Wild Card Glance

The Associated Press

October 7, 2022, 10:04 AM

All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE

W L Pct WCGB
Baltimore 0 0 .000 _
Boston 0 0 .000 _
Chicago 0 0 .000 _
Detroit 0 0 .000 _
Kansas City 0 0 .000 _
Los Angeles 0 0 .000 _
Minnesota 0 0 .000 _
Oakland 0 0 .000 _
y-Seattle 0 0 .000 _
y-Tampa Bay 0 1 .000 _
Texas 0 0 .000 _
y-Toronto 0 0 .000 _

y-clinched wild card

___

Thursday’s Games

No games scheduled

Friday’s Games

Cleveland 2, Tampa Bay 1

Seattle at Toronto, 4:07 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Tampa Bay (Glasnow 0-0) at Cleveland (McKenzie 0-0), 12:07 p.m.

Seattle (Ray 0-0) at Toronto (TBD), 4:07 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Seattle at Toronto, 2:07 p.m. (If Necessary)

Tampa Bay at Cleveland, 4:07 p.m. (If Necessary)

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

W L Pct WCGB
Arizona 0 0 .000 _
Chicago 0 0 .000 _
Cincinnati 0 0 .000 _
Colorado 0 0 .000 _
Miami 0 0 .000 _
Milwaukee 0 0 .000 _
y-New York 0 0 .000 _
y-Philadelphia 0 0 .000 _
Pittsburgh 0 0 .000 _
y-San Diego 0 0 .000 _
San Francisco 0 0 .000 _
Washington 0 0 .000 _

y-clinched wild card

___

Thursday’s Games

No games scheduled

Friday’s Games

Philadelphia at St. Louis, 2:07 p.m.

San Diego at N.Y. Mets, 8:07 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

San Diego (Snell 0-0) at N.Y. Mets (TBD), 7:37 p.m.

Philadelphia (Nola 0-0) at St. Louis (Mikolas 0-0), 8:37 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

San Diego at N.Y. Mets, 7:37 p.m. (If Necessary)

Philadelphia at St. Louis, 8:37 p.m. (If Necessary)

___

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Sports

