All Times EST EASTERN CONFERENCE North Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Newfoundland 11 10 0 1…

All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

North Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Newfoundland 11 10 0 1 0 21 50 23 Worcester 11 10 1 0 0 20 49 27 Reading 9 4 4 1 0 9 25 28 Maine 10 4 6 0 0 8 30 32 Trois-Rivieres 10 3 6 1 0 7 24 41 Adirondack 8 2 4 1 1 6 23 30 Norfolk 12 1 11 0 0 2 24 58

South Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Florida 9 6 2 1 0 13 27 19 Savannah 8 5 1 2 0 12 31 24 South Carolina 7 5 2 0 0 10 37 27 Atlanta 8 5 3 0 0 10 27 22 Jacksonville 9 5 4 0 0 10 24 26 Greenville 10 4 4 2 0 10 27 30 Orlando 8 2 5 1 0 5 23 33

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Cincinnati 8 7 0 0 1 15 33 15 Indy 9 6 2 1 0 13 34 25 Toledo 8 4 3 0 1 9 20 21 Fort Wayne 9 3 4 1 1 8 29 38 Wheeling 10 4 6 0 0 8 23 29 Kalamazoo 9 3 5 1 0 7 21 27 Iowa 9 1 7 1 0 3 27 43

Mountain Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Idaho 10 7 2 1 0 15 38 21 Wichita 10 7 2 1 0 15 31 27 Utah 10 6 4 0 0 12 30 29 Kansas City 9 5 3 1 0 11 37 33 Rapid City 10 4 6 0 0 8 26 34 Allen 8 3 4 1 0 7 21 22 Tulsa 7 2 3 2 0 6 21 28

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Sunday’s Games

Newfoundland 5, Norfolk 3

Atlanta 4, Savannah 3

Indy 2, Kalamazoo 1

Trois-Rivieres 2, Orlando 1

Florida 3, Greenville 1

Fort Wayne 5, Wheeling 1

Wichita 5, Kansas City 2

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

Tulsa at Kansas City, 11:35 a.m.

South Carolina at Orlando, 7 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Maine at Newfoundland, 5:30 p.m.

Greenville at Adirondack, 7 p.m.

Norfolk at Trois-Rivieres, 7 p.m.

Reading at Worcester, 7:05 p.m.

Atlanta at Florida, 7:30 p.m.

Allen at Cincinnati, 7:35 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Fort Wayne at Indy, 7 p.m.

Rapid City at Tulsa, 8:05 p.m.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.