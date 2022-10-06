Wild Card Glance

All Times EDT AMERICAN LEAGUE W L Pct WCGB Baltimore 0 0 .000 _ Boston 0 0 .000 _ Chicago…

All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE

W L Pct WCGB Baltimore 0 0 .000 _ Boston 0 0 .000 _ Chicago 0 0 .000 _ Detroit 0 0 .000 _ Kansas City 0 0 .000 _ Los Angeles 0 0 .000 _ Minnesota 0 0 .000 _ Oakland 0 0 .000 _ y-Seattle 0 0 .000 _ y-Tampa Bay 0 0 .000 _ Texas 0 0 .000 _ y-Toronto 0 0 .000 _

y-clinched wild card

___

Wednesday’s Games

Baltimore 5, Toronto 4, 1st game

Oakland 3, L.A. Angels 2

Cleveland 9, Kansas City 2

Texas 4, N.Y. Yankees 2

Minnesota 10, Chicago White Sox 1

Seattle 5, Detroit 4

Houston 3, Philadelphia 2

Toronto 5, Baltimore 1, 2nd game

Boston 6, Tampa Bay 3

Thursday’s Games

No games scheduled

Friday’s Games

Tampa Bay (McClanahan 0-0) at Cleveland (Bieber 0-0), 12:07 p.m.

Seattle (Castillo 0-0) at Toronto (Manoah 0-0), 4:07 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Tampa Bay at Cleveland, 12:07 p.m.

Seattle at Toronto, 4:07 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

W L Pct WCGB Arizona 0 0 .000 _ Chicago 0 0 .000 _ Cincinnati 0 0 .000 _ Colorado 0 0 .000 _ Miami 0 0 .000 _ Milwaukee 0 0 .000 _ y-New York 0 0 .000 _ y-Philadelphia 0 0 .000 _ Pittsburgh 0 0 .000 _ y-San Diego 0 0 .000 _ San Francisco 0 0 .000 _ Washington 0 0 .000 _

y-clinched wild card

___

Wednesday’s Games

Pittsburgh 5, St. Louis 3

Arizona 4, Milwaukee 2

N.Y. Mets 9, Washington 2

Houston 3, Philadelphia 2

L.A. Dodgers 6, Colorado 1

San Francisco 8, San Diego 1

Chicago Cubs 15, Cincinnati 2

Miami 12, Atlanta 9

Thursday’s Games

No games scheduled

Friday’s Games

Philadelphia (Wheeler 0-0) at St. Louis (TBD), 2:07 p.m.

San Diego (Darvish 0-0) at N.Y. Mets (Scherzer 0-0), 8:07 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

San Diego at N.Y. Mets, 7:37 p.m.

Philadelphia at St. Louis, 8:37 p.m.

___

