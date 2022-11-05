2022 Breeders’ Cup Winners

|At Keeneland
|Lexington, Ky.
|Friday
Juvenile Turf Sprint — Mischief Magic
Juvenile Turf — Victoria Road
Juvenile Fillies — Wonder Wheel
Juvenile Fillies Turf — Mediate
Juvenile — Forte
|Saturday
Filly & Mare Sprint — Goodnight Olive
Turf Sprint — Caravel
Dirt Mile — Cody’s Wish
Filly & Mare Turf — Tuesday
Sprint — Elite Power
Mile — Modern Games
Distaff — Malathaat
Turf — Rebel’s Romance
Classic — Flightline
Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.