RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Ukraine: Russia hits power site | Putin calls his actions 'correct' | EU to unveil Ukraine training mission | How Ukrainian kids become Russians
Home » Sports » Wolves move out of…

Wolves move out of EPL drop zone and leave Forest bottom

The Associated Press

October 15, 2022, 12:38 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

WOLVERHAMPTON, England (AP) — Wolverhampton Wanderers moved out of the English Premier League relegation zone and left Nottingham Forest there after a Ruben Neves penalty separated the two strugglers by 1-0 on Saturday.

Neves converted from the spot after 56 minutes at Molineux to secure the manager-less home team only its second league win.

Forest missed an opportunity to share the points when Brennan Johnson’s 79th-minute penalty was saved by Jose Sa.

Interim managers Steve Davis and James Collins are in charge of Wolves until a successor is found for Bruno Lage, who was fired this month.

The pair has lifted the mood around the club after securing a crucial win against a rival that is also fighting for survival.

Wolves were close to going ahead in the first half when Max Kilman’s header struck the post.

But the game came down to two penalties, both awarded after VAR checks.

Adama Traore’s shot struck Harry Toffolo’s arm and, after a lengthy review, referee Thomas Bramall went to the monitor to eventually award the penalty, which Neves fired home.

VAR intervened again after Matheus Nunes pulled back Ryan Yates, but Johnson couldn’t beat Sa from the spot.

___

AP World Cup coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/world-cup

___

AP World Cup coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/world-cup

___

James Robson is at https://twitter.com/jamesalanrobson

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Other Sports News | Soccer News | Sports

DoD establishes new CIO to unify IT efforts in Office of the Secretary of Defense

Federal judge finalizes $63M settlement for OPM data breach victims

For 2023, federal retirees will see largest COLA increase in over 40 years

82 agencies sign MOUs to gain more time to transition to EIS

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up