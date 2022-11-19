All Times EST
EASTERN CONFERENCE
North Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Newfoundland
|13
|12
|0
|1
|0
|25
|60
|27
|Worcester
|13
|11
|2
|0
|0
|22
|54
|35
|Reading
|11
|6
|4
|1
|0
|13
|36
|32
|Trois-Rivieres
|12
|5
|6
|1
|0
|11
|36
|48
|Maine
|12
|4
|7
|1
|0
|9
|34
|42
|Adirondack
|10
|2
|5
|2
|1
|7
|28
|39
|Norfolk
|14
|1
|13
|0
|0
|2
|31
|70
South Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Florida
|11
|7
|3
|1
|0
|15
|34
|26
|Savannah
|9
|6
|1
|2
|0
|14
|33
|25
|Atlanta
|10
|6
|3
|1
|0
|13
|34
|29
|Greenville
|12
|5
|4
|3
|0
|13
|33
|36
|Jacksonville
|10
|6
|4
|0
|0
|12
|28
|29
|South Carolina
|9
|5
|3
|1
|0
|11
|40
|34
|Orlando
|10
|3
|5
|1
|1
|8
|27
|35
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Cincinnati
|10
|8
|1
|0
|1
|17
|41
|21
|Indy
|10
|6
|3
|1
|0
|13
|37
|31
|Fort Wayne
|10
|4
|4
|1
|1
|10
|35
|41
|Wheeling
|11
|5
|6
|0
|0
|10
|25
|30
|Toledo
|9
|4
|4
|0
|1
|9
|21
|23
|Kalamazoo
|9
|3
|5
|1
|0
|7
|21
|27
|Iowa
|9
|1
|7
|1
|0
|3
|27
|43
Mountain Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Idaho
|11
|8
|2
|1
|0
|17
|42
|21
|Wichita
|10
|7
|2
|1
|0
|15
|31
|27
|Kansas City
|10
|6
|3
|1
|0
|13
|43
|38
|Utah
|11
|6
|5
|0
|0
|12
|30
|33
|Allen
|10
|4
|5
|1
|0
|9
|27
|30
|Tulsa
|9
|3
|4
|2
|0
|8
|29
|36
|Rapid City
|11
|4
|7
|0
|0
|8
|28
|37
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.
Friday’s Games
Newfoundland 5, Maine 4
Reading 5, Adirondack 2
Trois-Rivieres 6, Norfolk 4
Jacksonville 4, South Carolina 3
Worcester 3, Greenville 2
Wheeling 2, Toledo 1
Florida 5, Atlanta 4
Savannah 2, Orlando 1
Cincinnati 4, Allen 1
Idaho 4, Utah 0
Saturday’s Games
Norfolk at Trois-Rivieres, 3 p.m.
Maine at Newfoundland, 5:30 p.m.
Orlando at South Carolina, 6:05 p.m.
Atlanta at Florida, 7 p.m.
Jacksonville at Savannah, 7 p.m.
Greenville at Worcester, 7:05 p.m.
Indy at Toledo, 7:15 p.m.
Allen at Fort Wayne, 7:30 p.m.
Rapid City at Tulsa, 8:05 p.m.
Idaho at Utah, 9:10 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Kalamazoo at Iowa, 3:05 p.m.
Orlando at South Carolina, 3:05 p.m.
Wheeling at Indy, 5 p.m.
Kansas City at Wichita, 5:05 p.m.
Rapid City at Tulsa, 5:05 p.m.
Idaho at Utah, 5:10 p.m.
Monday’s Games
No games scheduled
Tuesday’s Games
No games scheduled
Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.