All Times EST EASTERN CONFERENCE North Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Worcester 10 9 1 0…

All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

North Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Worcester 10 9 1 0 0 18 46 25 Newfoundland 9 8 0 1 0 17 41 19 Maine 9 4 5 0 0 8 29 28 Reading 8 3 4 1 0 7 21 27 Adirondack 7 2 4 1 0 5 21 27 Trois-Rivieres 8 2 5 1 0 5 20 35 Norfolk 10 1 9 0 0 2 20 49

South Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Savannah 7 5 1 1 0 11 28 20 Florida 7 5 2 0 0 10 22 15 South Carolina 7 5 2 0 0 10 37 27 Atlanta 7 4 3 0 0 8 23 19 Jacksonville 8 4 4 0 0 8 19 24 Greenville 8 3 3 2 0 8 23 25 Orlando 7 2 4 1 0 5 22 31

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Cincinnati 7 6 0 0 1 13 28 13 Indy 7 5 1 1 0 11 30 19 Toledo 7 4 2 0 1 9 19 18 Wheeling 8 4 4 0 0 8 21 22 Kalamazoo 7 2 4 1 0 5 17 24 Fort Wayne 7 1 4 1 1 4 22 36 Iowa 8 1 7 0 0 2 25 40

Mountain Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Idaho 9 7 2 0 0 14 35 17 Utah 9 6 3 0 0 12 28 25 Wichita 8 5 2 1 0 11 23 23 Kansas City 7 4 2 1 0 9 29 27 Tulsa 6 2 2 2 0 6 20 22 Rapid City 9 3 6 0 0 6 22 31 Allen 7 2 4 1 0 5 17 20

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Friday’s Games

Newfoundland 7, Norfolk 1

Adirondack 4, Worcester 3

Wheeling 5, Kalamazoo 1

Reading 5, Maine 3

Cincinnati 4, Indy 3

Toledo 2, Fort Wayne 1

Kansas City 8, Iowa 5

Utah 4, Allen 2

Wichita 4, Tulsa 3

Idaho 4, Rapid City 2

Atlanta at Orlando, ppd

Trois-Rivieres at Jacksonville, ppd

Saturday’s Games

Norfolk at Newfoundland, 5:30 p.m.

Reading at Maine, 6 p.m.

Trois-Rivieres at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.

Worcester at Adirondack, 7 p.m.

Florida at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.

Fort Wayne at Wheeling, 7:10 p.m.

Kalamazoo at Toledo, 7:15 p.m.

Indy at Cincinnati, 7:35 p.m.

Iowa at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.

Tulsa at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.

Utah at Allen, 8:05 p.m.

Idaho at Rapid City, 9:05 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Norfolk at Newfoundland, 2:30 p.m.

Indy at Kalamazoo, 3 p.m.

Savannah at Atlanta, 3 p.m.

Trois-Rivieres at Orlando, 3 p.m.

Florida at Greenville, 3:05 p.m.

Fort Wayne at Wheeling, 4:10 p.m.

Kansas City at Wichita, 5:05 p.m.

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

Tulsa at Kansas City, 11:35 a.m.

South Carolina at Orlando, 7 p.m.

