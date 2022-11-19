2022 World Cup Average Age by Nation

DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Average age of rosters at the 2022 World Cup rosters, as compiled by FIFA:
|Ghana
|24.7
|United States
|25.2
|Spain
|25.3
|Ecuador
|25.6
|Morocco
|26.2
|Senegal
|26.3
|Cameroon
|26.3
|Wales
|26.4
|England
|26.4
|France
|26.5
|Netherlands
|26.6
|Germany
|26.8
|Portugal
|26.8
|Serbia
|26.9
|Canada
|26.9
|Qatar
|27.0
|Switzerland
|27.0
|Poland
|27.0
|Costa Rica
|27.2
|Denmark
|27.2
|Saudi Arabia
|27.3
|Croatia
|27.4
|Australia
|27.5
|Japan
|27.8
|South Korea
|27.8
|Belgium
|27.8
|Uruguay
|27.8
|Argentina
|27.8
|Brazil
|27.9
|Tunisia
|27.9
|Mexico
|28.5
|Iran
|28.9
|Average
|27.0
