All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

North Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Newfoundland 14 12 1 1 0 25 60 29 Worcester 14 12 2 0 0 24 61 35 Reading 11 6 4 1 0 13 36 32 Trois-Rivieres 13 6 6 1 0 13 41 48 Maine 13 5 7 1 0 11 36 42 Adirondack 10 2 5 2 1 7 28 39 Norfolk 15 1 14 0 0 2 31 75

South Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Florida 12 8 3 1 0 17 37 28 Savannah 10 6 1 3 0 15 35 28 South Carolina 11 7 3 1 0 15 48 36 Jacksonville 11 7 4 0 0 14 31 31 Atlanta 11 6 4 1 0 13 36 32 Greenville 13 5 5 3 0 13 33 43 Orlando 12 3 7 1 1 8 29 43

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Cincinnati 10 8 1 0 1 17 41 21 Indy 12 8 3 1 0 17 47 35 Fort Wayne 11 4 4 1 2 11 39 46 Wheeling 12 5 7 0 0 10 26 36 Kalamazoo 10 4 5 1 0 9 25 30 Toledo 10 4 5 0 1 9 24 27 Iowa 10 1 7 1 1 4 30 47

Mountain Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Idaho 12 9 2 1 0 19 45 23 Wichita 11 7 2 2 0 16 35 32 Kansas City 11 7 3 1 0 15 48 42 Utah 12 6 6 0 0 12 32 36 Rapid City 13 6 7 0 0 12 41 41 Allen 11 5 5 1 0 11 32 34 Tulsa 11 3 5 3 0 9 33 49

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Sunday’s Games

Kalamazoo 4, Iowa 3

South Carolina 3, Orlando 1

Indy 6, Wheeling 1

Kansas City 5, Wichita 4

Rapid City 4, Tulsa 3

Idaho 3, Utah 2

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Wednesday’s Games

Florida at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.

Greenville at Orlando, 7 p.m.

Iowa at Kalamazoo, 7 p.m.

Newfoundland at Adirondack, 7 p.m.

Reading at Maine, 7 p.m.

Worcester at Norfolk, 7:05 p.m.

Indy at Wheeling, 7:10 p.m.

Toledo at Cincinnati, 7:35 p.m.

Tulsa at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.

Kansas City at Rapid City, 9:05 p.m.

Allen at Idaho, 9:10 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Greenville at Orlando, 12 p.m.

Savannah at Atlanta, 7 p.m.

Cincinnati at Fort Wayne, 7:30 p.m.

