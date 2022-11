Brazil 2, Serbia 0

Serbia 0 0 — 0 Brazil 0 2 — 2 First Half_None. Second Half_1, Brazil, Richarlison, 62nd minute; 2, Brazil,…

Serbia 0 0 — 0 Brazil 0 2 — 2

First Half_None.

Second Half_1, Brazil, Richarlison, 62nd minute; 2, Brazil, Richarlison, (Junior), 73rd.

Goalies_Serbia, Vanja Milinkovic-Savic, Predrag Rajkovic, Marko Dmitrovic; Brazil, Alisson, Ederson, Weverton.

Yellow Cards_Pavlovic, Serbia, 7th; Gudelj, Serbia, 49th; Lukic, Serbia, 64th.

Referee_Alireza Faghani. Assistant Referees_Mohammad Reza Mansouri, Hossein Mohammadreza Abolfazil, Abdulla Ali Al-Marri. 4th Official_Maguette Ndiaye.

A_88,103.

