

Jacksonville 4, Florida 3

Kalamazoo 3, Iowa 2

Maine 5, Reading 3

Worcester 4, Norfolk 1

Wheeling 4, Indy 2

Cincinnati 5, Toledo 3

Tulsa 3, Wichita 1

Rapid City 5, Kansas City 2

Idaho 7, Allen 4

Thursday’s Games

Greenville at Orlando, 12 p.m.

Savannah at Atlanta, 7 p.m.

Cincinnati at Fort Wayne, 7:30 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Worcester at Norfolk, 6:05 p.m.

Florida at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.

Iowa at Indy, 7 p.m.

Newfoundland at Adirondack, 7 p.m.

South Carolina at Atlanta, 7 p.m.

Wheeling at Kalamazoo, 7 p.m.

Fort Wayne at Toledo, 7:15 p.m.

Reading at Maine, 7:15 p.m.

Wichita at Tulsa, 8:05 p.m.

Kansas City at Rapid City, 9:05 p.m.

Allen at Idaho, 9:10 p.m.

Trois-Rivieres at Utah, 9:10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Newfoundland at Maine, 6 p.m.

Worcester at Norfolk, 6:05 p.m.

Florida at Orlando, 7 p.m.

Kalamazoo at Indy, 7 p.m.

Reading at Adirondack, 7 p.m.

Savannah at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.

South Carolina at Atlanta, 7 p.m.

Toledo at Fort Wayne, 7:30 p.m.

Cincinnati at Iowa, 8:05 p.m.

Tulsa at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.

Kansas City at Rapid City, 9:05 p.m.

Allen at Idaho, 9:10 p.m.

Trois-Rivieres at Utah, 9:10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Indy at Kalamazoo, 3 p.m.

Cincinnati at Iowa, 3:05 p.m.

Toledo at Wheeling, 4:10 p.m.

Wichita at Tulsa, 5:05 p.m.

