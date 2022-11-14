All Times EST
EASTERN CONFERENCE
North Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Newfoundland
|11
|10
|0
|1
|0
|21
|50
|23
|Worcester
|11
|10
|1
|0
|0
|20
|49
|27
|Reading
|9
|4
|4
|1
|0
|9
|25
|28
|Maine
|10
|4
|6
|0
|0
|8
|30
|32
|Trois-Rivieres
|10
|3
|6
|1
|0
|7
|24
|41
|Adirondack
|8
|2
|4
|1
|1
|6
|23
|30
|Norfolk
|12
|1
|11
|0
|0
|2
|24
|58
South Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Florida
|9
|6
|2
|1
|0
|13
|27
|19
|Savannah
|8
|5
|1
|2
|0
|12
|31
|24
|South Carolina
|7
|5
|2
|0
|0
|10
|37
|27
|Atlanta
|8
|5
|3
|0
|0
|10
|27
|22
|Jacksonville
|9
|5
|4
|0
|0
|10
|24
|26
|Greenville
|10
|4
|4
|2
|0
|10
|27
|30
|Orlando
|8
|2
|5
|1
|0
|5
|23
|33
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Cincinnati
|8
|7
|0
|0
|1
|15
|33
|15
|Indy
|9
|6
|2
|1
|0
|13
|34
|25
|Toledo
|8
|4
|3
|0
|1
|9
|20
|21
|Fort Wayne
|9
|3
|4
|1
|1
|8
|29
|38
|Wheeling
|10
|4
|6
|0
|0
|8
|23
|29
|Kalamazoo
|9
|3
|5
|1
|0
|7
|21
|27
|Iowa
|9
|1
|7
|1
|0
|3
|27
|43
Mountain Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Idaho
|10
|7
|2
|1
|0
|15
|38
|21
|Wichita
|10
|7
|2
|1
|0
|15
|31
|27
|Utah
|10
|6
|4
|0
|0
|12
|30
|29
|Kansas City
|9
|5
|3
|1
|0
|11
|37
|33
|Rapid City
|10
|4
|6
|0
|0
|8
|26
|34
|Allen
|8
|3
|4
|1
|0
|7
|21
|22
|Tulsa
|7
|2
|3
|2
|0
|6
|21
|28
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.
Sunday’s Games
Newfoundland 5, Norfolk 3
Atlanta 4, Savannah 3
Indy 2, Kalamazoo 1
Trois-Rivieres 2, Orlando 1
Florida 3, Greenville 1
Fort Wayne 5, Wheeling 1
Wichita 5, Kansas City 2
Monday’s Games
No games scheduled
Tuesday’s Games
Tulsa at Kansas City, 11:35 a.m.
South Carolina at Orlando, 7 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Maine at Newfoundland, 5:30 p.m.
Greenville at Adirondack, 7 p.m.
Norfolk at Trois-Rivieres, 7 p.m.
Reading at Worcester, 7:05 p.m.
Atlanta at Florida, 7:30 p.m.
Allen at Cincinnati, 7:35 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Fort Wayne at Indy, 7 p.m.
Rapid City at Tulsa, 8:05 p.m.
