2022 NCAA Women’s Div I Volleyball Tournament Glance

All Times EST First Round Thursday, Dec. 1

UNLV vs. No. 7 Washington St., 4:30 p.m.

No. 6 W. Kentucky vs. Bowling Green, 4:30 p.m.

No. 5 Georgia Tech vs. Wright St., 5 p.m.

Colorado vs. No. 5 Rice, 5:30 p.m.

Kansas vs. No. 7 Miami, 5:30 p.m.

Georgia vs. No. 8 Towson, 6 p.m.

Loyola of Chicago vs. No. 3 Kentucky, 7:30 p.m.

No. 4 Baylor vs. Stephen F. Austin, 8 p.m.

Ball St. vs. No. 4 Marquette, 8 p.m.

No. 2 Nebraska vs. Delaware St., 8 p.m.

No. 1 Texas vs. Fairleigh Dickinson, 9 p.m.

No. 2 San Diego vs. N. Colorado, 10:30 p.m.

Friday, Dec. 2

No. 3 Ohio St. vs. Tennessee St., 7:30 p.m.

High Point vs. No. 6 Southern California, 5 p.m.

No. 7 Florida vs. N. Iowa, 5:30 p.m.

SE Louisiana vs. No. 2 Minnesota, 8 p.m.

No. 4 Creighton vs. Auburn, 7:30 p.m.

South Dakota vs. No. 5 Houston, 4:30 p.m.

No. 8 Hawaii vs. LSU, 7:30 p.m.

Pepperdine vs. No. 1 Stanford, 10 p.m.

Samford vs. No. 1 Louisville, 7 p.m.

No. 8 Purdue vs. Tennessee, 4 p.m.

Loyola Marymount vs. No. 3 Oregon, 10 p.m.

No. 6 Arkansas vs. Utah St., 7:30 p.m.

Colgate vs. No. 2 Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

No. 7 BYU vs. James Madison, 4 p.m.

Florida Gulf Coast vs. No. 6 Iowa St., 4:30 p.m.

No. 3 Florida vs. Florida A&M, 7 p.m.

UMBC vs. No. 4 Penn St., 7:30 p.m.

No. 5 UCF vs. Yale, 5:30 p.m.

TCU vs. No. 8 Washington, 5:30 p.m.

No. 1 Wisconsin vs. Quinnipiac, 8 p.m.<

