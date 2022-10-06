HURRICANE IAN: Biden visiting Florida | Some schools closed indefinitely | Son rescues mom from floodwaters | Fla.'s teetering insurance sector | Photos
Home » Sports » Wild Card Glance

Wild Card Glance

The Associated Press

October 6, 2022, 10:04 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE

W L Pct WCGB
Baltimore 0 0 .000 _
Boston 0 0 .000 _
Chicago 0 0 .000 _
Detroit 0 0 .000 _
Kansas City 0 0 .000 _
Los Angeles 0 0 .000 _
Minnesota 0 0 .000 _
Oakland 0 0 .000 _
y-Seattle 0 0 .000 _
y-Tampa Bay 0 0 .000 _
Texas 0 0 .000 _
y-Toronto 0 0 .000 _

y-clinched wild card

___

Wednesday’s Games

Baltimore 5, Toronto 4, 1st game

Oakland 3, L.A. Angels 2

Cleveland 9, Kansas City 2

Texas 4, N.Y. Yankees 2

Minnesota 10, Chicago White Sox 1

Seattle 5, Detroit 4

Houston 3, Philadelphia 2

Toronto 5, Baltimore 1, 2nd game

Boston 6, Tampa Bay 3

Thursday’s Games

No games scheduled

Friday’s Games

Tampa Bay (McClanahan 0-0) at Cleveland (Bieber 0-0), 12:07 p.m.

Seattle (Castillo 0-0) at Toronto (Manoah 0-0), 4:07 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Tampa Bay at Cleveland, 12:07 p.m.

Seattle at Toronto, 4:07 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

W L Pct WCGB
Arizona 0 0 .000 _
Chicago 0 0 .000 _
Cincinnati 0 0 .000 _
Colorado 0 0 .000 _
Miami 0 0 .000 _
Milwaukee 0 0 .000 _
y-New York 0 0 .000 _
y-Philadelphia 0 0 .000 _
Pittsburgh 0 0 .000 _
y-San Diego 0 0 .000 _
San Francisco 0 0 .000 _
Washington 0 0 .000 _

y-clinched wild card

___

Wednesday’s Games

Pittsburgh 5, St. Louis 3

Arizona 4, Milwaukee 2

N.Y. Mets 9, Washington 2

Houston 3, Philadelphia 2

L.A. Dodgers 6, Colorado 1

San Francisco 8, San Diego 1

Chicago Cubs 15, Cincinnati 2

Miami 12, Atlanta 9

Thursday’s Games

No games scheduled

Friday’s Games

Philadelphia (Wheeler 0-0) at St. Louis (TBD), 2:07 p.m.

San Diego (Darvish 0-0) at N.Y. Mets (Scherzer 0-0), 8:07 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

San Diego at N.Y. Mets, 7:37 p.m.

Philadelphia at St. Louis, 8:37 p.m.

___

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports

State Department 'virtualizing everything' to assess Foreign Service candidates

A few recommendations from federal health experts ahead of this year’s open season

State to name DoD’s Fletcher as its new CIO

Biden’s pick for OPM deputy director addresses concerns about federal hiring, retirement processing

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up