2022 Silver Slugger Team The Associated Press

Presented by Louisville Slugger Selected by major league coaches and managers. AMERICAN LEAGUE Catcher — Alejandro Kirk, Toronto First base — Nathaniel Lowe, Texas Second base — Jose Altuve, Houston Third base — Jose Ramirez, Cleveland Shortstop — Xander Bogaerts, Boston Outfield — Aaron Judge, New York Outfield — Julio Rodriguez, Seattle Outfield — Mike Trout, Los Angeles Designated hitter — Yordan Alvarez, Houston Utility — Luis Arraez, Minnesota NATIONAL LEAGUE Catcher — J.T. Realmuto, Philadelphia First base — Paul Goldschmidt, St. Louis Second base — Jeff McNeil, New York Third base — Nolan Arenado, St. Louis Shortstop — Trea Turner, Los Angeles Outfield — Mookie Betts, Los Angeles Outfield — Kyle Schwarber, Philadelphia Outfield — Juan Soto, San Diego Designated hitter — Josh Bell, San Diego Utility — Brandon Drury, San Diego