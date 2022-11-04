ELECTIONS: Maryland voter guide | Virginia voter guide | DC Voter guide | Prince William Co. Republicans wins elections case | Marylanders to vote on marijuana legalization
Home » Sports » ECHL Glance

ECHL Glance

The Associated Press

November 4, 2022, 10:09 AM

All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE

North Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Worcester 6 6 0 0 0 12 29 14
Newfoundland 6 5 0 1 0 11 26 15
Maine 6 4 2 0 0 8 23 15
Reading 5 1 3 1 0 3 11 19
Trois-Rivieres 6 1 4 1 0 3 15 26
Norfolk 6 1 5 0 0 2 12 28
Adirondack 4 0 4 0 0 0 8 19

South Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Savannah 4 4 0 0 0 8 19 13
South Carolina 4 3 1 0 0 6 20 13
Florida 3 2 1 0 0 4 9 7
Jacksonville 3 2 1 0 0 4 7 5
Atlanta 5 3 2 0 0 6 16 15
Greenville 5 2 2 1 0 5 18 16
Orlando 3 0 2 1 0 1 6 13

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Cincinnati 5 4 0 0 1 9 21 9
Indy 4 3 1 0 0 6 17 12
Toledo 3 2 1 0 0 4 9 7
Kalamazoo 4 2 2 0 0 4 12 10
Fort Wayne 5 1 2 1 1 4 19 27
Wheeling 4 1 3 0 0 2 7 13
Iowa 5 0 5 0 0 0 11 25

Mountain Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Idaho 5 4 1 0 0 8 20 10
Kansas City 4 3 1 0 0 6 15 11
Wichita 4 2 1 1 0 5 11 11
Allen 4 2 2 0 0 4 11 10
Rapid City 5 2 3 0 0 4 15 16
Utah 5 2 3 0 0 4 10 15
Tulsa 3 1 2 0 0 2 10 13

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Thursday’s Games

No games scheduled

Friday’s Games

Adirondack at Trois-Rivieres, 7 p.m.

Iowa at Indy, 7 p.m.

Orlando at Atlanta, 7 p.m.

Toledo at Kalamazoo, 7 p.m.

Wheeling at Reading, 7 p.m.

Savannah at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.

Newfoundland at Maine, 7:15 p.m.

Jacksonville at Florida, 7:30 p.m.

Allen at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.

Utah at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.

Rapid City at Idaho, 9:10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Adirondack at Trois-Rivieres, 3 p.m.

Newfoundland at Maine, 6 p.m.

Atlanta at South Carolina, 6:05 p.m.

Greenville at Savannah, 7 p.m.

Jacksonville at Florida, 7 p.m.

Kalamazoo at Indy, 7 p.m.

Wheeling at Reading, 7 p.m.

Norfolk at Worcester, 7:05 p.m.

Cincinnati at Toledo, 7:15 p.m.

Utah at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.

Wichita at Tulsa, 8:05 p.m.

Rapid City at Idaho, 9:10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Fort Wayne at Iowa, 3:05 p.m.

Norfolk at Worcester, 3:05 p.m.

Orlando at South Carolina, 3:05 p.m.

Tulsa at Wichita, 5:05 p.m.

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

