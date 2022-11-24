Thanksgiving: What's open and closed on Thanksgiving | Weather on Thanksgiving Day | Safely tossing grease from feast | Best times to hit the roads | Grocery store hours
ECHL Glance

The Associated Press

November 24, 2022, 10:09 AM

All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

North Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Worcester 15 13 2 0 0 26 65 36
Newfoundland 15 12 2 1 0 25 62 32
Reading 12 6 5 1 0 13 39 37
Trois-Rivieres 13 6 6 1 0 13 41 48
Maine 14 6 7 1 0 13 41 45
Adirondack 11 3 5 2 1 9 31 41
Norfolk 16 1 15 0 0 2 32 79

South Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Florida 13 8 3 1 1 18 40 32
Jacksonville 12 8 4 0 0 16 35 34
Savannah 10 6 1 3 0 15 35 28
South Carolina 11 7 3 1 0 15 48 36
Greenville 14 6 5 3 0 15 39 45
Atlanta 11 6 4 1 0 13 36 32
Orlando 13 3 8 1 1 8 31 49

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Cincinnati 11 9 1 0 1 19 46 24
Indy 13 8 4 1 0 17 49 39
Wheeling 13 6 7 0 0 12 30 38
Kalamazoo 11 5 5 1 0 11 28 32
Fort Wayne 11 4 4 1 2 11 39 46
Toledo 11 4 6 0 1 9 27 32
Iowa 11 1 7 2 1 5 32 50

Mountain Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Idaho 13 10 2 1 0 21 52 27
Wichita 12 7 3 2 0 16 36 35
Kansas City 12 7 4 1 0 15 50 47
Rapid City 14 7 7 0 0 14 46 43
Utah 12 6 6 0 0 12 32 36
Allen 12 5 6 1 0 11 36 41
Tulsa 12 4 5 3 0 11 36 50

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Wednesday’s Games

Adirondack 3, Newfoundland 2

Greenville 6, Orlando 2

Jacksonville 4, Florida 3

Kalamazoo 3, Iowa 2

Maine 5, Reading 3

Worcester 4, Norfolk 1

Wheeling 4, Indy 2

Cincinnati 5, Toledo 3

Tulsa 3, Wichita 1

Rapid City 5, Kansas City 2

Idaho 7, Allen 4

Thursday’s Games

Greenville at Orlando, 12 p.m.

Savannah at Atlanta, 7 p.m.

Cincinnati at Fort Wayne, 7:30 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Worcester at Norfolk, 6:05 p.m.

Florida at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.

Iowa at Indy, 7 p.m.

Newfoundland at Adirondack, 7 p.m.

South Carolina at Atlanta, 7 p.m.

Wheeling at Kalamazoo, 7 p.m.

Fort Wayne at Toledo, 7:15 p.m.

Reading at Maine, 7:15 p.m.

Wichita at Tulsa, 8:05 p.m.

Kansas City at Rapid City, 9:05 p.m.

Allen at Idaho, 9:10 p.m.

Trois-Rivieres at Utah, 9:10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Newfoundland at Maine, 6 p.m.

Worcester at Norfolk, 6:05 p.m.

Florida at Orlando, 7 p.m.

Kalamazoo at Indy, 7 p.m.

Reading at Adirondack, 7 p.m.

Savannah at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.

South Carolina at Atlanta, 7 p.m.

Toledo at Fort Wayne, 7:30 p.m.

Cincinnati at Iowa, 8:05 p.m.

Tulsa at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.

Kansas City at Rapid City, 9:05 p.m.

Allen at Idaho, 9:10 p.m.

Trois-Rivieres at Utah, 9:10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Indy at Kalamazoo, 3 p.m.

Cincinnati at Iowa, 3:05 p.m.

Toledo at Wheeling, 4:10 p.m.

Wichita at Tulsa, 5:05 p.m.

