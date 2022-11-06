ELECTIONS: Maryland voter guide | Virginia voter guide | DC voter guide | Analysis: It's down to the wire | Cheney endorses Virginia's Spanberger
Home » Sports » American Wright scores 9th…

American Wright scores 9th goal of season for Antalyaspor

The Associated Press

November 6, 2022, 12:08 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

American forward Haji Wright scored his ninth goal of the season, spurring Antalyaspor’s comeback from a two-goal deficit in a 4-2 win over visiting Fatih Karagümrükon Sunday in the Turkish Super League.

Wright scored from 6 yards in the 35th minute on a diving header from Bünyamin Balcı’s cross.

Wright, a 24-year-old from Los Angeles, is competing with Jesús Ferreira, Ricardo Pepi, Josh Sargent and Jordan Pejok for forward spots on the U.S. World Cup roster.

Antalyaspor plays Pendikspor in a Turkish Cup fourth-round match on Wednesday, the day U.S. coach Gregg Berhalter announces his 26-man squad.

___

AP World Cup coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/world-cup and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Other Sports News | Soccer News | Sports

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up