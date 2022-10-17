RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Live updates | Suicide drones strike fear in Ukraine's capital | Russian warplane crashes near apartment building | Ukrainians' resilience persists | NATO begins nuclear exercises
Home » Sports » Villarreal beats Osasuna 2-0…

Villarreal beats Osasuna 2-0 to end winless streak in Spain

The Associated Press

October 17, 2022, 5:29 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

MADRID (AP) — Villarreal defeated Osasuna 2-0 with a pair of goals by Arnaut Danjuma to end a four-match winless streak in the Spanish league on Monday.

Danjuma scored with a neat backheel flick in the first half and from a penalty kick in the second to give the hosts their first league victory since early September.

The result moved Villarreal to seventh place. Osasuna dropped to ninth place. It is winless in three straight league games.

Osasuna next hosts Espanyol on Thursday, while Villarreal visits second-placed Barcelona.

Real Madrid defeated Barcelona 3-1 in the first clásico of the season on Sunday to open a three-point lead.

___

AP World Cup coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/world-cup and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Villarreal next visits second-place Barcelona on Thursday. Osasuna

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Other Sports News | Soccer News | Sports

Federal judge finalizes $63M settlement for OPM data breach victims

For 2023, federal retirees will see largest COLA increase in over 40 years

USPS ready to implement 'extraordinary measures' again delivering 2022 midterm ballots

Army's $15M TMF award bolsters new strategy for securing operational technology

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up