2022 World Cup Average Age by Nation

The Associated Press

November 19, 2022, 7:42 AM

DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Average age of rosters at the 2022 World Cup rosters, as compiled by FIFA:

Ghana 24.7
United States 25.2
Spain 25.3
Ecuador 25.6
Morocco 26.2
Senegal 26.3
Cameroon 26.3
Wales 26.4
England 26.4
France 26.5
Netherlands 26.6
Germany 26.8
Portugal 26.8
Serbia 26.9
Canada 26.9
Qatar 27.0
Switzerland 27.0
Poland 27.0
Costa Rica 27.2
Denmark 27.2
Saudi Arabia 27.3
Croatia 27.4
Australia 27.5
Japan 27.8
South Korea 27.8
Belgium 27.8
Uruguay 27.8
Argentina 27.8
Brazil 27.9
Tunisia 27.9
Mexico 28.5
Iran 28.9
Average 27.0

