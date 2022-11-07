2022 BBWAA Award Finalists List

Announced Monday, Nov. 14 AL Jackie Robinson Rookie of the Year — Steven Kwan, Cleveland; Julio Rodriguez, Seattle; Adley Rutschman,…

Announced Monday, Nov. 14

AL Jackie Robinson Rookie of the Year — Steven Kwan, Cleveland; Julio Rodriguez, Seattle; Adley Rutschman, Baltimore.

NL Jackie Robinson Rookie of the Year — Brendan Donovan, St. Louis; Michael Harris II, Atlanta; Spencer Strider, Atlanta.

Announced Tuesday, Nov. 15

AL Manager of the Year — Terry Francona, Cleveland; Brandon Hyde, Baltimore; Scott Servais, Seattle.

NL Manager of the Year — Dave Roberts, Los Angeles; Buck Showalter, New York; Brian Snitker, Atlanta.

Announced Wednesday, Nov. 16

AL Cy Young Award — Dylan Cease, Chicago; Alek Manoah, Toronto; Justin Verlander, Houston.

NL Cy Young Award — Sandy Alcantara, Miami; Max Fried, Atlanta; Julio Urias, Los Angeles.

Announced Thursday, Nov. 17

AL Most Valuable Player — Yordan Alvarez, Houston; Aaron Judge, New York; Shohei Ohtani, Los Angeles.

NL Most Valuable Player — Nolan Arenado, St. Louis; Paul Goldschmidt, St. Louis; Manny Machado, San Diego.

