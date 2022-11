2022 Breeders’ Cup Results

At Keeneland Lexington, Ky. Friday, Nov. 4 6th_$1,000,000, stk, 2YO, 5½f, tf., clear. Breeders’ Cup Juvenile Turf Sprint 5 Mischief…

Listen now to WTOP News

At Keeneland Lexington, Ky. Friday, Nov. 4

6th_$1,000,000, stk, 2YO, 5½f, tf., clear.

Breeders’ Cup Juvenile Turf Sprint

5 Mischief Magic (W. Buick) 15.84 7.88 5.92 4 Dramatised (R.Moore) 12.36 7.56 3 Private Creed (J.Rosario) 5.48

Off 3:03. Time 1:02.41. Firm. Scratched_Bushido, Mounsieur Coco, No Nay Hudson. Also Ran_Persian Force, Lady Hollywood , American Apple, Sharp Aza Tack, Love Reigns, Speed Boat Beach, Oxymore, The Platinum Queen, Tylers Tribe. $0.5 Pick 3 (2-2-5) 3 Correct Paid $249.86. $1 Daily Double (2-5) paid $64.79. $1 Exacta (5-4) paid $66.64. $0.1 Superfecta (5-4-3-6) paid $319.02. $0.5 Trifecta (5-4-3) paid $370.48.

7th_$2,000,000, stk, 2YO F, 1 1/16mi, clear.

NetJets Breeders’ Cup Juvenile Fillies

5 Wonder Wheel (T.Gaffalione) 15.00 8.20 5.54 13 Leave No Trace (J.Lezcano) 20.12 12.64 14 Ragin Sea (F.Prat) 5.54

Off 3:42. Time 1:44.90. Fast. Scratched_American Rockette. Also Ran_Sabra Tuff, You’re My Girl, Grand Love, Atomically, And Tell Me Nolies, Alma Rosa, Vegas Magic, Shoplifter, Chocolate Gelato, Chop Chop. $0.5 Pick 4 (2-2-5-5) 4 Correct Paid $2,334.35. $0.5 Pick 3 (2-5-5) 3 Correct Paid $173.37. $1 Daily Double (5-5) paid $61.36. $1 Exacta (5-13) paid $151.44. $0.1 Superfecta (5-13-14-4) paid $1,583.02. $0.5 Trifecta (5-13-14) paid $467.65.

8th_$1,000,000, stk, 2YO F, 1mi, tf., clear.

Breeders’ Cup Juvenile Fillies Turf

10 Meditate (R.Moore) 6.08 4.06 3.28 5 Pleasant Passage (I.Ortiz Jr.) 6.24 4.80 2 Cairo Consort (J.Rosario) 9.78

Off 4:21. Time 1:35.88. Firm. Scratched_Alluring Angel. Also Ran_Midnight Mile, Free Look, Last Call, Comanche Country, Manhattan Jungle, Be Your Best, Delight, Basil Martini, Bling, Spirit Gal, Xigera. $0.5 Pick 3 (5-5-10) 3 Correct Paid $89.34. $1 Daily Double (5-10) paid $32.75. $1 Exacta (10-5) paid $25.55. $0.1 Superfecta (10-5-2-12) paid $423.17. $0.5 Trifecta (10-5-2) paid $203.25.

9th_$2,000,000, stk, 2YO, 1 1/16mi, clear.

FanDuel Breeders’ Cup Juvenile presented by Thoroughbred Aftercare Alliance

4 Forte (I.Ortiz Jr.) 12.04 3.76 2.64 3 Cave Rock (J.Hernandez) 2.56 2.10 10 National Treasure (J.Velazquez) 3.16

Off 5:01. Time 1:36.87. Fast. Also Ran_Blazing Sevens, Curly Jack, Verifying, Hurrican J, Congruent, Wound Up, Lost Ark. $0.5 Pick 3 (5-10-4) 3 Correct Paid $71.34. $1 Daily Double (10-4) paid $33.04. $1 Exacta (4-3) paid $13.65. $0.1 Superfecta (4-3-10-6) paid $13.45. $0.5 Trifecta (4-3-10) paid $22.57.

10th_$1,000,000, stk, 2YO, 1mi, tf., clear.

Breeders’ Cup Juvenile Turf

1 Victoria Road (R.Moore) 13.14 5.64 4.24 4 Silver Knott (W.Buick) 3.20 2.92 9 Nagirroc (M.Franco) 11.06

Off 5:42. Time 1:35.99. Firm. Also Ran_Mo Stash, Battle of Normandy, Gaslight Dancer, Andthewinneris, Packs a Wahlop, Major Dude, I’m Very Busy, Webslinger, Really Good, Reckoning Force, Curly Larry and Mo. $1 Pick 6 Jackpot (2-5-5-1/11/16-4-1)) 6 Correct Paid $27,251.48, 5 Correct Paid $34.44. $0.5 Pick 5 (5-5-10/11/16-4-1) 5 Correct Paid $2,428.02. $0.5 Pick 4 (5-10/11/16-4-1) 4 Correct Paid $449.83. $0.5 Pick 3 (10-4-1) 3 Correct Paid $53.70. $1 Daily Double (4-1) paid $56.12. $1 Exacta (1-4) paid $14.06. $1 Daily Double (4-1) paid $56.12. $0.1 Superfecta (1-4-9-12) paid $603.03. $0.5 Trifecta (1-4-9) paid $170.13.

