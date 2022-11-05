ELECTIONS: Maryland voter guide | Virginia voter guide | DC voter guide | Analysis: It's down to the wire | Cheney endorses Virginia's Spanberger
2022 Breeders’ Cup Winners

The Associated Press

November 5, 2022, 6:41 PM

At Keeneland
Lexington, Ky.
Friday

Juvenile Turf Sprint — Mischief Magic

Juvenile Turf — Victoria Road

Juvenile Fillies — Wonder Wheel

Juvenile Fillies Turf — Mediate

Juvenile — Forte

Saturday

Filly & Mare Sprint — Goodnight Olive

Turf Sprint — Caravel

Dirt Mile — Cody’s Wish

Filly & Mare Turf — Tuesday

Sprint — Elite Power

Mile — Modern Games

Distaff — Malathaat

Turf — Rebel’s Romance

Classic — Flightline

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

