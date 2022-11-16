AL Cy Young Award Voting Ballots

|Name, Affiliation
|Chapter
|1st
|2nd
|3rd
|4th
|5th
|Noah Trister, The Associated Press
|BAL
|Verlander
|Ohtani
|Cease
|Manoah
|Valdez
|Steve Melewski, MASNSports.com
|BAL
|Verlander
|Cease
|Manoah
|Ohtani
|McClanahan
|Christopher Smith, MassLive.com
|BOS
|Verlander
|Manoah
|Cease
|Ohtani
|McClanahan
|Chad Jennings, The Athletic
|BOS
|Verlander
|Cease
|Manoah
|Ohtani
|McClanahan
|James Fegan, The Athletic
|CHI
|Verlander
|Cease
|Manoah
|Ohtani
|Valdez
|LaMond Pope, Chicago Tribune
|CHI
|Verlander
|Cease
|Manoah
|Ohtani
|McClanahan
|Zack Meisel, The Athletic
|CLE
|Verlander
|Ohtani
|Cease
|Manoah
|Bieber
|Joe Noga, cleveland.com
|CLE
|Verlander
|Ohtani
|Manoah
|Bieber
|Cease
|Evan Woodbery, Mlive Media Group
|DET
|Verlander
|Ohtani
|Manoah
|Cease
|Bieber
|Chris McCosky, Detroit News
|DET
|Verlander
|Cease
|Ohtani
|Manoah
|Cortes
|Kristie Rieken, The Associated Press
|HOU
|Verlander
|Cease
|Ohtani
|Manoah
|Valdez
|Brian McTaggart, MLB.com
|HOU
|Verlander
|Cease
|Manoah
|Valdez
|Bieber
|Jen McCaffrey, The Athletic
|KC
|Verlander
|Cease
|Manoah
|Ohtani
|Valdez
|Lynn Worthy, Kansas City Star
|KC
|Verlander
|Cease
|Manoah
|McClanahan
|Ohtani
|Yuichi Matsushita, Kyodo News
|LA
|Verlander
|Ohtani
|Manoah
|Cease
|Valdez
|Rhett Bollinger, MLB.com
|LA
|Verlander
|Ohtani
|Cease
|Manoah
|Valdez
|Do-Hyoung Park, MLB.com
|MIN
|Verlander
|Cease
|Manoah
|Ohtani
|Valdez
|Aaron Gleeman, The Athletic
|MIN
|Verlander
|Cease
|Ohtani
|Manoah
|Valdez
|Randy Miller, NJ Advance Media
|NY
|Verlander
|Manoah
|Ohtani
|Cease
|Cortes
|Bryan Hoch, MLB.com
|NY
|Verlander
|Manoah
|Cease
|Ohtani
|Cortes
|Martín Gallegos, MLB.com
|OAK
|Verlander
|Ohtani
|Cease
|Manoah
|Valdez
|Eno Sarris, The Athletic
|OAK
|Verlander
|Ohtani
|Cease
|Manoah
|McClanahan
|Ryan Divish, Seattle Times
|SEA
|Verlander
|Ohtani
|Cease
|Manoah
|Valdez
|Larry Stone, Seattle Times
|SEA
|Verlander
|Cease
|Ohtani
|Manoah
|Valdez
|Mark Didtler, Associated Press
|TB
|Verlander
|Manoah
|Cease
|Ohtani
|McClanahan
|John Romano, Tampa Bay Times
|TB
|Verlander
|Manoah
|Cease
|Ohtani
|McClanahan
