2022 Gold Glove Winners

|American League
P — Shane Bieber, Cleveland
C — Jose Trevino, New York
1B — Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Toronto
2B — Andres Gimenez, Cleveland
3B — Ramon Urias, Baltimore
SS — Jeremy Pena, Houston
LF — Steven Kwan, Cleveland
CF — Myles Straw, Cleveland
RF — Kyle Tucker, Houston
UTILITY — DJ LeMahieu, New York
|National League
P — Max Fried, Atlanta
C — J.T. Realmuto, Philadelphia
1B — Christian Walker, Arizona
2B — Brendan Rodgers, Colorado
3B — Nolan Arenado, St. Louis
SS — Dansby Swanson, Atlanta
LF — Ian Happ, Chicago
CF — Trent Grisham, San Diego
RF — Mookie Betts, Los Angeles
UTILITY — Brendan Donovan, St. Louis
