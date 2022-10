Bucky Harris, Washington Senators, 1924 Eddie Dyer, St. Louis Cardinals, 1946 Ralph Houk, NY Yankees, 1961 Bob Brenly, Arizona Diamondbacks,…

Bucky Harris, Washington Senators, 1924

Eddie Dyer, St. Louis Cardinals, 1946

Ralph Houk, NY Yankees, 1961

Bob Brenly, Arizona Diamondbacks, 2001

Alex Cora, Boston Red Sox, 2018

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.