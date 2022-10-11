Verona fires Cioffi after 4 straight losses in Serie A

VERONA, Italy (AP) — Hellas Verona fired coach Gabriele Cioffi on Tuesday after four straight losses in Serie A left…

VERONA, Italy (AP) — Hellas Verona fired coach Gabriele Cioffi on Tuesday after four straight losses in Serie A left the club in the relegation zone.

In a brief announcement about the firing, Verona did not name a replacement, although local reports suggest that Diego López is the leading candidate.

Verona has just one win and five points through nine rounds and is 18th after a top-10 finish last season under Ivan Jurić, who then left for Torino.

Cioffi, who coached Udinese last season, had a contract through June 2024.

López has previously coached Cagliari, Bologna, Brescia and Universidad de Chile.

Verona visits defending champion AC Milan on Sunday.

It’s the fourth coaching change in the Italian league this season following moves at Bologna, Monza and Sampdoria.

