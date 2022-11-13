Cadence Bank Houston Open Scores

Sunday
At Memorial Park Golf Course
Houston
Purse: $8.4 million
Yardage: 7,412; Par: 70
Final Round
|Tony Finau
|65-62-68-69—264
|Tyson Alexander
|66-66-70-66—268
|Ben Taylor
|66-68-65-70—269
|Trey Mullinax
|67-66-72-67—272
|Alex Noren
|65-66-73-68—272
|Alex Smalley
|71-64-70-67—272
|Adam Hadwin
|70-65-70-68—273
|Aaron Rai
|70-64-70-69—273
|Joseph Bramlett
|70-65-70-69—274
|Joel Dahmen
|67-68-68-71—274
|Stephan Jaeger
|70-67-70-67—274
|Keith Mitchell
|66-70-70-68—274
|Justin Rose
|67-69-66-72—274
|Scottie Scheffler
|70-66-71-67—274
|Gary Woodland
|69-67-67-71—274
|Wyndham Clark
|66-68-68-73—275
|Jason Day
|69-69-69-68—275
|Ben Griffin
|67-67-71-70—275
|Mackenzie Hughes
|66-68-70-71—275
|Scott Piercy
|67-70-67-71—275
|Patrick Rodgers
|68-63-73-71—275
|Martin Laird
|68-69-73-66—276
|David Lipsky
|66-73-70-67—276
|Sahith Theegala
|71-68-73-64—276
|Aaron Wise
|65-71-71-69—276
|Callum Tarren
|73-66-70-68—277
|Ryan Armour
|72-68-66-72—278
|Austin Cook
|68-67-71-72—278
|James Hahn
|68-65-71-74—278
|Cole Hammer
|74-65-71-68—278
|Russell Knox
|69-65-70-74—278
|Maverick McNealy
|67-72-69-70—278
|Davis Riley
|71-64-71-72—278
|Kyle Westmoreland
|68-72-69-69—278
|Eric Cole
|71-68-69-71—279
|Si Woo Kim
|68-69-69-73—279
|Andrew Putnam
|68-70-71-70—279
|Carl Yuan
|67-66-77-69—279
|Harris English
|69-69-69-73—280
|Harry Hall
|69-70-72-69—280
|Adam Svensson
|73-67-72-68—280
|Travis Vick
|68-69-71-72—280
|Erik Barnes
|68-71-70-72—281
|Will Gordon
|68-71-73-69—281
|Davis Thompson
|68-71-74-68—281
|Kevin Tway
|71-69-70-71—281
|Zack Fischer
|69-70-74-69—282
|Seonghyeon Kim
|68-70-74-70—282
|Michael Kim
|70-68-73-71—282
|Francesco Molinari
|69-71-72-70—282
|Justin Suh
|69-68-71-74—282
|Robby Shelton
|71-68-73-71—283
|Byeong Hun An
|70-67-75-72—284
|Denny McCarthy
|67-72-70-75—284
|Matthew NeSmith
|74-64-78-68—284
|Nick Watney
|69-71-72-72—284
|Stewart Cink
|68-71-74-72—285
|Zach Johnson
|69-70-72-74—285
|Luke List
|69-70-69-77—285
|Taylor Montgomery
|71-68-76-70—285
|Sam Stevens
|70-69-71-75—285
|Paul Haley
|72-68-74-72—286
|Brandon Wu
|71-69-71-75—286
|Seung-Yul Noh
|71-67-74-75—287
|Matthias Schwab
|73-65-77-72—287
|Taylor Pendrith
|66-72-71-79—288
|Max McGreevy
|66-73-75-77—291
|Zecheng Dou
|67-72-76-78—293
|Brendan Steele
|67-70-73-WD
