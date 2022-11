2022 Breeders’ Cup Results

At Keeneland Lexington, Ky. Friday, Nov. 4 6th_$1,000,000, stk, 2YO, 5½f, tf., clear. Breeders’ Cup Juvenile Turf Sprint 5 Mischief…

At Keeneland Lexington, Ky. Friday, Nov. 4

6th_$1,000,000, stk, 2YO, 5½f, tf., clear.

Breeders’ Cup Juvenile Turf Sprint

5 Mischief Magic (W. Buick) 15.84 7.88 5.92 4 Dramatised (R.Moore) 12.36 7.56 3 Private Creed (J.Rosario) 5.48

Off 3:03. Time 1:02.41. Firm. Scratched_Bushido, Mounsieur Coco, No Nay Hudson. Also Ran_Persian Force, Lady Hollywood , American Apple, Sharp Aza Tack, Love Reigns, Speed Boat Beach, Oxymore, The Platinum Queen, Tylers Tribe. $0.5 Pick 3 (2-2-5) 3 Correct Paid $249.86. $1 Daily Double (2-5) paid $64.79. $1 Exacta (5-4) paid $66.64. $0.1 Superfecta (5-4-3-6) paid $319.02. $0.5 Trifecta (5-4-3) paid $370.48.

7th_$2,000,000, stk, 2YO F, 1 1/16mi, clear.

NetJets Breeders’ Cup Juvenile Fillies

5 Wonder Wheel (T.Gaffalione) 15.00 8.20 5.54 13 Leave No Trace (J.Lezcano) 20.12 12.64 14 Ragin Sea (F.Prat) 5.54

Off 3:42. Time 1:44.90. Fast. Scratched_American Rockette. Also Ran_Sabra Tuff, You’re My Girl, Grand Love, Atomically, And Tell Me Nolies, Alma Rosa, Vegas Magic, Shoplifter, Chocolate Gelato, Chop Chop. $0.5 Pick 4 (2-2-5-5) 4 Correct Paid $2,334.35. $0.5 Pick 3 (2-5-5) 3 Correct Paid $173.37. $1 Daily Double (5-5) paid $61.36. $1 Exacta (5-13) paid $151.44. $0.1 Superfecta (5-13-14-4) paid $1,583.02. $0.5 Trifecta (5-13-14) paid $467.65.

8th_$1,000,000, stk, 2YO F, 1mi, tf., clear.

Breeders’ Cup Juvenile Fillies Turf

10 Meditate (R.Moore) 6.08 4.06 3.28 5 Pleasant Passage (I.Ortiz Jr.) 6.24 4.80 2 Cairo Consort (J.Rosario) 9.78

Off 4:21. Time 1:35.88. Firm. Scratched_Alluring Angel. Also Ran_Midnight Mile, Free Look, Last Call, Comanche Country, Manhattan Jungle, Be Your Best, Delight, Basil Martini, Bling, Spirit Gal, Xigera. $0.5 Pick 3 (5-5-10) 3 Correct Paid $89.34. $1 Daily Double (5-10) paid $32.75. $1 Exacta (10-5) paid $25.55. $0.1 Superfecta (10-5-2-12) paid $423.17. $0.5 Trifecta (10-5-2) paid $203.25.

9th_$2,000,000, stk, 2YO, 1 1/16mi, clear.

FanDuel Breeders’ Cup Juvenile presented by Thoroughbred Aftercare Alliance

4 Forte (I.Ortiz Jr.) 12.04 3.76 2.64 3 Cave Rock (J.Hernandez) 2.56 2.10 10 National Treasure (J.Velazquez) 3.16

Off 5:01. Time 1:36.87. Fast. Also Ran_Blazing Sevens, Curly Jack, Verifying, Hurrican J, Congruent, Wound Up, Lost Ark. $0.5 Pick 3 (5-10-4) 3 Correct Paid $71.34. $1 Daily Double (10-4) paid $33.04. $1 Exacta (4-3) paid $13.65. $0.1 Superfecta (4-3-10-6) paid $13.45. $0.5 Trifecta (4-3-10) paid $22.57.

10th_$1,000,000, stk, 2YO, 1mi, tf., clear.

Breeders’ Cup Juvenile Turf

1 Victoria Road (R.Moore) 13.14 5.64 4.24 4 Silver Knott (W.Buick) 3.20 2.92 9 Nagirroc (M.Franco) 11.06

Off 5:42. Time 1:35.99. Firm. Also Ran_Mo Stash, Battle of Normandy, Gaslight Dancer, Andthewinneris, Packs a Wahlop, Major Dude, I’m Very Busy, Webslinger, Really Good, Reckoning Force, Curly Larry and Mo. $1 Pick 6 Jackpot (2-5-5-1/11/16-4-1)) 6 Correct Paid $27,251.48, 5 Correct Paid $34.44. $0.5 Pick 5 (5-5-10/11/16-4-1) 5 Correct Paid $2,428.02. $0.5 Pick 4 (5-10/11/16-4-1) 4 Correct Paid $449.83. $0.5 Pick 3 (10-4-1) 3 Correct Paid $53.70. $1 Daily Double (4-1) paid $56.12. $1 Exacta (1-4) paid $14.06. $1 Daily Double (4-1) paid $56.12. $0.1 Superfecta (1-4-9-12) paid $603.03. $0.5 Trifecta (1-4-9) paid $170.13.

