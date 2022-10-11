RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Live updates | War hawks demand more strikes | UN, G7 decry Russian attack | NATO to hold nuclear exercise | Ukrainians in Prague rally
Werner stars as Leipzig beats Celtic 2-0 in Champions League

The Associated Press

October 11, 2022, 5:14 PM

GLASGOW, Scotland (AP) — Timo Werner scored his first Champions League goal since returning to Leipzig to help secure a 2-0 win at Celtic on Tuesday, strengthening his team’s chances of advancing to the last 16 and eliminating the Scottish champions from contention.

Substitute Emil Forsberg also scored in the final quarter of an hour as Leipzig completed back-to-back victories over Celtic in the space of seven days and ignited a group-stage campaign that started badly with losses to Shakhtar Donetsk and Real Madrid.

Werner, back for a second spell at Leipzig after a two-year stint at Chelsea that included a Champions League title, directed in a fine header from Andre Silva’s cross from the left in the 75th minute for the first goal of an end-to-end encounter at Celtic Park.

The Germany striker then turned provider nine minutes later by slipping in a pass that Forsberg controlled before placing a finish into the far corner from eight meters out.

The win saw Leipzig jump into second place in Group F, a point above Shakhtar Donetsk, which conceded a stoppage-time equalizer in a 1-1 draw with Real Madrid.

Celtic is in last place with one point from four games and cannot now reach the last 16.

AP World Cup coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/world-cup

