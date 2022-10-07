Wild Card Glance

All Times EDT AMERICAN LEAGUE W L Pct WCGB Baltimore 0 0 .000 _ Boston 0 0 .000 _ Chicago…

All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE

W L Pct WCGB Baltimore 0 0 .000 _ Boston 0 0 .000 _ Chicago 0 0 .000 _ Detroit 0 0 .000 _ Kansas City 0 0 .000 _ Los Angeles 0 0 .000 _ Minnesota 0 0 .000 _ Oakland 0 0 .000 _ y-Seattle 0 0 .000 _ y-Tampa Bay 0 1 .000 _ Texas 0 0 .000 _ y-Toronto 0 0 .000 _

y-clinched wild card

___

Thursday’s Games

No games scheduled

Friday’s Games

Cleveland 2, Tampa Bay 1

Seattle at Toronto, 4:07 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Tampa Bay (Glasnow 0-0) at Cleveland (McKenzie 0-0), 12:07 p.m.

Seattle (Ray 0-0) at Toronto (TBD), 4:07 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Seattle at Toronto, 2:07 p.m. (If Necessary)

Tampa Bay at Cleveland, 4:07 p.m. (If Necessary)

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

W L Pct WCGB Arizona 0 0 .000 _ Chicago 0 0 .000 _ Cincinnati 0 0 .000 _ Colorado 0 0 .000 _ Miami 0 0 .000 _ Milwaukee 0 0 .000 _ y-New York 0 0 .000 _ y-Philadelphia 0 0 .000 _ Pittsburgh 0 0 .000 _ y-San Diego 0 0 .000 _ San Francisco 0 0 .000 _ Washington 0 0 .000 _

y-clinched wild card

___

Thursday’s Games

No games scheduled

Friday’s Games

Philadelphia at St. Louis, 2:07 p.m.

San Diego at N.Y. Mets, 8:07 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

San Diego (Snell 0-0) at N.Y. Mets (TBD), 7:37 p.m.

Philadelphia (Nola 0-0) at St. Louis (Mikolas 0-0), 8:37 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

San Diego at N.Y. Mets, 7:37 p.m. (If Necessary)

Philadelphia at St. Louis, 8:37 p.m. (If Necessary)

___

