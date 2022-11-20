All Times EST
EASTERN CONFERENCE
North Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Newfoundland
|14
|12
|1
|1
|0
|25
|60
|29
|Worcester
|14
|12
|2
|0
|0
|24
|61
|35
|Reading
|11
|6
|4
|1
|0
|13
|36
|32
|Trois-Rivieres
|13
|6
|6
|1
|0
|13
|41
|48
|Maine
|13
|5
|7
|1
|0
|11
|36
|42
|Adirondack
|10
|2
|5
|2
|1
|7
|28
|39
|Norfolk
|15
|1
|14
|0
|0
|2
|31
|75
South Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Florida
|12
|8
|3
|1
|0
|17
|37
|28
|Savannah
|10
|6
|1
|3
|0
|15
|35
|28
|Jacksonville
|11
|7
|4
|0
|0
|14
|31
|31
|South Carolina
|10
|6
|3
|1
|0
|13
|45
|35
|Atlanta
|11
|6
|4
|1
|0
|13
|36
|32
|Greenville
|13
|5
|5
|3
|0
|13
|33
|43
|Orlando
|11
|3
|6
|1
|1
|8
|28
|40
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Cincinnati
|10
|8
|1
|0
|1
|17
|41
|21
|Indy
|11
|7
|3
|1
|0
|15
|41
|34
|Fort Wayne
|11
|4
|4
|1
|2
|11
|39
|46
|Wheeling
|11
|5
|6
|0
|0
|10
|25
|30
|Toledo
|10
|4
|5
|0
|1
|9
|24
|27
|Kalamazoo
|9
|3
|5
|1
|0
|7
|21
|27
|Iowa
|9
|1
|7
|1
|0
|3
|27
|43
Mountain Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Idaho
|11
|8
|2
|1
|0
|17
|42
|21
|Wichita
|10
|7
|2
|1
|0
|15
|31
|27
|Kansas City
|10
|6
|3
|1
|0
|13
|43
|38
|Utah
|11
|6
|5
|0
|0
|12
|30
|33
|Allen
|11
|5
|5
|1
|0
|11
|32
|34
|Rapid City
|12
|5
|7
|0
|0
|10
|37
|38
|Tulsa
|10
|3
|5
|2
|0
|8
|30
|45
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.
Saturday’s Games
Trois-Rivieres 5, Norfolk 0
Maine 2, Newfoundland 0
South Carolina 5, Orlando 1
Florida 3, Atlanta 2
Jacksonville 3, Savannah 2
Worcester 7, Greenville 0
Indy 4, Toledo 3
Allen 5, Fort Wayne 4
Rapid City 9, Tulsa 1
Sunday’s Games
Kalamazoo at Iowa, 3:05 p.m.
Orlando at South Carolina, 3:05 p.m.
Wheeling at Indy, 5 p.m.
Kansas City at Wichita, 5:05 p.m.
Rapid City at Tulsa, 5:05 p.m.
Idaho at Utah, 5:10 p.m.
Monday’s Games
No games scheduled
Tuesday’s Games
No games scheduled
Wednesday’s Games
Florida at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.
Greenville at Orlando, 7 p.m.
Iowa at Kalamazoo, 7 p.m.
Newfoundland at Adirondack, 7 p.m.
Reading at Maine, 7 p.m.
Worcester at Norfolk, 7:05 p.m.
Indy at Wheeling, 7:10 p.m.
Toledo at Cincinnati, 7:35 p.m.
Tulsa at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.
Kansas City at Rapid City, 9:05 p.m.
Allen at Idaho, 9:10 p.m.
Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.