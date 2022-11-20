All Times EST EASTERN CONFERENCE North Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Newfoundland 14 12 1 1…

All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

North Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Newfoundland 14 12 1 1 0 25 60 29 Worcester 14 12 2 0 0 24 61 35 Reading 11 6 4 1 0 13 36 32 Trois-Rivieres 13 6 6 1 0 13 41 48 Maine 13 5 7 1 0 11 36 42 Adirondack 10 2 5 2 1 7 28 39 Norfolk 15 1 14 0 0 2 31 75

South Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Florida 12 8 3 1 0 17 37 28 Savannah 10 6 1 3 0 15 35 28 Jacksonville 11 7 4 0 0 14 31 31 South Carolina 10 6 3 1 0 13 45 35 Atlanta 11 6 4 1 0 13 36 32 Greenville 13 5 5 3 0 13 33 43 Orlando 11 3 6 1 1 8 28 40

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Cincinnati 10 8 1 0 1 17 41 21 Indy 11 7 3 1 0 15 41 34 Fort Wayne 11 4 4 1 2 11 39 46 Wheeling 11 5 6 0 0 10 25 30 Toledo 10 4 5 0 1 9 24 27 Kalamazoo 9 3 5 1 0 7 21 27 Iowa 9 1 7 1 0 3 27 43

Mountain Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Idaho 11 8 2 1 0 17 42 21 Wichita 10 7 2 1 0 15 31 27 Kansas City 10 6 3 1 0 13 43 38 Utah 11 6 5 0 0 12 30 33 Allen 11 5 5 1 0 11 32 34 Rapid City 12 5 7 0 0 10 37 38 Tulsa 10 3 5 2 0 8 30 45

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Saturday’s Games

Trois-Rivieres 5, Norfolk 0

Maine 2, Newfoundland 0

South Carolina 5, Orlando 1

Florida 3, Atlanta 2

Jacksonville 3, Savannah 2

Worcester 7, Greenville 0

Indy 4, Toledo 3

Allen 5, Fort Wayne 4

Rapid City 9, Tulsa 1

Sunday’s Games

Kalamazoo at Iowa, 3:05 p.m.

Orlando at South Carolina, 3:05 p.m.

Wheeling at Indy, 5 p.m.

Kansas City at Wichita, 5:05 p.m.

Rapid City at Tulsa, 5:05 p.m.

Idaho at Utah, 5:10 p.m.

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Wednesday’s Games

Florida at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.

Greenville at Orlando, 7 p.m.

Iowa at Kalamazoo, 7 p.m.

Newfoundland at Adirondack, 7 p.m.

Reading at Maine, 7 p.m.

Worcester at Norfolk, 7:05 p.m.

Indy at Wheeling, 7:10 p.m.

Toledo at Cincinnati, 7:35 p.m.

Tulsa at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.

Kansas City at Rapid City, 9:05 p.m.

Allen at Idaho, 9:10 p.m.

