All Times EST EASTERN CONFERENCE North Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Newfoundland 13 12 0 1…

All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

North Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Newfoundland 13 12 0 1 0 25 60 27 Worcester 13 11 2 0 0 22 54 35 Reading 11 6 4 1 0 13 36 32 Trois-Rivieres 12 5 6 1 0 11 36 48 Maine 12 4 7 1 0 9 34 42 Adirondack 10 2 5 2 1 7 28 39 Norfolk 14 1 13 0 0 2 31 70

South Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Florida 11 7 3 1 0 15 34 26 Savannah 9 6 1 2 0 14 33 25 Atlanta 10 6 3 1 0 13 34 29 Greenville 12 5 4 3 0 13 33 36 Jacksonville 10 6 4 0 0 12 28 29 South Carolina 9 5 3 1 0 11 40 34 Orlando 10 3 5 1 1 8 27 35

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Cincinnati 10 8 1 0 1 17 41 21 Indy 10 6 3 1 0 13 37 31 Fort Wayne 10 4 4 1 1 10 35 41 Wheeling 11 5 6 0 0 10 25 30 Toledo 9 4 4 0 1 9 21 23 Kalamazoo 9 3 5 1 0 7 21 27 Iowa 9 1 7 1 0 3 27 43

Mountain Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Idaho 11 8 2 1 0 17 42 21 Wichita 10 7 2 1 0 15 31 27 Kansas City 10 6 3 1 0 13 43 38 Utah 11 6 5 0 0 12 30 33 Allen 10 4 5 1 0 9 27 30 Tulsa 9 3 4 2 0 8 29 36 Rapid City 11 4 7 0 0 8 28 37

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Friday’s Games

Newfoundland 5, Maine 4

Reading 5, Adirondack 2

Trois-Rivieres 6, Norfolk 4

Jacksonville 4, South Carolina 3

Worcester 3, Greenville 2

Wheeling 2, Toledo 1

Florida 5, Atlanta 4

Savannah 2, Orlando 1

Cincinnati 4, Allen 1

Idaho 4, Utah 0

Saturday’s Games

Norfolk at Trois-Rivieres, 3 p.m.

Maine at Newfoundland, 5:30 p.m.

Orlando at South Carolina, 6:05 p.m.

Atlanta at Florida, 7 p.m.

Jacksonville at Savannah, 7 p.m.

Greenville at Worcester, 7:05 p.m.

Indy at Toledo, 7:15 p.m.

Allen at Fort Wayne, 7:30 p.m.

Rapid City at Tulsa, 8:05 p.m.

Idaho at Utah, 9:10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Kalamazoo at Iowa, 3:05 p.m.

Orlando at South Carolina, 3:05 p.m.

Wheeling at Indy, 5 p.m.

Kansas City at Wichita, 5:05 p.m.

Rapid City at Tulsa, 5:05 p.m.

Idaho at Utah, 5:10 p.m.

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.