Saturday, Nov. 5

3rd_$1,000,000, stk, 3YO up F&M, 7f, clear.

Breeders’ Cup Filly and Mare Sprint

1 (8) Goodnight Olive (I.Ortiz, Jr.) 5.70 3.82 2.98 4 (13) Echo Zulu (R.Santana) 4.76 3.98 2 (11) Wicked Halo (T.Gaffalione) 6.56

Off 11:53. Time 1:21.61. Fast. Scratched_Hot Peppers. Also Ran_Ce Ce, Obligatory, Chi Town Lady, Edgeway, Lady Rocket, Sterling Silver, Chain of Love, Frank’s Rockette, Slammed. $0.5 Pick 3 (4-2-8) 3 Correct Paid $16.73. $1 Daily Double (2-8) paid $14.31. $1 Exacta (8-13) paid $16.14. $0.1 Superfecta (8-3-11-4) paid $68.17. $0.5 Trifecta (8-13-11) paid $58.43.

4th_$1,000,000, stk, 3YO up, 5½f, tf., clear.

Breeders’ Cup Turf Sprint

2 (10) Caravel (T.Gaffalione) 87.78 30.64 17.68 4 (3) Emaraaty Ana (R.Moore) 20.76 10.58 7 (1) Creative Force (W.Buick) 6.42

Off 12:34. Time 1:01.79. Firm. Scratched_Bran, Dancing Buck. Also Ran_Highfield Princess, Artemus Citylimits, Flotus, Campanelle, Arrest Me Red, Casa Creed, Golden Pal, Cazadero, Go Bears Go, Oceanic, Naval Crown. $0.5 Pick 3 (2-8-10) 3 Correct Paid $465.89. $1 Daily Double (8,10) paid $207.76. $1 Exacta (10-3) paid $881.27. $0.1 Superfecta (10-3-1-6) paid $3,718.33. $0.5 Super High Five (10-3-1-6-14) carryover. $0.5 Trifecta (10-3-1) paid $4,084.15.

5th_$1,000,000, stk, 3YO up, 1mi, clear.

Big Ass Fans Breeders’ Cup Dirt Mile

8 (7) Cody’s Wish (J.Alvarado) 6.32 3.76 2.292 5 (9) Cyberknife (F.Geroux) 4.14 3.54 1 (1) Slow Down Andy (M.Gutierrez) 6.30

Off 1:12. Time 1:35.133. Fast. Scratched_Infromative, Laurel River. Also Ran_Gunite, Law Professor, Three Technique, Simplification, Senor Buscador, Pipeline. $0.5 Pick 3 (8-10-7) 3 Correct paid $357.18. $0.5 Pick 4 (2-8/10-10-6/7/8 paid $1,591.09. $0.5 Pick 5 (2/4/12-2-8/10-10-6/7/8 (4 correct) paid $2.919.36. $0.5 Pick 5 ( 2/4/12-2-8/10-10-6/7/8 (4

correct) paid $13.07. $1 Daily Double (10-7) paid $236.59. $1 Exacta (7-9) paid $13.47. $0.1 Superfecta (7-9-1-5) paid $80.53. $0.5 Super High Five (7-9-1-5-4) paid $2,650.25. $0.5 Trifecta 7-9-1 paid $99.54.

6th_$2,000,000, stk, 3YO up F&M, 1 3/16mi, tf., clear.

Maker’s Mark Breeders’ Cup Filly and Mare Turf

6 (5) Tuesday (R.Moore) 10.38 5.26 4.48 2 (11) In Italian (J.Rosario) 4.84 4.18 4 (1) Lady Speightspeare (L.Saez) 14.08

Off 1:51. Time 1:51.88(NTR). Also Ran_Nashwa, Moira, Mise En Scene, Above the Curve, Virginia Joy, Toy, Family Way, Rougir, Going to Vegas. $0.3 Pick 3 (10-7-5) paid 871.78. $1 Daily Double (7-5) paid $18.34. $1 Exacta (5-11) paid $22.57. $0.1 Superfecta (5-11-1-3) paid $170.28. $0.5 Super High Five (5-11-1-3-12) paid $10,451.74. $0.5 Trifecta (5-11-1) paid $186.11.

7th_$2,000,000, stk, 3YO up, 6f, clear.

