DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Defending champion France becomes 1st team to reach round of 16 at World Cup in Qatar.
Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.
{{headline}}
November 26, 2022, 12:57 PM
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Defending champion France becomes 1st team to reach round of 16 at World Cup in Qatar.
Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.