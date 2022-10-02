IAN NEWS: Photos | Fla. deaths rise to 47 | Fla. neighborhood tries to recover | Pine Island residents recount horror | Ian shows cost of life on barrier islands
Wolverhampton fires Bruno Lage after poor start to season

The Associated Press

October 2, 2022, 12:26 PM

WOLVERHAMPTON, England (AP) — Bruno Lage was fired Sunday by Wolverhampton after just one win for his team in the Premier League this season.

A 2-0 defeat at West Ham on Saturday left Wolves in the relegation zone and continued an alarming run of form.

“Bruno is an excellent coach, a hardworking and dedicated manager, and a warm, wise and honest man,” Wolves chairman Jeff Shi said on the club’s website. “He and his staff have been a pleasure to work with throughout their time at Wolves, so it is with much sadness that we have had to make what has been a difficult decision.”

Lage’s team has picked up just six points from eight games this season and is 18th in the standings.

The 46-year-old Portuguese succeeded Nuno Espirito Santo at Molineux in June 2021 and led Wolves to 10th place in his first season at the club.

But he has not been able to maintain that form this season, with victory against Southampton last month, the only win in the league so far.

