At Keeneland Lexington, Ky. Friday Juvenile Turf Sprint — Mischief Magic Juvenile Turf — Victoria Road Juvenile Fillies — Wonder…

At Keeneland Lexington, Ky. Friday

Juvenile Turf Sprint — Mischief Magic

Juvenile Turf — Victoria Road

Juvenile Fillies — Wonder Wheel

Juvenile Fillies Turf — Mediate

Juvenile — Forte

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.