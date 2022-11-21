All Times EST
EASTERN CONFERENCE
North Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Newfoundland
|14
|12
|1
|1
|0
|25
|60
|29
|Worcester
|14
|12
|2
|0
|0
|24
|61
|35
|Reading
|11
|6
|4
|1
|0
|13
|36
|32
|Trois-Rivieres
|13
|6
|6
|1
|0
|13
|41
|48
|Maine
|13
|5
|7
|1
|0
|11
|36
|42
|Adirondack
|10
|2
|5
|2
|1
|7
|28
|39
|Norfolk
|15
|1
|14
|0
|0
|2
|31
|75
South Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Florida
|12
|8
|3
|1
|0
|17
|37
|28
|Savannah
|10
|6
|1
|3
|0
|15
|35
|28
|South Carolina
|11
|7
|3
|1
|0
|15
|48
|36
|Jacksonville
|11
|7
|4
|0
|0
|14
|31
|31
|Atlanta
|11
|6
|4
|1
|0
|13
|36
|32
|Greenville
|13
|5
|5
|3
|0
|13
|33
|43
|Orlando
|12
|3
|7
|1
|1
|8
|29
|43
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Cincinnati
|10
|8
|1
|0
|1
|17
|41
|21
|Indy
|12
|8
|3
|1
|0
|17
|47
|35
|Fort Wayne
|11
|4
|4
|1
|2
|11
|39
|46
|Wheeling
|12
|5
|7
|0
|0
|10
|26
|36
|Kalamazoo
|10
|4
|5
|1
|0
|9
|25
|30
|Toledo
|10
|4
|5
|0
|1
|9
|24
|27
|Iowa
|10
|1
|7
|1
|1
|4
|30
|47
Mountain Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Idaho
|12
|9
|2
|1
|0
|19
|45
|23
|Wichita
|11
|7
|2
|2
|0
|16
|35
|32
|Kansas City
|11
|7
|3
|1
|0
|15
|48
|42
|Utah
|12
|6
|6
|0
|0
|12
|32
|36
|Rapid City
|13
|6
|7
|0
|0
|12
|41
|41
|Allen
|11
|5
|5
|1
|0
|11
|32
|34
|Tulsa
|11
|3
|5
|3
|0
|9
|33
|49
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.
Sunday’s Games
Kalamazoo 4, Iowa 3
South Carolina 3, Orlando 1
Indy 6, Wheeling 1
Kansas City 5, Wichita 4
Rapid City 4, Tulsa 3
Idaho 3, Utah 2
Monday’s Games
No games scheduled
Tuesday’s Games
No games scheduled
Wednesday’s Games
Florida at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.
Greenville at Orlando, 7 p.m.
Iowa at Kalamazoo, 7 p.m.
Newfoundland at Adirondack, 7 p.m.
Reading at Maine, 7 p.m.
Worcester at Norfolk, 7:05 p.m.
Indy at Wheeling, 7:10 p.m.
Toledo at Cincinnati, 7:35 p.m.
Tulsa at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.
Kansas City at Rapid City, 9:05 p.m.
Allen at Idaho, 9:10 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Greenville at Orlando, 12 p.m.
Savannah at Atlanta, 7 p.m.
Cincinnati at Fort Wayne, 7:30 p.m.
