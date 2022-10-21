RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Live updates | EU weighs Ukraine support | Syrian bombing general is face of Russian war | US: Iranian troops back Russian drone strikes | Major battle in Kherson
Home » Sports » Whitnell matches Mallorca course…

Whitnell matches Mallorca course record to take 1-shot lead

The Associated Press

October 21, 2022, 1:58 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

PALMA, Spain (AP) — Dale Whitnell took a one-stroke lead halfway through the Mallorca Open after shooting 8-under 63 on Friday to equal the course record set the previous day by fellow Englishman Marcus Armitage.

Whitnell made six birdies to go with an eagle on the par-5 11th hole to move to the top of the leaderboard at Son Muntaner Golf Club.

“It’s a bit softer today, the wind wasn’t as strong this morning as it was yesterday afternoon so you could be a bit more aggressive,” Whitnell said. “I just got a few more putts to the hole and a few dropped.”

Ryan Fox also impressed by carding a 7-under 64 to sit one shot back going into the weekend.

Maximilian Kieffer, Hugo Leon and Rasmus Hojgaardare were all three shots back.

A day after setting the course record, Armitage carded 3-over 74 and fell five shots off Whitnell’s pace.

___

More AP golf: https://apnews.com/hub/golf and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports

OPM to review special rates ahead of anticipated 2023 federal pay raise

VA's first permanent chief data officer Kshemendra Paul leaving agency

NARA looks to extend e-records deadline by 18 months

SSA union seeks $16.5B in emergency funding to rebuild depleted workforce

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up