Qatar Racing Breeders’ Cup Sprint

2 (6) Elite Power (J.Ortiz) 13.10 6.54 3.54 9 (8) C Z Rocket (F.Prat) 19.64 7.96 7 (9) Jackie’s Warrior (J.Rosario) 2.54

Off 2:32. Time 1:09.11. Fast. Also Ran_Manny Wah, O Besos, Super Ocho, Kimari, American Theorem, Flash of Mischief, Willy Boi, Aloha West. $0.5 Pick 3 (7-5-6) 3 Correct Paid $90.95. $0.5 Pick Four (10-6/7/8/8-5-6)(4 correct) paid $8,408.92. $0.5 Pick Five (8/10-10-6/7/8-5-6) (4 correct) paid 74.91. $0.5 Pick 5 (8/10-10-6/7/8-5-6) (5 correct) paid $24,856.93. $1 Daily Double (5-6) paid $31.61. $1 Exacta (6-8) paid $196.20. $0.1 Superfecta (6-8-9-1) paid $1,097.42. $0.5 Super High Five (6-8-9-1-3) paid $17,747.35. $0.5 Trifecta (6-8-9) paid $342.36.

8th_$2,000,000, stk, 3YO up, 1mi, tf., clear.

FanDuel Breeders’ Cup Mile Presented by PDJF

9 (4) Modern Games (W.Buick) 4.76 3.94 3.04 3 (2) Shirl’s Speight (L.Seaz) 33.28 17.36 13 (13) Kinross (L.Dettori) 7.28

Off 3:12. Time 1:33.96. Firm. Scratched_Gear Jockey, King Cause. Also Ran_Ivar, Malavath, Order of Australia, Pogo, Beyond Brilliant, Smooth Like Strait, Regal Glory, Annapolis, Dreamloper, Front Run the Fed, Domestic Spending. $0.5 Pick 3 (5-6-4) 3 Correct Paid $64.54. $1 Daily Double (6-4) paid $18.07. $1 Exacta (4-2) paid $89.46. $0.1 Superfecta (4-2-13-6) paid $528.33. $0.5 Super High Five (4-2-13-6-9) paid $31,612.28/ $0.5 Trifecta (4-2-13) paid $450.72.

9th_$2,000,000, stk, 3YO up F&M, 1 1/8mi, clear.

Longines Breeders’ Cup Distaff

6 (1) Malathaat (J.Velazquez) 7.76 4.04 3.00 1 (2) Blue Stripe (H.Berrios) 12.40 7.06 8 (4) Clairiere (J.Rosario) 4.866

Off 3:59. Time 1:49.07. Fast. Also Ran_Nest, Secret, Search Results, Society, Awake at Midnyte. $0.5 Pick 3 (6-4-1) 3 Correct Paid $52.49. $1 Daily Double (4-1) paid $10.84. $1 Daily Double (Juv. Filly/Distaff (5-1) paid $27.07. $1 Exacta (1-2) paid $55.60. $0.1 Superfecta (1-2-4-6) paid $90.95. $0.5 Super High Five (1-2-4-6-3) paid $2,457.04. $0.5 Trifecta (1-2-4) paid $141.74.

10th_$4,000,000, stk, 3YO up, 1½mi, tf., clear.

Longines Breeders’ Cup Turf

5 (5) Rebel’s Romance (J.Doyle) 13.92 7.92 5.14 3 (3) Stone Age (R.Moore) 12.24 7.20 2 (2) War Like Goddess (J.Rosario) 3.80

Off 4:42. Time 2:26.35. Firm. Also Ran_Mishriff, Nations Pride, Broome, Channel Maker, Master Piece, Bye Bye Melvin, Gold Phoenix, Red Knight, Highland Chief, Nautilus. $0.5 Pick 3 (4-1-5) 3 Correct Paid $26.09. $0.5 Pick 4 (BC Turf 10-5-4-5) (4 correct) $4,824.91. $1 Daily Double (1-5) paid $29.17. $1 Daily Double (JUV Turf/Turf) (1-5) paid $37.81. $1 Exacta (5-3) paid $69.87. $0.1 Superfecta (5-3-2-11) paid $197.01. $0.5 Super High Five (5-3-2-11-7) paid $4,260.67. $0.5 Trifecta (5-3-2) paid $175.27.

11th_$6,000,000, stk, 3YO up, 1¼mi, clear.

Longines Breeders’ Cup Classic

4 (4) Flightline (F.Pratt) 2.88 2.92 2.30 7 (7) Olympiad (J.Alvarado) 12.38 7.16 1 (1) Taiba (M.Smith) 4.00

Off 5:42. Time 2:00.05. Fast. Also Ran_Rich Strike, Life is Good, Hot Rod Charlie, Happy Saver, Epicenter. $1 Pick 6 Jackpot (5-6-4/12/16-1-5-4) (6 Correct) paid $2,991.49 (5 correct) paid $43.24. $0.5 Pick 5 (6-4/12/16-1-5-4) (5 correct) Paid $353.63. (4 correct) paid $6.30. $0.5 Pick 4 (4/12/16-1-5-4) (4 correct) paid $45.85. $0.5 Pick 3 (1-5-4) (3 correct) Paid $20.54. $1 Daily Double (5-4) paid $10.80. $1 Daily Double (JUV-CLASSIC 4-4) paid $12.42. $1 Exacta (4-7) paid $17.87. $0.1 Superfecta (4-7-1-8) paid $69.16. $0.5 Super High Five (4-7-1-8-2) paid $947.31. $0.5 Trifecta (4-7-1) paid $41.63. Attendance unavailable. Track Handle unavailable.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.