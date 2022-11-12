ELECTIONS: Md. Election Results | DC Election Results | Virginia Election Results | Council races and bond questions | National News
Home » Sports » ECHL Glance

ECHL Glance

The Associated Press

November 12, 2022, 10:09 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

North Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Worcester 10 9 1 0 0 18 46 25
Newfoundland 9 8 0 1 0 17 41 19
Maine 9 4 5 0 0 8 29 28
Reading 8 3 4 1 0 7 21 27
Adirondack 7 2 4 1 0 5 21 27
Trois-Rivieres 8 2 5 1 0 5 20 35
Norfolk 10 1 9 0 0 2 20 49

South Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Savannah 7 5 1 1 0 11 28 20
Florida 7 5 2 0 0 10 22 15
South Carolina 7 5 2 0 0 10 37 27
Atlanta 7 4 3 0 0 8 23 19
Jacksonville 8 4 4 0 0 8 19 24
Greenville 8 3 3 2 0 8 23 25
Orlando 7 2 4 1 0 5 22 31

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Cincinnati 7 6 0 0 1 13 28 13
Indy 7 5 1 1 0 11 30 19
Toledo 7 4 2 0 1 9 19 18
Wheeling 8 4 4 0 0 8 21 22
Kalamazoo 7 2 4 1 0 5 17 24
Fort Wayne 7 1 4 1 1 4 22 36
Iowa 8 1 7 0 0 2 25 40

Mountain Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Idaho 9 7 2 0 0 14 35 17
Utah 9 6 3 0 0 12 28 25
Wichita 8 5 2 1 0 11 23 23
Kansas City 7 4 2 1 0 9 29 27
Tulsa 6 2 2 2 0 6 20 22
Rapid City 9 3 6 0 0 6 22 31
Allen 7 2 4 1 0 5 17 20

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Friday’s Games

Newfoundland 7, Norfolk 1

Adirondack 4, Worcester 3

Wheeling 5, Kalamazoo 1

Reading 5, Maine 3

Cincinnati 4, Indy 3

Toledo 2, Fort Wayne 1

Kansas City 8, Iowa 5

Utah 4, Allen 2

Wichita 4, Tulsa 3

Idaho 4, Rapid City 2

Atlanta at Orlando, ppd

Trois-Rivieres at Jacksonville, ppd

Saturday’s Games

Norfolk at Newfoundland, 5:30 p.m.

Reading at Maine, 6 p.m.

Trois-Rivieres at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.

Worcester at Adirondack, 7 p.m.

Florida at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.

Fort Wayne at Wheeling, 7:10 p.m.

Kalamazoo at Toledo, 7:15 p.m.

Indy at Cincinnati, 7:35 p.m.

Iowa at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.

Tulsa at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.

Utah at Allen, 8:05 p.m.

Idaho at Rapid City, 9:05 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Norfolk at Newfoundland, 2:30 p.m.

Indy at Kalamazoo, 3 p.m.

Savannah at Atlanta, 3 p.m.

Trois-Rivieres at Orlando, 3 p.m.

Florida at Greenville, 3:05 p.m.

Fort Wayne at Wheeling, 4:10 p.m.

Kansas City at Wichita, 5:05 p.m.

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

Tulsa at Kansas City, 11:35 a.m.

South Carolina at Orlando, 7 p.m.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up