EASTERN CONFERENCE
North Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Worcester
|6
|6
|0
|0
|0
|12
|29
|14
|Newfoundland
|6
|5
|0
|1
|0
|11
|26
|15
|Maine
|6
|4
|2
|0
|0
|8
|23
|15
|Reading
|5
|1
|3
|1
|0
|3
|11
|19
|Trois-Rivieres
|6
|1
|4
|1
|0
|3
|15
|26
|Norfolk
|6
|1
|5
|0
|0
|2
|12
|28
|Adirondack
|4
|0
|4
|0
|0
|0
|8
|19
South Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Savannah
|4
|4
|0
|0
|0
|8
|19
|13
|South Carolina
|4
|3
|1
|0
|0
|6
|20
|13
|Florida
|3
|2
|1
|0
|0
|4
|9
|7
|Jacksonville
|3
|2
|1
|0
|0
|4
|7
|5
|Atlanta
|5
|3
|2
|0
|0
|6
|16
|15
|Greenville
|5
|2
|2
|1
|0
|5
|18
|16
|Orlando
|3
|0
|2
|1
|0
|1
|6
|13
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Cincinnati
|5
|4
|0
|0
|1
|9
|21
|9
|Indy
|4
|3
|1
|0
|0
|6
|17
|12
|Toledo
|3
|2
|1
|0
|0
|4
|9
|7
|Kalamazoo
|4
|2
|2
|0
|0
|4
|12
|10
|Fort Wayne
|5
|1
|2
|1
|1
|4
|19
|27
|Wheeling
|4
|1
|3
|0
|0
|2
|7
|13
|Iowa
|5
|0
|5
|0
|0
|0
|11
|25
Mountain Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Idaho
|5
|4
|1
|0
|0
|8
|20
|10
|Kansas City
|4
|3
|1
|0
|0
|6
|15
|11
|Wichita
|4
|2
|1
|1
|0
|5
|11
|11
|Allen
|4
|2
|2
|0
|0
|4
|11
|10
|Rapid City
|5
|2
|3
|0
|0
|4
|15
|16
|Utah
|5
|2
|3
|0
|0
|4
|10
|15
|Tulsa
|3
|1
|2
|0
|0
|2
|10
|13
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.
Thursday’s Games
No games scheduled
Friday’s Games
Adirondack at Trois-Rivieres, 7 p.m.
Iowa at Indy, 7 p.m.
Orlando at Atlanta, 7 p.m.
Toledo at Kalamazoo, 7 p.m.
Wheeling at Reading, 7 p.m.
Savannah at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.
Newfoundland at Maine, 7:15 p.m.
Jacksonville at Florida, 7:30 p.m.
Allen at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.
Utah at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.
Rapid City at Idaho, 9:10 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Adirondack at Trois-Rivieres, 3 p.m.
Newfoundland at Maine, 6 p.m.
Atlanta at South Carolina, 6:05 p.m.
Greenville at Savannah, 7 p.m.
Jacksonville at Florida, 7 p.m.
Kalamazoo at Indy, 7 p.m.
Wheeling at Reading, 7 p.m.
Norfolk at Worcester, 7:05 p.m.
Cincinnati at Toledo, 7:15 p.m.
Utah at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.
Wichita at Tulsa, 8:05 p.m.
Rapid City at Idaho, 9:10 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Fort Wayne at Iowa, 3:05 p.m.
Norfolk at Worcester, 3:05 p.m.
Orlando at South Carolina, 3:05 p.m.
Tulsa at Wichita, 5:05 p.m.
Monday’s Games
No games scheduled
