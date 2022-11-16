AL Cy Young Award Voting Ballots

Name, Affiliation Chapter 1st 2nd 3rd 4th 5th Noah Trister, The Associated Press BAL Verlander Ohtani Cease Manoah Valdez Steve…

Name, Affiliation Chapter 1st 2nd 3rd 4th 5th Noah Trister, The Associated Press BAL Verlander Ohtani Cease Manoah Valdez Steve Melewski, MASNSports.com BAL Verlander Cease Manoah Ohtani McClanahan Christopher Smith, MassLive.com BOS Verlander Manoah Cease Ohtani McClanahan Chad Jennings, The Athletic BOS Verlander Cease Manoah Ohtani McClanahan James Fegan, The Athletic CHI Verlander Cease Manoah Ohtani Valdez LaMond Pope, Chicago Tribune CHI Verlander Cease Manoah Ohtani McClanahan Zack Meisel, The Athletic CLE Verlander Ohtani Cease Manoah Bieber Joe Noga, cleveland.com CLE Verlander Ohtani Manoah Bieber Cease Evan Woodbery, Mlive Media Group DET Verlander Ohtani Manoah Cease Bieber Chris McCosky, Detroit News DET Verlander Cease Ohtani Manoah Cortes Kristie Rieken, The Associated Press HOU Verlander Cease Ohtani Manoah Valdez Brian McTaggart, MLB.com HOU Verlander Cease Manoah Valdez Bieber Jen McCaffrey, The Athletic KC Verlander Cease Manoah Ohtani Valdez Lynn Worthy, Kansas City Star KC Verlander Cease Manoah McClanahan Ohtani Yuichi Matsushita, Kyodo News LA Verlander Ohtani Manoah Cease Valdez Rhett Bollinger, MLB.com LA Verlander Ohtani Cease Manoah Valdez Do-Hyoung Park, MLB.com MIN Verlander Cease Manoah Ohtani Valdez Aaron Gleeman, The Athletic MIN Verlander Cease Ohtani Manoah Valdez Randy Miller, NJ Advance Media NY Verlander Manoah Ohtani Cease Cortes Bryan Hoch, MLB.com NY Verlander Manoah Cease Ohtani Cortes Martín Gallegos, MLB.com OAK Verlander Ohtani Cease Manoah Valdez Eno Sarris, The Athletic OAK Verlander Ohtani Cease Manoah McClanahan Ryan Divish, Seattle Times SEA Verlander Ohtani Cease Manoah Valdez Larry Stone, Seattle Times SEA Verlander Cease Ohtani Manoah Valdez Mark Didtler, Associated Press TB Verlander Manoah Cease Ohtani McClanahan John Romano, Tampa Bay Times TB Verlander Manoah Cease Ohtani McClanahan

